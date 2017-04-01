Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos (4964 Views)

He has made useful statements to the Police confessing to have been involved in many criminal activities in the state including arm robbery, burglary/stealing as well as other drug related offences. He is also responsible for the murder of one Chinedu Stephen Akagha 35years who was shot to death by two armed men opposite Chibyke Filling Station, Akwakuma in November, 2016.



The suspected hoodlum was arraigned alongside other criminal elements, kidnappers and fake soldiers who were apprehended by operatives of the Imo police command.



Source; A notorious cultist Tochi Chilaka a.k.a Toshiba was arrested by police operatives at Akwakuma in Owerri Norh LGA where luck ran out on him after he had robbed one Franca Edom at gun point of undisclosed sum of money. The rusticated student of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education; is a member of the Black Axxe Confraternity and a notorious criminal who has been on the wanted list of the Police Command.He has made useful statements to the Police confessing to have been involved in many criminal activities in the state including arm robbery, burglary/stealing as well as other drug related offences. He is also responsible for the murder of one Chinedu Stephen Akagha 35years who was shot to death by two armed men opposite Chibyke Filling Station, Akwakuma in November, 2016.The suspected hoodlum was arraigned alongside other criminal elements, kidnappers and fake soldiers who were apprehended by operatives of the Imo police command.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/notorious-cultist-toshiba-arrested-by.html

IMO state is becoming very unsafe.

Now Imo state and cultism are inseparable! like: 3 Likes

IMO state is becoming very unsafe. it is a national problem, my dear. Sadly, the govt of the day is busy with lies and propaganda. it is a national problem, my dear. Sadly, the govt of the day is busy with lies and propaganda. 1 Like 1 Share

Now Imo state and cultism are inseparable! like: stop talking nonsense!



Is Imo State worse than Lagos, Edo, Cross River and so many other states? stop talking nonsense!Is Imo State worse than Lagos, Edo, Cross River and so many other states? 1 Like

I am currently in Owerri , and I must tell you all, Owerri is a land of criminals. Owerri people are cowards as well. Whether with Gun or no gun, you will see these foolish cultists harass people on the way in broad daylight in public something that can never never happen in ABA. Anyway, Lagos remain the state with the highest rate of bad news in Nigeria with massive lacuna.

How are they going to defend themselves against herdsmen? The weapon is to defend themselves against wandering herdsmen.

