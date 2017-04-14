₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,083 members, 3,477,882 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 08:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) (14766 Views)
Fualni Herdsmen In Kogi Stab A Man With Knife On His Way To Office (photos) / Father Cuts Daughter’s Leg With Hot Knife, Flees (picture) / Brave Victim Kills Bank Robber Who Tried To Rob Him Of N900,000 In Oyo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by hollawaley2: 5:11pm
'I'm an African, you'll never take my life!': Man tackles thug wielding a knife on London bus
This is the jaw-dropping moment a commuter heroically wrestled a knifeman who stormed a busy London bus in broad daylight.
.
.
Footage captured the brave passenger tackling the thug and grabbing the huge knife off him on the number 149 bus in Stoke Newington, north east London, on Tuesday. .
.
The armed man realised he had lost his weapon and made a frantic dash out of the bus, as passengers looked on in horror. .
.
As his attacker ran away, the hero could be seen holding onto the massive knife. He shouted after his attacker: 'I'm an African, you never take my life!' .
.
Met Police confirmed that they were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.55pm. A man in his 20s suffered minor cuts to his hand and head and was taken to hospital. .
.
A spokesman said: 'He was taken to an East London hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He has now been discharged. There have been no arrests and enquires continue."
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV_Hf1Izsak
https://www.instagram.com/p/BS3yajXBeH8/?taken-by=instablog9ja
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Tallesty1(m): 5:16pm
Good one.
But no mention "you will never take my life in Nigeria" ooo.
17 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by hollawaley2: 5:22pm
lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by kowema(f): 5:24pm
People are just blood thirsty
4 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by zolapower: 5:36pm
Mandingo warrior
8 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Karlman: 5:38pm
...BRAVEHEART ...must be an IGBO MAN!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by sirfee(m): 5:51pm
The African spirit,if you are not strong,you can't survive in Africa.The problems we have in Africa would either kill or strengthen you.
Abeg no try dis with an extremist from the middle east o,it is very dangerous in the voice of Reminisce.
6 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by fpeter(f): 7:23pm
Old news, we done see am since for Dailymail
3 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by deebee13(f): 7:23pm
Weh done sir! African Super Hero!
2 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:23pm
they brag there, instead make you dey thank God.
1 Like
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by tstx(m): 7:24pm
Obviously The knife wielding Thug was a Learner
7 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by ajalawole(m): 7:24pm
base on logistic we are all African's
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by superior1: 7:25pm
It's good to know the son of whom you are
1 Like
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by lekezino(m): 7:26pm
smiles...
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by AngelicBeing: 7:27pm
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Tenim47(m): 7:27pm
person wey life don tire before
7 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:27pm
Khd95:neither can an igbo man
Except if his cocaine is at stake
Ok bye
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Totlinotfelis: 7:27pm
When you battle economic hardship your whole life a man with a knife is nothing.
2 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by justscorchone(m): 7:28pm
That's a real African warrior right there.bloody white basterds couldn't lend a hand.fcvking pricks mate.
6 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Jarus(m): 7:28pm
Wrestling with a man with knife? Bare handed?
My brother, Africanism doesn't meant stupidity o
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Michaelpresh(m): 7:28pm
see gobe
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by whizraymond(m): 7:29pm
na dem,our flat head brodas from d yeast
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by lovelygurl(f): 7:29pm
I'm African and I would have ran away. In fact Usain Bolt would be jealous of me
2 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by zanogo(m): 7:30pm
Khd95:to call you a fool is an understatement
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by orjikuramo(m): 7:31pm
Those whites be looking like it's a Hollywood scene. To help no even vome their mind
1 Like
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by whizraymond(m): 7:31pm
Mentcee:who is stupid coward between yoruba and u ipob that fulanis are raping your wives??
19 Likes
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by Chascop(f): 7:31pm
One thousand ways to die in Nigeria.. Don't try this at home.
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by beey2(m): 7:31pm
One on one without fire arms I could also dare even one on two, but with fire arms abeg use your head fellow African.
|Re: Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus(video) by NaLaugh: 7:31pm
Apparently, Africans are immortal.
Woman Bites Off Tenant’s Ear Over N1,500 Electricity Bill In Edo / Man Mistakenly Shoots Wife In Enugu / One Dies As Explosion Rocks Dangote Cement Plant
Viewing this topic: emtony2000, Minirakiza, Elbreezy(m), electropiz(m), snapshot, anochuko01(m), presentley, Phils, emorse(m), PHEMMY18(m), Rexyblaze, gboisgroups, gbemi9ja, rothmas21(m), sirbrutus91, mufutau55(m), BAAD(m), abesky(m), tooth4tooth, androsurf, siegfried99(m), Demmzy15(m), Stanfexy2121(m), brainpowerng, chizoba191, oluvick(m), sisisioge, Tadeus(m), otino(m), rafaha(m), dongidz, Emmykego(m), Handsomecole(m), testify, Geminirep(m), bobjoseph, igwelomO(m), olamilokozzo, weldersmind(m), abbeyty(m), Jazmiynne(f), rasscoco, sunmike065(m), benniet(m), Sunnynwa, csfrost, areghan, africandollar, donyusy, Fraba(m), adebolaOdu(m), Hygizee(m), Rdgeneral, collinsdera(m), fury(m), walcut(m), jokyboy, FXCRAFT, Dione007(m), Jasboi(m), lovelygurl(f), efilefun(m), puncha, kenex4ever(m), luwins(m), Nicholas190(m), snoopylinus, TheBatman(m), Ameer003(m), bhayorking007, Negro1986, mayana(m), Sapiosexuality(m), Karlman, BeardedMan, Winken, toothyGrin, yeman1, Shegz4god(m), miazadavid(m), quest003, hooged, sunshineman, qtrim, thange(m), Azil(f), llbhuds, sirfee(m), phreakabit(m), frederick106(m), Bonapart(m), kriss27(m), judey1992(m), Boydehot, adedayo55(m), Tapout(m), ostarlink, Hereigns4eva, ositadima1(m), pilot77, Koolbobby(m), Knownpal(m), Imstrong(m), maberry(m), stharley, sklinks(m), dillinger, chinonyinye, sunky13(m), IamLucy(f), onyeogalu1(m), totit, izyc88(m), slowbreeze(f), Dpearlz, GoldEnyong(m), jerrythafinisher(m), Ebookmathswaec, Nairaboi(m), Meajor(m), teeghurl(f), meeky007(m), owi432(m), Dollypie20(f), LeeMason, savagefinder1 and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13