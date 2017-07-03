₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by StreetTV: 6:31pm On Jun 13
A must watch - What is the full meaning of POS? See hilarious answers.
Post your comment below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vpzy-_oPNI
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Olibboy: 6:40pm On Jun 13
we are looking for change
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by dennisworld1(m): 7:23pm On Jun 13
Point Of Sale them nor know
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by StreetTV: 1:19pm On Jun 17
dennisworld1:Lol
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by veekid(m): 6:31pm
Buhari sef
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Papiikush: 6:31pm
If this question was forwarded to buhari before election I bet my life he wouldn't have answered. Maybe that could have shown us how clueless of a president he was go'n become.
Quote me if your father is a bastard.
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Divay22(f): 6:31pm
The girl said Point of service
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Sunymoore(m): 6:31pm
Piece of shittt
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by comradespade(m): 6:32pm
Na by force to watch? I say I no get data to waste
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Vivos: 6:32pm
screenshot it pls, how do I know the video is worth my mb.
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Taiwo20(m): 6:32pm
Point of Sale
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by NwaAmaikpe: 6:32pm
Port of Sex.
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by asatemple(f): 6:32pm
Point Of Sale
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by 3rdavefarms(m): 6:33pm
Good
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by kennygee(f): 6:33pm
Ask Nigerians what ATM or USB means.
You go faint.
It is sad that its youths between the ages of 20-40 that are failing this questions choi.
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by seunny4lif(m): 6:33pm
How will they know say na
Point of sales
When Korea movies don finish them
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by MrBONE2(m): 6:33pm
"Point of selfie"Grapping
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by timilehin007(m): 6:33pm
payment on sales...layman definition
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Ayodejioak(m): 6:34pm
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by slawomir: 6:34pm
Ook
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by IjogzK(m): 6:34pm
Papiikush:Not sure if my father is a bastard. But I am quite sure that you are a goat.
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by oshe11(m): 6:34pm
PLUCK OSIBANJO's SKULL
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by biodex(m): 6:34pm
To faint on third mainland....how much plz...I want to faint
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by kayultimate(m): 6:35pm
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by do4luv14(m): 6:35pm
Pot of soup
pocket of sweet,
post of poo,
pull of shoe
period of shock,
e planty oooo
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by tens4real(m): 6:36pm
Sincerely speaking I don't know before now I know
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by MadCow1: 6:36pm
Point of Sale
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Dumdumfashion(f): 6:36pm
Laugh wan kill me tie..........
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Lilaex: 6:36pm
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by Dumdumfashion(f): 6:37pm
Laugh wan kill me tie.......... [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by valx2: 6:37pm
Purchase Order Something
|Re: What Is The Full Meaning Of POS? See Hilarious Answers by yeyeboi(m): 6:37pm
Ok
