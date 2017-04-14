Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos Airport Staff Who Steals Passengers' Belongings Discovered (pics, Video) (6919 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDdQu6_X6eg



Source: According to an instagram user by the name https://www.instagram.com/p/BS1n8dGD9jf/?taken-by=poizeinsider poizeinsider, they discovered that a staff at the Murtala Mohammed International airport in Lagos breaks into people's luggage to steal their belongings. They're currently agitated and looking for the thief.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/airport-staff-steals-peoples-belongings-discovered-pics-video/

Can you imagine?? 1 Like

Nawa o 1 Like

Kleptomaniac fella.....







World people...





On my way to Ikoyi, Osborne to be precise I give up on this countryOn my way to Ikoyi, Osborne to be precise 3 Likes

When they catch the thief na, e go blame devil

anwulica:

I give up on this country



On my way to Ikoyi, Osborne to be precise

You are too late. EFCC don share the money finish.... . You are too late. EFCC don share the money finish.... .

Probably the same guys that stole my I Phone 7 and Apple I Pad at Murtala Muhammed Airport last December. Good they get caught and I hope they are fully prosecuted.

Thieves everywhere. Kai.

Cc: mynd44, lalasticlala, let's do this.

Afonjas........ 5 Likes

Hmm

They always break my bag anytime i use leather bag but i have never lost anything

It might be the scanner is not working

These idiots should check their bags very well





2 Likes 1 Share

Who let the cat out of the bag?

this is too bad!! imagine the impression it will leave on a first time traveler to Nigeria if he has his things broken into and stolen 1 Like

Same people stole my Ps4 Pro. So pathetic

The heading is saying a different thing from the writeup 2 Likes

The main reason why I stopped working with ABC-transport, in 2014 a guy from my village came to me in Lagos, in less than 2 weeks, he already made more than 100,000 naira, someone who's monthly salary is 14,000. Everyone in my compound started calling me names "lazy boy, you are not suitable for work", so I decided to apply for security work, and I never knew that their job was to steal people's luggage, and then Sell them. Some people will steal diesel, some will steal phones, so many ways to earn money on ABC transport. I have to resigned because I do not have the heart of stealing.



True Story 2 Likes





Biko your heading is misleading o. I came to see the discovered thief What a shame!Biko your heading is misleading o. I came to see the discovered thief 4 Likes

These are all evidences of a failed state!

An accumaltion of failed leadership.

We simply need to be recolonized.

I didn't see anywhere that they caught the theif

chai... I just wasted my mb o

bettercreature:

They always break my bag anytime i use leather bag but i have never lost anything

It might be the scanner is not working

These idiots should check their bags very well So let's assume the scanner is bad, that means the passengers automatically becomes idiots? So let's assume the scanner is bad, that means the passengers automatically becomes idiots? 1 Like 1 Share

cassidy1996:

Afonjas........ flatinos are here flatinos are here

Ole jatijati

that was how they broke into my bag in 2015 when I was flying arik airline at MMA..I still wonder why they took noting from my bag tho..but the bag was badly messed up..arik air had to compensate me with another bad..the security at our airport are very bag

So does this person have a name?