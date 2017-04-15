₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,456 members, 3,478,959 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 01:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho (774 Views)
NFF Unveils New Jersey For Super Eagles After Signing Multimillion Naira Deal / AFCON Qualifiers: Mancity Writes About Iheanacho / Liverpool and Chelsea Eye Nigeria Star (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by robosky02(m): 8:55am
Arsenal were interested in signing me, says Nigeria star Iheanacho
Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho says he preferred Portuguese giants FC Porto over English side Manchester City.
The 20-year-old striker joined City's Academy from Taye Academy on 10 January 2014 and he has since revealed that his father convinced him to join the English side.
”After the tournament, a few European clubs were interested in signing me: Arsenal, Porto and some others," Iheanacho told Theplayerstribune.com.
"And also, of course, Manchester City. I did not know much about these clubs.
“I thought I would choose Porto, because I knew many African players had success with the club in the past," he continued.
"I didn’t really believe that I could play at City because they had so many incredible players.
"But my father told me that I should choose City because he believed that I could achieve great things there,"he added.
"So I listened to my father."
http://africanfootball.com/news/701687/Arsenal-were-interested-in-signing-me-says-Nigeria-star-Iheanacho
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by judedwriter(m): 9:11am
Run as fast as possible from man city still your heels touch your head!
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by robosky02(m): 9:46am
judedwriter:
well at least he is still having few playing time
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by unclezuma: 1:16pm
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by mmb: 1:17pm
The biafran.
He just runs around the field
1 Like
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by samhay: 1:17pm
Samhay is typing
And by the way
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by OyeAjk(m): 1:17pm
What we do:
Inverter/Ups machine: Recommendation,supply,installation and maintenance.
Ups and Inverter Battery:
Supply, installation and maintenance.
Solar panel:
Supply, installation and maintenance.
Repair of:
Inverter, Ups and stabilizer.
Supply and installation of Surge arrestor.
Call:08162294635/09072260605
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by lifezone247(m): 1:18pm
Make I balance read comments, optional1 come and chuck mouth here now o.
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by veekid(m): 1:18pm
Don't try it boy
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by Gido: 1:20pm
It will be better for you if you move to Arsenal than always seating on the bench at Man city.
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by smarleybiz(m): 1:20pm
was interested.. any way its past tense already and we shouldn't be dwelling on d past..
its okay sha.
Arsenal can always detect good things but can Neva purchase dem. #i pity dat poor club.
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by abescom: 1:20pm
robosky02:He would have done better elsewhere. City will sign another striker in the summer and that's the end of him.
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by elvisino112: 1:20pm
Wise father. football is all about the money
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by Benekruku(m): 1:21pm
Biting his fingers!
Wanted play in a big club and got it. Now his saying he prefers FC Porto
When Mancester City is done with him, he will heading next to Qatar or Kuwait
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by kingthreat(m): 1:21pm
Kelechi Ihea[b]yanch[/b]o, the average striker who will be one of the reason Man City are not going to Champion's league next season and also a reason why Guardiola may lose his job. He should join his benchwarmer big brother, Mikel and go to China
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by abescom: 1:21pm
mmb:You lot are just sick with this tribalism.
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by umehlove(f): 1:21pm
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by daveP(m): 1:22pm
If this is the talk that triggers you leaving that pep drilling den, then im behind you. But seriously this is coming after Onyekuru sent us an Arsenal signal. whoever is in charge should get one of them. im tired of hearing this crappy french connection wenger wields. Is afc now a french academy?
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by dat85kelvin(m): 1:22pm
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by chijioke45332: 1:23pm
Boost you bank account 200 odds for three thousand naira ....,...........WhatsApp the number below
|Re: "Arsenal Was Interested In Signing Me" - Iheanacho by Amitta: 1:23pm
6
(0) (Reply)
Facebook Autopilot(secret Way Of Earning On Facebook) / Sergio Ramos In Awe Of Bale / Messi Doesn’t Deserve Golden Ball – Maradona
Viewing this topic: diezigbo, leemond(m), donifez(m), adeoladrg(m), saibop, Igboblog, veekid(m), Dancos, emydot(m), ORENTELUV, Doctorfitz(m), patogist, Benuromi, Cutie09, macpetrus(m), shinaapp, emerged01(m), Dc4life(m), gaburiel(m), darekayng, mjbaba, Gido, Sunrule3, Benekruku(m), louken(m), Arewa12, kings09(m), martinrizla, lifezone247(m), danjudchi, Fairboy(m), Somatohadidas(m), bigfatthing(m), edwindd, kingdenny(m), ShegsDayo(m), femi4(m), Scream(m), abescom, fhelihx, Vick4rill(m), umehlove(f), otunbacarter(m), Chisco0561, karma2000, Damsexy18(f), timatedre, TRADEMARK(m), donmalcolm21(m), RisingStar1(m), Ignatio(m), arantess(m), Lufthansa, Sterix10(m), olojuede01, TruthNigeria(m), imma2(m), teddy1991, Yungknyyght(m), Seanherck, judedwriter(m), Pozzy(m), KEZDON(m), Gazettemovement, chidekings(m), mustmust(m), Collinsc252, Cladez(m), Jonarinho(m), okpunor(m), MENTORCH(m), nick16, tjay01(m), elvisino112, Ne0w1zarD, eluelu, Lorhdany(m), earnup, babadee1(m), 2cato, franklein, carzola(m), Sirheny007(m), Lakebeyin, whemmytopsy(m), dat85kelvin(m), Faithful17, adhakuhnna(f), Amitta, Manionblaze, andray12(m), oprime(m), mallorca(m), amaboy06(m), TAILAS01(m), Pistolx(m), BulletThaDon, Tosyno51(m), geeworld1(m), TheVictorious(m), castrol180(m), unclezuma, Wize1, Arsenalholic(m), Kakamorufu(m), kingthreat(m), johnca(m), MarineOne, stonemasonn(m), Dtarmon(m), donfemo(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6