ABUJA—Police investigations into the suspected murder of Joy Odama, a 200-Level undergraduate of Mass Communication of Cross River State University, in Abuja, took a new twist, yesterday, as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, through the IGP Monitoring Unit, ordered that a fresh autopsy be carried out to confirm the cause of her death.



The IGP’s directive, it was gathered, followed the re-appearance of Alhaji Usman Adamu, who Vanguard gathered made a statement, stating his part of what transpired, noting that he was never on the run.



Recall that the initial autopsy report from the National Hospital, Abuja, indicated that Joy Odama died of cocaine poisoning occasioned by cardiogenic shock secondary to diffusion.



The report said: “The cause of death was traced to cardiogenic myocardial infection secondary to possible acute cocaine poison.”



However, lawyer to the family of the deceased, Rose Mbata, and representatives of Yala community in Abuja, disclosed that at a meeting summoned by the Inspector General of Police at Force Headquarters, yesterday, with family members of late Joy Odama, and interested parties, Deputy Commissioner in charge IGP Monitoring Unit delivered the IGP’s order.



Surprise appearance



Mbata said: “On arrival at Force headquarters, the Inspector General instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the IGP Monitoring to conduct preliminary hearing on the matter and revert to him.



“In the cause of the preliminary hearing, surprisingly the prime suspect in the case, Alhaji Usman Adamu, who the police had said was at large, suddenly appeared at the meeting room in company of some policemen.



“With a stern and fiery look on his face, he exchanged pleasantries with the police and took his seat. At the end of the hearing, all parties were now taken to see the IGP, who was not on seat.



Fresh autopsy



“The parties were informed by the DCP that on the instructions of the IGP, a fresh autopsy shall be conducted.



“Parties were requested to report tomorrow (today) by 7a.m. at the National Hospital, Abuja, for a fresh autopsy to be conducted where other consultant pathologists shall participate in the exercise.



“The DCP Monitoring later informed us that the Nigeria Police shall bear the cost of the fresh autopsy contrary to the Police earlier refusal to foot the bill.”



The family of the deceased, however, expressed shock that the senior officers indicted in the saga including the then DPO, Karmo Police Division, were absent at the meeting.



Roll call



Parties present at the meeting include the deceased’s mother, Mrs Philomena Odama; Lead Counsel, Lady Rose Mbata & Co; Yala Community, Abuja, represented by Godwin Offiono (Esq.); the family, represented by Godwin Okuja (Esq.); Augustine Okechukwu of Basic Rights Enlightenment Foundation; other witnesses, including the cook, Ms Victoria, and Elizabeth, who took the late Joy Odama to Alhaji Usman Adamu.



Repeated calls to the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, to ascertain why the initial autopsy was being questioned, were not answered.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/joy-odamas-death-igp-fixes-fresh-autopsy-today-prime-suspect-suddenly-appears/