The indoor game lobby which collapsed on the 14th of April was under development for more than two years. The contract was awarded by Former Governor Liyel to Ujuola Giwa Amu.



The indoor game lobby which collapsed on the 14th of April was under development for more than two years. The contract was awarded by Former Governor Liyel to Ujuola Giwa Amu.

Nothing beats doing the right thing. You don't only experience peace of mind but also comfort. Will people ever stop using cheap and substandard materials for building?

Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?

The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.

Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?
The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.

The development control/town planning department should be overhauled.

No Akwa-Ibom is what your thinking of. Calabar is in Cross River.

No Akwa-Ibom is what your thinking of. Calabar is in Cross River.
Thanks man

Thank God no live was lost. Imagine the number of casualties that would've been recorded if it happens when a football game is going on. The contactor should be arrested asap.

Thank God, it was not completed. Some Nigerians and corner corner way are like identical twins. God save us frm them. 1 Like 1 Share

na the indoor game lobby collapse,no b the stadium.







All this fake structures

This is really sad, hope no life was lost??

is this a stadium?





just look at the structure





geez





they build mediocre things



n if you complain



they'll call you a pessimistic folk





thats why they build blocis of classroom n call it schools





or build small kiosk n call it ultramodern market







they need to take the entire Nigeria abroad for like 2 weeks





so we can have a taste of what developed society feels like 5 Likes

it colapsed, because it was built by flatino 2 Likes

House wey dem use saliva build, na morning dew go scatter am! ... Next!

lack of maintenance..

Unstable structure built by quack engineers and contractors.



Imagine what would have happened if it was a typhoon. 3 Likes 2 Shares

If a church was holding an Easter seminar there , thats how people will just die like fowl.



This is what happens , when my people place goo much premium on making money, than valuing human life 1 Like

what if a match was being played ehh?
bloggers sha. u wud think it was d Stadium haba

bloggers sha. u wud think it was d Stadium haba

Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?

The development control/town planning department should be overhauled. ...Point of correction it happned in Uyo ...Point of correction it happned in Uyo

and someone must have collected a huge amount of money for this..for over two years..



who ever is responsible for this need to be jailed and held accountable or face some sort of disciplinary action..what if it was completed and it collapse on people.. 2 Likes

Isn't it the same State where a Church collapsed during service and so many life was lost and the Governor narrowly escaped death. Haa, hope they are not jinxed?

The development control/town planning department should be overhauled. abeg go read states and capital abeg go read states and capital 1 Like

It my birthday friends







So we should fry stone? So we should fry stone? 1 Like 1 Share