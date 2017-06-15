₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Ifeanyi4491(m): 1:48pm
The Registrar of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Mr. Collins Onyenwenu, who was abducted last weekend by gunmen, has regained his freedom after reportedly paying a ransom of N5 million. SaharaReporters learned that the registrar was released on Tuesday after four days in the kidnappers’ custody.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/15/abducted-polytechnic-registrar-regains-freedom-after-payment-n5m-ransom
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by heisenbergheise(m): 2:55pm
Am actually first to comment
Thank God for him
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by takenadoh: 2:55pm
People will come here and talk about Evans when the cost of Garri is 5000 Naira there is hardship everywhere.
NB :Kidapping or any other crime is bad!!!
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by bejick(m): 2:55pm
another evans
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by brighttech95(m): 2:55pm
thank God for him
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Hysmady(m): 2:56pm
God save us...Kidnap,one chance is so rampant these days
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by WushuTemple(m): 2:56pm
God have mercy
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by dmltoyin(m): 2:56pm
Kidnappers should be hanged
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by localblood(m): 2:56pm
He paid the price.
No go Bleep oh
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by femolakasta89(m): 2:56pm
Glory be to God.
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by curiositymaster: 2:57pm
The hustle is real
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by sotall(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by tbaba1234: 2:57pm
takenadoh:
Hardship is not a valid excuse for crime. Everyone goes through hard times.
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by holluphemydavid(m): 2:58pm
Evans gang at work
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by localblood(m): 2:59pm
localblood:
Chisos bleep bawo
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by potent5(m): 2:59pm
Who will save us?
Even the apprehension of Evans is not deterrence enough.
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by siloXIX(m): 2:59pm
This kidnapping biz sha..,.. its beginning to make sense.
Operation collect money by force
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by able20(m): 3:00pm
If the above story is true, then its not kidnapping case he just returned the money he collected from some employees.
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by takenadoh: 3:00pm
tbaba1234:
I never said it was a reason to kidnap, I said there are more relevant things than talking about Evans.
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by emmymdk(m): 3:00pm
Evans season 2
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by cinoedhunter: 3:06pm
Okokobioko
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by gajeki: 3:06pm
bejick:lol
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by elaigwusimona: 3:13pm
Abeg Make Person Help Me With Sugar Make I Use Wage My Conscience With The Little Garri Wey I Get. God Go Purnish Bubu
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by iluvdonjazzy: 3:36pm
insecurity everywhere
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Jakumo(m): 3:40pm
Oga Evans is still directing his business empire from within prison walls, where he has reportedly been elected Cell President by other inmates.
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by vertueptime: 3:43pm
I support the bill that kidnapers should be fed alive to lions in the zoo
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by timbs001(m): 3:45pm
Ole gbe, Ole gba.
Thief take am, Na thief collect am.
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by nextstep(m): 3:49pm
Oga, please don't try to foment trouble by calling Fulani.
The kidnap was actually his own undoing... probably spent the money collected for employment on car, booze, and women abi? And I'm sure they must have warned him severally before taking action.
But some people sef... how much is government going to pay annually, for you to go and gather 200k in order to secure employment?
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by seguno2: 4:07pm
Is anyone bothered by the fact that a civil servant has N5 million to pay and has a posh car?
It is this nonchalant attitude towards our relations and friends who are corrupt that creates UNEMPLOYMENT through diversion of funds meant for building classrooms, libraries, clinics, books, computers, pensions, salaries of teachers, which fuels criminality such as kidnapping.
When shall we be wise?
Shall we remain stupid forever?
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by seguno2: 4:11pm
vertueptime:
Would you also support a bill that corrupt civil servants, like this polytechnic registrar is most certainly is, should be fed to lions in the zoo?
Would you blow the whistle on your relations and friends who spend more money than their LEGITIMATE salaries?
Would you?
BTW, are you saying that our country is a zoo?
|Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Geesugar: 4:14pm
Hysmady:
I tot I was d only one who observed it. God pls save Nigerians from hardship and suffering
