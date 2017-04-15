₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,315 members, 3,478,559 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 09:12 AM

The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) (12270 Views)

Heavy Rain Destroys Section Of Open Roof Of Akure Stadium In Ondo (photos) / Women Searched At Entrance Of A Stadium In Uganda. Photos / Lady Arrives Kaduna Stadium In Beads For NGR Vs EGY M (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by NelsonUgep: 5:33am
Source: http://www.talksleak.com/breaking-news-the-u-j-esuene-stadium-in-calabar-collapse-after-heavy-rain/

The indoor game lobby which collapsed on the 14th of April was under development for more than two years. The contract was awarded by Former Governor Liyel to Ujuola Giwa Amu.

See photo below:

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Chanchit: 5:36am
Naijiriya!

5 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by mazimee(m): 5:38am
Will people ever stop using cheap and substandard materials for building? cry Nothing beats doing the right thing. You don't only experience peace of mind but also comfort.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 5:46am
Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?
The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.

7 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Blue3k(m): 5:49am
Lifestone:
Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?
The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.

No Akwa-Ibom is what your thinking of. Calabar is in Cross River.

27 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 5:51am
Blue3k:


No Akwa-Ibom is what your thinking of. Calabar is in Cross River.
Thanks man

5 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 5:53am
Thank God no live was lost. Imagine the number of casualties that would've been recorded if it happens when a football game is going on. The contactor should be arrested asap.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 5:58am
Thank God, it was not completed. Some Nigerians and corner corner way are like identical twins. God save us frm them.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 6:04am
na the indoor game lobby collapse,no b the stadium.

1 Like

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by vanida6(f): 6:13am
It my birthday friends


wink

14 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 6:35am
All this fake structures

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Jeffboi(m): 6:35am
vanida6:
It my birthday friends


wink


Happy birthday, which part of abj do you reside ?
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 6:39am
Jesu ooooooooooooooo

Check my signature
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Biggty(m): 6:40am
This is really sad, hope no life was lost??
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by mykeljosef: 6:43am
is this a stadium?


just look at the structure


geez


they build mediocre things

n if you complain

they'll call you a pessimistic folk


thats why they build blocis of classroom n call it schools


or build small kiosk n call it ultramodern market



they need to take the entire Nigeria abroad for like 2 weeks


so we can have a taste of what developed society feels like

5 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by kogistar: 6:52am
it colapsed, because it was built by flatino

2 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Omagago(m): 6:52am
Oh My God.
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by jericco1(m): 7:01am
Weird.
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Frolic: 7:03am
House wey dem use saliva build, na morning dew go scatter am! ... Next!

4 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by ificatchmodeh: 7:14am
lack of maintenance..
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by rusher14: 8:05am
Unstable structure built by quack engineers and contractors.

Imagine what would have happened if it was a typhoon.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Hiccups: 8:08am
angry
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lordsocrates: 8:09am
If a church was holding an Easter seminar there , thats how people will just die like fowl.

This is what happens , when my people place goo much premium on making money, than valuing human life

1 Like

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by purplekayc(m): 8:09am
Chanchit:
Naijiriya!
what if a match was being played ehh?
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by ednut1(m): 8:10am
bloggers sha. u wud think it was d Stadium haba
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by unclezuma: 8:10am
OMG
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by obxddon(m): 8:10am
Lifestone:
Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?
The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.
...Point of correction it happned in Uyo
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by realestniggah: 8:11am
and someone must have collected a huge amount of money for this..for over two years..

who ever is responsible for this need to be jailed and held accountable or face some sort of disciplinary action..what if it was completed and it collapse on people..

2 Likes

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by cornel994(m): 8:11am
Lifestone:
Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?
The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.
abeg go read states and capital

1 Like

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 8:12am
vanida6:
It my birthday friends


wink

So we should fry stone? grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 8:12am
shocked
Re: The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) by CheezyCharles: 8:12am
Our Fatherland !the contractor needs some questioning

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Protein Shake Recipes Bodybuilding / Your Top 5 Favorite Teams And Top 10 Favorite Athletes? / Kalu Uche's Wife Gives Birth To A Baby Girl.

Viewing this topic: Dessy17(m), fatboislim(m), bizzyjosh, darenyx(m), charleff512(m), Jonwesley(m), joshnnanna, krisCh(m), crack007(m), maturemindsonly(m), drealzum(m), OtunbaAde101(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), pacharles1(m), Williamsesco(m), sweetmusictv, Lexo22(m), nnofaith, Splendid700, limitless777(m), Gayigaskia(m), ikon123(m), Lorhdany(m), africanman85, stephenqueen, xamuel17(m), lytech1(m), mevisbleek, kingreign, uyikik(f), combatant2015, paskyboy, jessyjames100(f), tee4all(m), ORACLE1975(m), Rasengan02(m), ugochenko, JUBILEE2000, oluwadare26(m), Victoriousvic(m), obytex(m), andycom(m), ahmg001(m), mikebabs101, enuelsmith, idris4r83(m), Agromuda(m), william258, uc4mee and 108 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.