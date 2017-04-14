₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by ovokooo: 10:44pm On Apr 13
According to an instagram user by the name https://www.instagram.com/p/BS1n8dGD9jf/?taken-by=poizeinsider poizeinsider, they discovered that a staff at the Murtala Mohammed International airport in Lagos breaks into people's luggage to steal their belongings. They're currently agitated and looking for the thief.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDdQu6_X6eg
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/airport-staff-steals-peoples-belongings-discovered-pics-video/
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Dinocarex(m): 10:46pm On Apr 13
Can you imagine??
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Shelloween(m): 10:55pm On Apr 13
Nawa o
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by doctimonyeka(m): 11:12pm On Apr 13
Kleptomaniac fella.....
World people...
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by anwulica(f): 11:12pm On Apr 13
I give up on this country
On my way to Ikoyi, Osborne to be precise
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Ekpekus(m): 11:23pm On Apr 13
When they catch the thief na, e go blame devil
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Lexusgs430: 2:24am
anwulica:
You are too late. EFCC don share the money finish.... .
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Lucasbalo(m): 4:49am
Probably the same guys that stole my I Phone 7 and Apple I Pad at Murtala Muhammed Airport last December. Good they get caught and I hope they are fully prosecuted.
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Afam4eva(m): 7:12am
Thieves everywhere. Kai.
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by ovokooo: 7:41am
Cc: mynd44, lalasticlala, let's do this.
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by cassidy1996(m): 9:03am
Afonjas........
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by brunofarad(m): 11:21am
Hmm
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 11:21am
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by bettercreature(m): 11:22am
They always break my bag anytime i use leather bag but i have never lost anything
It might be the scanner is not working
These idiots should check their bags very well
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 11:23am
Who let the cat out of the bag?
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by symbianDON(m): 11:23am
this is too bad!! imagine the impression it will leave on a first time traveler to Nigeria if he has his things broken into and stolen
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Polyphony(m): 11:23am
Same people stole my Ps4 Pro. So pathetic
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Dottore: 11:24am
The heading is saying a different thing from the writeup
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 11:24am
The main reason why I stopped working with ABC-transport, in 2014 a guy from my village came to me in Lagos, in less than 2 weeks, he already made more than 100,000 naira, someone who's monthly salary is 14,000. Everyone in my compound started calling me names "lazy boy, you are not suitable for work", so I decided to apply for security work, and I never knew that their job was to steal people's luggage, and then Sell them. Some people will steal diesel, some will steal phones, so many ways to earn money on ABC transport. I have to resigned because I do not have the heart of stealing.
True Story
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by sisisioge: 11:25am
What a shame!
Biko your heading is misleading o. I came to see the discovered thief
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by flyca: 11:25am
These are all evidences of a failed state!
An accumaltion of failed leadership.
We simply need to be recolonized.
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by PetroleumJelly: 11:27am
I didn't see anywhere that they caught the theif
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by ujosa75(m): 11:30am
chai... I just wasted my mb o
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by flyca: 11:31am
bettercreature:So let's assume the scanner is bad, that means the passengers automatically becomes idiots?
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by temitope277(m): 11:31am
cassidy1996:flatinos are here
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Motolank: 11:31am
Ole jatijati
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by realestniggah: 11:32am
that was how they broke into my bag in 2015 when I was flying arik airline at MMA..I still wonder why they took noting from my bag tho..but the bag was badly messed up..arik air had to compensate me with another bad..the security at our airport are very bag
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by techgirlng(f): 11:34am
So does this person have a name?
|Re: Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 11:36am
This country hen
When people have that thievery tendency
It will surely follow them to wherever they go
But how come they were not able to trace the video of that thief who neglected 49 million in Kaduna airport
Abi CCTV no dey Kaduna airport ni.
