|See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Iamkuttie(m): 6:59pm On Jun 13
The snake was killed on his way back from farm.
Mhen, the leghnt is something else.
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by crisycent: 7:03pm On Jun 13
Jesu!
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Iamkuttie(m): 7:09pm On Jun 13
Uncle Lalasticlala
God don butter ur bread o...
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by jerryunit48: 7:09pm On Jun 13
Python?
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by grayht(m): 7:15pm On Jun 13
lalasticlacla right now.....
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by AyamConfidence(m): 7:21pm On Jun 13
Bro that ain't no Python.... Looks more like a cobra to me
Meanwhile lala right now
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by phayvoursky(m): 7:46pm On Jun 13
U JUST KILLED A DEITY.
THE gods ARE COMING FOR YOU.
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by waxxydude: 8:08pm On Jun 13
My guy anybody wey tell you say na deity don chop bellefull. So you wey dey hungry no suppose mind am, roast that thing well chop am well.
Naso one yeye aligator wey dem catch for my hood when i dey stroll back from work. One man come dey talk say na messager of the gods , and this people owu dey show dem multicolor, when them roast am dry use am cook small soup, chop am with two days old eba, the gods shake. Now if dem (gods) won send anima message dem go tell dem say make Dem pass back of the street.
Wetin concern deity and owu? When u dey naija behave naija.
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by dauddy97(m): 9:37pm On Jun 13
lalasticlala,what are you waiting for? or you need maltina, ti top it down
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by auntysimbiat(f): 9:45pm On Jun 13
Hmmmm... Thank God, they killed it
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Evablizin(f): 9:50pm On Jun 13
please brother lala you fit chop this one?if this post land for FP i will know that lala fit chop all kinds of snake even green snake
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Officialkplus(m): 11:18pm On Jun 13
How Did he killed it without damaging the skin...
Abi the snake eat poison..?
I'm the only one who noticed this...?
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:16pm
Cobra not edible o..No go chop Vernon poison
I've warned
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by noeloge82(m): 4:16pm
Must it make front page
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by NwaAmaikpe: 4:16pm
Who snake don help
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Caustics: 4:17pm
Officialkplus:hold the tail and drag it backwards when it is moving. it will die instantly
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by yeyeboi(m): 4:17pm
Ok
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by andymofia(m): 4:17pm
choi
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by nairaman66(m): 4:17pm
Hope they wont kill lala at the rate that snake is being killed in this country.. Because SNAKE is LALA and LALA is SNAKE!!
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by SalamRushdie: 4:17pm
Please why is your neighbor securing the remains of a
Cobra in a bowl? I hope he is not thinking of eating that snake . Cobras are elapids and distribute their poisons in wishy washy manner so u need to be careful when u eat it
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by henryobinna(m): 4:17pm
NL no dey tire for snake post
NL no dey tire for snake post
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by olawoyin3(m): 4:17pm
phayvoursky:you know them?
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by davibid: 4:17pm
Nairaland and snake news sef
Ayam not understanding at all
Smh
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Cchley8(m): 4:18pm
Food is ready
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by neolboy(m): 4:18pm
Lala food don done
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Sunofgod(m): 4:18pm
Snakes are meant to be scary....
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by sulesule12(m): 4:18pm
lala must be very happy right now
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by SLYBABA(m): 4:19pm
Doubt if thats a cobra
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by Octevia: 4:19pm
All I see is a hose
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by neutrotoba(m): 4:19pm
No be cobra be this nah
|Re: See The Long Cobra A Neighbour Killed. by davidodiba(m): 4:19pm
Weeeeee......that's quite dangerous...
Snakeland.....nairaland... Everytime snake
