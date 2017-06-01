₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ABUJA—Police investigations into the suspected murder of Joy Odama, a 200-Level undergraduate of Mass Communication of Cross River State University, in Abuja, took a new twist, yesterday, as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, through the IGP Monitoring Unit, ordered that a fresh autopsy be carried out to confirm the cause of her death.
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by stephleena(f): 10:08pm
hmmm,he came with a stern and fiery look,in the company of some policemen, and exchanged pleasantries... what a bold devil,sorry mummy joy,this case,is dead from arrival, case is closed...
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by INTROVERT(f): 10:09pm
no pics of him Chewing gworo
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by smardray(m): 10:11pm
We took our redemption by jesus as history... It's disheartning
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by dyabman(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Ryda(m): 10:16pm
Naija where we dey go
The Alhaji must be forming saraki
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by emeijeh(m): 10:19pm
All these
All for money, they still travel from AAU, ekpoma to go and see alhaji Kebiru in Abuja.
Na wah o
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by obicentlis: 10:19pm
Because of social media outrage, the case is now being looked into. Power of social media .
This case would have swept under the carpet. Guys, can you guys imagined how many cases like this that have been swept under the carpet. As far as you have money, you control the police. People were wondering how Evans has been successful in his evil trade, Evans must have police informant. Evans must be paying high ranking police men to cover his track and give him cover.
So many things are wrong in Nigeria, some times I feel like crying .
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Caustics: 10:20pm
your parents sent you to school instead you decided to snort cocaine and follow alahajis. May my children never be this useless
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by chris4gold(m): 10:20pm
issokay
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ivolt: 10:20pm
This isn't a murder case, the girl died from cocaine overdose.
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ymee(m): 10:21pm
smardray:
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by KingOvoramwen1(m): 10:21pm
Do Murderers Smile..... Mumu Bloggers and Headings!!
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:21pm
And where is the man's picture
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Lexusgs430: 10:21pm
INTROVERT:
Or drinking fura de nono
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Kenzim(m): 10:21pm
Rest in peace slay Queen
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Julietcutie(f): 10:22pm
hmm
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Homeboiy(m): 10:22pm
Ego na ekwu
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ZIONPEACE: 10:23pm
I'm here to read comment
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Nma27(f): 10:23pm
I see, Alhaji gat bar na... The Untouchables
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by LexngtonSteele: 10:24pm
Not being pessimistic but nothing would come out of the case.
Why a fresh autopsy? I can bet they would see nothing incriminating the second time.
Coroner , the girl's family and even the Police would be intimidated.
Maybe God would give her justice
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Makavelli099(m): 10:24pm
stephleena:you seem to be everywhere this days.
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by ZIONPEACE: 10:25pm
Homeboiy:Guy I don't understand igbo....biko say it in english
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by uzoclinton(m): 10:25pm
.. A slay queen, literally slayed ....#runsGirl
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Bullhari007(m): 10:26pm
she want to be a big girl
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Sleyanya1(m): 10:26pm
This is very bad as the handwriting on the wall is obviously meaning the suspect will be free at the end of the day. It is already predictable that the new autopsy result will differ from the former.
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Fourwinds: 10:26pm
dat man will die a sudden death..if he thinks money and connection will help him., he should ask Tony Anenih his present predicament....u cannt cheat d poor for long...karma is waiting with an axe
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by Homeboiy(m): 10:26pm
ZIONPEACE:
money speaks
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by nerodenero: 10:27pm
This Alhaji took Joy away from Mama Joy. The Alhaji no get joy o.
With the police not declaring he has been apprehended, it seems the Alhaji dines with the power that be.
|Re: Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears by CARBONY500: 10:28pm
