Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by lalasticlala(m): 10:06pm
ABUJA—Police investigations into the suspected murder of Joy Odama, a 200-Level undergraduate of Mass Communication of Cross River State University, in Abuja, took a new twist, yesterday, as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, through the IGP Monitoring Unit, ordered that a fresh autopsy be carried out to confirm the cause of her death.

The IGP’s directive, it was gathered, followed the re-appearance of Alhaji Usman Adamu, who Vanguard gathered made a statement, stating his part of what transpired, noting that he was never on the run.

Recall that the initial autopsy report from the National Hospital, Abuja, indicated that Joy Odama died of cocaine poisoning occasioned by cardiogenic shock secondary to diffusion.

The report said: “The cause of death was traced to cardiogenic myocardial infection secondary to possible acute cocaine poison.”

However, lawyer to the family of the deceased, Rose Mbata, and representatives of Yala community in Abuja, disclosed that at a meeting summoned by the Inspector General of Police at Force Headquarters, yesterday, with family members of late Joy Odama, and interested parties, Deputy Commissioner in charge IGP Monitoring Unit delivered the IGP’s order.

Surprise appearance

Mbata said: “On arrival at Force headquarters, the Inspector General instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the IGP Monitoring to conduct preliminary hearing on the matter and revert to him.

“In the cause of the preliminary hearing, surprisingly the prime suspect in the case, Alhaji Usman Adamu, who the police had said was at large, suddenly appeared at the meeting room in company of some policemen.

“With a stern and fiery look on his face, he exchanged pleasantries with the police and took his seat. At the end of the hearing, all parties were now taken to see the IGP, who was not on seat.

Fresh autopsy

“The parties were informed by the DCP that on the instructions of the IGP, a fresh autopsy shall be conducted.

“Parties were requested to report tomorrow (today) by 7a.m. at the National Hospital, Abuja, for a fresh autopsy to be conducted where other consultant pathologists shall participate in the exercise.

“The DCP Monitoring later informed us that the Nigeria Police shall bear the cost of the fresh autopsy contrary to the Police earlier refusal to foot the bill.”

The family of the deceased, however, expressed shock that the senior officers indicted in the saga including the then DPO, Karmo Police Division, were absent at the meeting.

Roll call

Parties present at the meeting include the deceased’s mother, Mrs Philomena Odama; Lead Counsel, Lady Rose Mbata & Co; Yala Community, Abuja, represented by Godwin Offiono (Esq.); the family, represented by Godwin Okuja (Esq.); Augustine Okechukwu of Basic Rights Enlightenment Foundation; other witnesses, including the cook, Ms Victoria, and Elizabeth, who took the late Joy Odama to Alhaji Usman Adamu.

Repeated calls to the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, to ascertain why the initial autopsy was being questioned, were not answered.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/joy-odamas-death-igp-fixes-fresh-autopsy-today-prime-suspect-suddenly-appears/

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by stephleena(f): 10:08pm
hmmm,he came with a stern and fiery look,in the company of some policemen, and exchanged pleasantries... what a bold devil,sorry mummy joy,this case,is dead from arrival, case is closed...

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by INTROVERT(f): 10:09pm
angry no pics of him Chewing gworo

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by smardray(m): 10:11pm
We took our redemption by jesus as history... It's disheartning

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by dyabman(m): 10:12pm
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Ryda(m): 10:16pm
Naija where we dey go

The Alhaji must be forming saraki

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by emeijeh(m): 10:19pm
All these girls Slayqueens slaymugus Will not learn.

All for money, they still travel from AAU, ekpoma to go and see alhaji Kebiru in Abuja.

Na wah o

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by obicentlis: 10:19pm
Because of social media outrage, the case is now being looked into. Power of social media .


This case would have swept under the carpet. Guys, can you guys imagined how many cases like this that have been swept under the carpet. As far as you have money, you control the police. People were wondering how Evans has been successful in his evil trade, Evans must have police informant. Evans must be paying high ranking police men to cover his track and give him cover.


So many things are wrong in Nigeria, some times I feel like crying .

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Caustics: 10:20pm
your parents sent you to school instead you decided to snort cocaine and follow alahajis. angry May my children never be this useless

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by chris4gold(m): 10:20pm
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ivolt: 10:20pm
This isn't a murder case, the girl died from cocaine overdose.
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ymee(m): 10:21pm
smardray:
We took our redemption by jesus as history... It's disheartning
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by KingOvoramwen1(m): 10:21pm
Do Murderers Smile..... Mumu Bloggers and Headings!!

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:21pm
And where is the man's picture
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Lexusgs430: 10:21pm
INTROVERT:
angry no pics of him Chewing gworo

Or drinking fura de nono
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Kenzim(m): 10:21pm
Rest in peace slay Queen

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Julietcutie(f): 10:22pm
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Homeboiy(m): 10:22pm
Ego na ekwu
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ZIONPEACE: 10:23pm
I'm here to read comment
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Nma27(f): 10:23pm
I see, Alhaji gat bar na... The Untouchables

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by LexngtonSteele: 10:24pm
Not being pessimistic but nothing would come out of the case.

Why a fresh autopsy? I can bet they would see nothing incriminating the second time.

Coroner , the girl's family and even the Police would be intimidated.

Maybe God would give her justice

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Makavelli099(m): 10:24pm
stephleena:
hmmm,he came with a stern and fiery look,in the company of some policemen, and exchanged pleasantries... what a bold devil,sorry mummy joy,this case,is dead from arrival, case is closed...
you seem to be everywhere this days.
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ZIONPEACE: 10:25pm
Homeboiy:
Ego na ekwu
Guy I don't understand igbo....biko say it in english
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by uzoclinton(m): 10:25pm
.. A slay queen, literally slayed ....#runsGirl

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Bullhari007(m): 10:26pm
she want to be a big girl
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Sleyanya1(m): 10:26pm
This is very bad as the handwriting on the wall is obviously meaning the suspect will be free at the end of the day. It is already predictable that the new autopsy result will differ from the former.
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Fourwinds: 10:26pm
dat man will die a sudden death..if he thinks money and connection will help him., he should ask Tony Anenih his present predicament....u cannt cheat d poor for long...karma is waiting with an axe

Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Homeboiy(m): 10:26pm
ZIONPEACE:
Guy I don't understand igbo....biko say it in english

money speaks
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by nerodenero: 10:27pm
This Alhaji took Joy away from Mama Joy. The Alhaji no get joy o.

With the police not declaring he has been apprehended, it seems the Alhaji dines with the power that be.
Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by CARBONY500: 10:28pm
