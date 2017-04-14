₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by maicodon297: 11:35pm On Apr 13
You have most likely heard the phrase, "He has an attitude!"
This is usually a derogatory remark made about a person with a disagreeable attitude.
But the word 'attitude' is an important one when discussing entrepreneurship or business ownership. A good attitude...a good mindset can't insure success but a bad attitude and a bad mindset can certainly guarantee failure.
Here are some wrong attitudes that will absolutely guarantee failure in business:
I CAN WORK WHEN I WANT TO
Wrong, wrong, wrong! You can't just work when you feel like it. You have to expect to put in many long and very tedious hours of very hard work to make a new business enterprise succeed.
I CAN GET RICH QUICK!
You couldn't be more wrong and you are not only wrong but you are putting yourself in danger as well. There are bazillions of crooks out there who are waiting for their next easy mark and if you are looking for a quick way to get rich, you ARE the next mark. It is possible to make a very comfortable living with whatever business model you choose to go into, but if anybody ever tells you it is quick or easy, they are lying to you.
I DON'T NEED A BUSINESS PLAN FOR CERTAIN KIND OF BUSINESS
There you are...wrong yet again. Whether you're doing an online business or selling products and services offline, the same business principles that apply to online business also apply to brick and mortar business. It is therefore imperative that you have a plan for success that is based upon sound business principles.
WHEN YOU HAVE YOUR OWN BUSINESS, YOU DON'T HAVE A BOSS
Wrong again! You are your boss. If you aren't a good boss who sees to it that work is accomplished on time and in full, you will doom yourself to certain failure. Unless you are a boss who sets up a working schedule and establishes goals that must be met, you will find yourself working at a job under a boss who engages in doing those things that are unhealthy for a business and maybe for minimum wage. Deal with these wrong attitudes today and you'll be on your way to creating unstoppable business breakthrough.
Have an amazing day!
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by Tazdroid(m): 7:29am
Hmm, interesting.
Does running your business like a hospital count? By that I mean working 24/7 just to boost profits and neglecting other important engagements?
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by itiswellandwell: 7:29am
Nice one.
Are you a student? The link below might be of interest to you.
http://www.nairaland.com/3657298/low-start-up-capital-business
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by 1zynnvn(m): 7:30am
I can get rich quick please
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by bignwa(m): 7:30am
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by CharlieMaria(m): 7:30am
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by proprince(m): 7:31am
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by Justuceleague2: 7:31am
But 9ice said attitude ni mo fi ń lowo
Which one make we follow now
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by fynex(m): 7:31am
Very right.. ..thanks for this
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by absoluteSuccess: 7:32am
I thnk the people who controls your time are the boss and the reason why you are in business. They are the customers.
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by ileogbenfidel(m): 7:35am
So much to learn from this writeup
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by ojuu4u(m): 7:36am
for we Yorubas, whenever we gain little profits on business we just started, the next things are, to buy expensive car for personal use, get more wives/concubines and accept chieftains titles. After six months, the business go down, gbaaa.
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by diablos: 7:39am
Avoid Sleeping with your female employees working in your company:....hehehe if you ignore this rule, your resources and income will just be doing astral travel anyhow. It won't take you time to relocate to your village and use matchet to pursue your mother
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by princefunmmy(m): 7:40am
This is #based_on_logistics
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by Zenithpeak: 7:42am
Nice write up.
How do we describe some business owners, when you render a service to them they will found a fault no matter how small and take it as an excuse for not paying you.
How would you not develop some wrong attitude towards new people?
It makes one to be suspicious of everyone.
Kindly help on suggestions / ideas to handle these kind of people. Thanks.
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by Yinabim(f): 7:42am
ojuu4u:
Maybe u meant uneducated Yorubas or those without vision , do not generalize
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by koolguy88(m): 7:53am
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by Chuvin22(m): 8:16am
PROCRASTINATION...
MANY PEOPLE WILL READ THIS HELPFUL TIPS AND PROMISE THEMSELVES TO START WORKING ON THEIR ATTITUDE TOWARDS THEIR BUSINESS, BUT WILL KEEP POSTING THEMSELVES...
|Re: Wrong Attitudes That Undermine Your Chances Of Success In Business by infogenius(m): 8:19am
Nice points. I will like to add that Dating and sleeping with your staff is tantamount to failure in business
