A must watch - What is the full meaning of POS? See hilarious answers.Post your comment below.

we are looking for change

Point Of Sale them nor know

Na by force to watch? I say I no get data to waste

screenshot it pls, how do I know the video is worth my mb.

Ask Nigerians what ATM or USB means. You go faint. It is sad that its youths between the ages of 20-40 that are failing this questions choi.

How will they know say na Point of sales When Korea movies don finish them