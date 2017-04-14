You have most likely heard the phrase, "He has an attitude!"

This is usually a derogatory remark made about a person with a disagreeable attitude.

But the word 'attitude' is an important one when discussing entrepreneurship or business ownership. A good attitude...a good mindset can't insure success but a bad attitude and a bad mindset can certainly guarantee failure.

Here are some wrong attitudes that will absolutely guarantee failure in business:



I CAN WORK WHEN I WANT TO

Wrong, wrong, wrong! You can't just work when you feel like it. You have to expect to put in many long and very tedious hours of very hard work to make a new business enterprise succeed.



I CAN GET RICH QUICK!

You couldn't be more wrong and you are not only wrong but you are putting yourself in danger as well. There are bazillions of crooks out there who are waiting for their next easy mark and if you are looking for a quick way to get rich, you ARE the next mark. It is possible to make a very comfortable living with whatever business model you choose to go into, but if anybody ever tells you it is quick or easy, they are lying to you.



I DON'T NEED A BUSINESS PLAN FOR CERTAIN KIND OF BUSINESS

There you are...wrong yet again. Whether you're doing an online business or selling products and services offline, the same business principles that apply to online business also apply to brick and mortar business. It is therefore imperative that you have a plan for success that is based upon sound business principles.



WHEN YOU HAVE YOUR OWN BUSINESS, YOU DON'T HAVE A BOSS

Wrong again! You are your boss. If you aren't a good boss who sees to it that work is accomplished on time and in full, you will doom yourself to certain failure. Unless you are a boss who sets up a working schedule and establishes goals that must be met, you will find yourself working at a job under a boss who engages in doing those things that are unhealthy for a business and maybe for minimum wage. Deal with these wrong attitudes today and you'll be on your way to creating unstoppable business breakthrough.



