My guy anybody wey tell you say na deity don chop bellefull. So you wey dey hungry no suppose mind am, roast that thing well chop am well.



Naso one yeye aligator wey dem catch for my hood when i dey stroll back from work. One man come dey talk say na messager of the gods , and this people owu dey show dem multicolor, when them roast am dry use am cook small soup, chop am with two days old eba, the gods shake. Now if dem (gods) won send anima message dem go tell dem say make Dem pass back of the street.



Wetin concern deity and owu? When u dey naija behave naija. 17 Likes 1 Share