Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by hollawaley2: 5:11pm
'I'm an African, you'll never take my life!': Man tackles thug wielding a knife on London bus

This is the jaw-dropping moment a commuter heroically wrestled a knifeman who stormed a busy London bus in broad daylight.
.
.
Footage captured the brave passenger tackling the thug and grabbing the huge knife off him on the number 149 bus in Stoke Newington, north east London, on Tuesday. .
.
The armed man realised he had lost his weapon and made a frantic dash out of the bus, as passengers looked on in horror. .
.
As his attacker ran away, the hero could be seen holding onto the massive knife. He shouted after his attacker: 'I'm an African, you never take my life!' .
.
Met Police confirmed that they were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.55pm. A man in his 20s suffered minor cuts to his hand and head and was taken to hospital. .
.
A spokesman said: 'He was taken to an East London hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He has now been discharged. There have been no arrests and enquires continue."

watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV_Hf1Izsak

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS3yajXBeH8/?taken-by=instablog9ja

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Tallesty1(m): 5:16pm
Good one.




But no mention "you will never take my life in Nigeria" ooo.

17 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by hollawaley2: 5:22pm
lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by kowema(f): 5:24pm
People are just blood thirsty

4 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by zolapower: 5:36pm
Mandingo warrior

8 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Karlman: 5:38pm
...BRAVEHEART ...must be an IGBO MAN!

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by sirfee(m): 5:51pm
The African spirit,if you are not strong,you can't survive in Africa.The problems we have in Africa would either kill or strengthen you.



Abeg no try dis with an extremist from the middle east o,it is very dangerous in the voice of Reminisce.

6 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by fpeter(f): 7:23pm
Old news, we done see am since for Dailymail

3 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by deebee13(f): 7:23pm
Weh done sir! African Super Hero!

2 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:23pm
they brag there, instead make you dey thank God.

1 Like

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by tstx(m): 7:24pm
Obviously The knife wielding Thug was a Learner

7 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by ajalawole(m): 7:24pm
cheesy base on logistic we are all African's

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by superior1: 7:25pm
It's good to know the son of whom you are

1 Like

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by lekezino(m): 7:26pm
smiles...
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by AngelicBeing: 7:27pm
sad
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Tenim47(m): 7:27pm
person wey life don tire before undecided

7 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:27pm
Khd95:
Yoruba man can not do this, tongue
neither can an igbo man tongue




Except if his cocaine is at stake




Ok bye

35 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Totlinotfelis: 7:27pm
When you battle economic hardship your whole life a man with a knife is nothing.

2 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by justscorchone(m): 7:28pm
That's a real African warrior right there.bloody white basterds couldn't lend a hand.fcvking pricks mate.

6 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Jarus(m): 7:28pm
grin

Wrestling with a man with knife? Bare handed?

My brother, Africanism doesn't meant stupidity o
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Michaelpresh(m): 7:28pm
see gobe angry
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by whizraymond(m): 7:29pm
na dem,our flat head brodas from d yeast gringrin
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by lovelygurl(f): 7:29pm
I'm African and I would have ran away. In fact Usain Bolt would be jealous of me grin

2 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by zanogo(m): 7:30pm
Khd95:
Yoruba man can not do this, tongue
to call you a fool is an understatement

33 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by orjikuramo(m): 7:31pm
Those whites be looking like it's a Hollywood scene. To help no even vome their mind

1 Like

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by whizraymond(m): 7:31pm
Mentcee:



They are very stupid cowards.
who is stupid coward between yoruba and u ipob that fulanis are raping your wives??gringrin

19 Likes

Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Chascop(f): 7:31pm
One thousand ways to die in Nigeria.. Don't try this at home.
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by beey2(m): 7:31pm
One on one without fire arms I could also dare even one on two, but with fire arms abeg use your head fellow African.
Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by NaLaugh: 7:31pm
cheesy

Apparently, Africans are immortal.

