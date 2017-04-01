₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by CastedDude: 8:19pm
A notorious cultist Tochi Chilaka a.k.a Toshiba was arrested by police operatives at Akwakuma in Owerri Norh LGA where luck ran out on him after he had robbed one Franca Edom at gun point of undisclosed sum of money. The rusticated student of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education; is a member of the Black Axxe Confraternity and a notorious criminal who has been on the wanted list of the Police Command.
He has made useful statements to the Police confessing to have been involved in many criminal activities in the state including arm robbery, burglary/stealing as well as other drug related offences. He is also responsible for the murder of one Chinedu Stephen Akagha 35years who was shot to death by two armed men opposite Chibyke Filling Station, Akwakuma in November, 2016.
The suspected hoodlum was arraigned alongside other criminal elements, kidnappers and fake soldiers who were apprehended by operatives of the Imo police command.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/notorious-cultist-toshiba-arrested-by.html
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:20pm
Send him to inbox.
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by CastedDude: 8:20pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:27pm
Toshiba kor yoshida ni
Lazy criminals
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 8:27pm
see him in como oo
make I hear say na him get all those guns
naija police n public display
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Sarkki: 8:28pm
APC Thug
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by adorablepepple(f): 8:30pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by ToriBlue(f): 8:50pm
IMO state is becoming very unsafe.
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by anotherydz(m): 9:00pm
Now Imo state and cultism are inseparable! like:
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Mortiple(m): 9:06pm
ToriBlue:it is a national problem, my dear. Sadly, the govt of the day is busy with lies and propaganda.
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Mortiple(m): 9:09pm
anotherydz:stop talking nonsense!
Is Imo State worse than Lagos, Edo, Cross River and so many other states?
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by kings09(m): 9:58pm
Wat of Hp n Dell
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by OCTAVO: 9:58pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by FUCKyouALL: 9:59pm
I am currently in Owerri , and I must tell you all, Owerri is a land of criminals. Owerri people are cowards as well. Whether with Gun or no gun, you will see these foolish cultists harass people on the way in broad daylight in public something that can never never happen in ABA. Anyway, Lagos remain the state with the highest rate of bad news in Nigeria with massive lacuna.
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Brugge: 9:59pm
How are they going to defend themselves against herdsmen? The weapon is to defend themselves against wandering herdsmen.
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by AnonyNymous(m): 10:00pm
Toshiba maybe he's very rugged. . .like Toshiba products. . .lmao
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Mopolchi: 10:00pm
The kain bad guys wey dey emanate from Imo state the last one na vampire dis one na TV wey dem dey call Toshiba
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by fergie001(m): 10:00pm
IMO state sef
The other time na vampire bats
Now,na Toshiba
Well,I dey expect Samsung next.
That is what one guy was saying dat IMO state is the most peaceful and inexpensive state.
Seun,when are u going to provide e-slap abeg.
Some people just good to throw inside well.
In Imo state,....
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 10:01pm
Tochiba kor, Naruto ni
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by whitering: 10:01pm
No be only Toshiba na Samsung. lazy barawo
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by akigbemaru: 10:01pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 10:02pm
Sarkki:u neva chop nyt food
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by obembet(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by hprizon(m): 10:03pm
NPF is working
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by adelakay(m): 10:03pm
end of the road for evil men
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by CheezyCharles: 10:03pm
HEY EVERYONE MY NAME IS CHARLES AND I'M NEW AND I WOULD LIKE TO BE CLEARED ON SOME THINGS THO.FIRST WHO IS LALASTICALA AND WHY IS THERE TRIBALISM? BARELY 5 DAYS HERE AND THERES ABOKIII AFONJA FLATINO (ONLY GOD KNOWS WHERE THOSE NAME EMANATED FROM) PLS WE ARE ONE! THERE SHOULDNT BE DIVISION AMONGST US. LOVE IS THE GREATEST OF ALL GIFTS!
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Xkalaban(m): 10:03pm
Serves him right. God will punish all this criminals making life harder for the ppl who are already suffering in this messed up recession.
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by GreatMahmud: 10:04pm
This is the story we hear almost every day from this crime infested state..Spits and walks away!
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 10:04pm
ToriBlue:hope for the best. Nowhere is safe
|Re: Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by nkemdi89(f): 10:06pm
Our new compol in action, no time to waste time. Police is your friend .
