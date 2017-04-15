₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by NelsonUgep: 5:33am
Source: http://www.talksleak.com/breaking-news-the-u-j-esuene-stadium-in-calabar-collapse-after-heavy-rain/
The indoor game lobby which collapsed on the 14th of April was under development for more than two years. The contract was awarded by Former Governor Liyel to Ujuola Giwa Amu.
See photo below:
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Chanchit: 5:36am
Naijiriya!
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by mazimee(m): 5:38am
Will people ever stop using cheap and substandard materials for building? Nothing beats doing the right thing. You don't only experience peace of mind but also comfort.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 5:46am
Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?
The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Blue3k(m): 5:49am
Lifestone:
No Akwa-Ibom is what your thinking of. Calabar is in Cross River.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 5:51am
Blue3k:Thanks man
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 5:53am
Thank God no live was lost. Imagine the number of casualties that would've been recorded if it happens when a football game is going on. The contactor should be arrested asap.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 5:58am
Thank God, it was not completed. Some Nigerians and corner corner way are like identical twins. God save us frm them.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 6:04am
na the indoor game lobby collapse,no b the stadium.
vanida6(f): 6:13am
It my birthday friends
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 6:35am
All this fake structures
Jeffboi(m): 6:35am
vanida6:
Happy birthday, which part of abj do you reside ?
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 6:39am
Jesu ooooooooooooooo
Check my signature
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Biggty(m): 6:40am
This is really sad, hope no life was lost??
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by mykeljosef: 6:43am
is this a stadium?
just look at the structure
geez
they build mediocre things
n if you complain
they'll call you a pessimistic folk
thats why they build blocis of classroom n call it schools
or build small kiosk n call it ultramodern market
they need to take the entire Nigeria abroad for like 2 weeks
so we can have a taste of what developed society feels like
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by kogistar: 6:52am
it colapsed, because it was built by flatino
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Omagago(m): 6:52am
Oh My God.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by jericco1(m): 7:01am
Weird.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Frolic: 7:03am
House wey dem use saliva build, na morning dew go scatter am! ... Next!
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by ificatchmodeh: 7:14am
lack of maintenance..
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by rusher14: 8:05am
Unstable structure built by quack engineers and contractors.
Imagine what would have happened if it was a typhoon.
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Hiccups: 8:08am
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lordsocrates: 8:09am
If a church was holding an Easter seminar there , thats how people will just die like fowl.
This is what happens , when my people place goo much premium on making money, than valuing human life
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by purplekayc(m): 8:09am
Chanchit:what if a match was being played ehh?
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by ednut1(m): 8:10am
bloggers sha. u wud think it was d Stadium haba
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by unclezuma: 8:10am
OMG
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by obxddon(m): 8:10am
Lifestone:...Point of correction it happned in Uyo
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by realestniggah: 8:11am
and someone must have collected a huge amount of money for this..for over two years..
who ever is responsible for this need to be jailed and held accountable or face some sort of disciplinary action..what if it was completed and it collapse on people..
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by cornel994(m): 8:11am
Lifestone:abeg go read states and capital
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 8:12am
vanida6:
So we should fry stone?
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 8:12am
|Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by CheezyCharles: 8:12am
Our Fatherland !the contractor needs some questioning
