Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho says he preferred Portuguese giants FC Porto over English side Manchester City.



The 20-year-old striker joined City's Academy from Taye Academy on 10 January 2014 and he has since revealed that his father convinced him to join the English side.



”After the tournament, a few European clubs were interested in signing me: Arsenal, Porto and some others," Iheanacho told Theplayerstribune.com.



"And also, of course, Manchester City. I did not know much about these clubs.



“I thought I would choose Porto, because I knew many African players had success with the club in the past," he continued.



"I didn’t really believe that I could play at City because they had so many incredible players.



"But my father told me that I should choose City because he believed that I could achieve great things there,"he added.



"So I listened to my father."







Run as fast as possible from man city still your heels touch your head!

judedwriter:

Run as fast as possible from man city still your heels touch your head!

well at least he is still having few playing time well at least he is still having few playing time





He just runs around the field The biafran.He just runs around the field 1 Like

Samhay is typing



Make I balance read comments, optional1 come and chuck mouth here now o.

Don't try it boy

It will be better for you if you move to Arsenal than always seating on the bench at Man city.

was interested.. any way its past tense already and we shouldn't be dwelling on d past..



its okay sha.



Arsenal can always detect good things but can Neva purchase dem. #i pity dat poor club.

robosky02:





well at least he is still having few playing time He would have done better elsewhere. City will sign another striker in the summer and that's the end of him. He would have done better elsewhere. City will sign another striker in the summer and that's the end of him.

Wise father. football is all about the money





Biting his fingers!





Wanted play in a big club and got it. Now his saying he prefers FC Porto





When Mancester City is done with him, he will heading next to Qatar or Kuwait Biting his fingers!Wanted play in a big club and got it. Now his saying he prefers FC PortoWhen Mancester City is done with him, he will heading next to Qatar or Kuwait

Kelechi Ihea[b]yanch[/b]o, the average striker who will be one of the reason Man City are not going to Champion's league next season and also a reason why Guardiola may lose his job. He should join his benchwarmer big brother, Mikel and go to China

mmb:

The biafran.



He just runs around the field You lot are just sick with this tribalism. You lot are just sick with this tribalism.

If this is the talk that triggers you leaving that pep drilling den, then im behind you. But seriously this is coming after Onyekuru sent us an Arsenal signal. whoever is in charge should get one of them. im tired of hearing this crappy french connection wenger wields. Is afc now a french academy?

