₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,696 members, 3,601,222 topics. Date: Friday, 16 June 2017 at 04:19 PM

Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid (8452 Views)

Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Kidnapped By Gunmen, Car Abandoned. Photos / Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap DELSU Staff, Demand N5m Ransom : VANGUARD / Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Ogbobe Stephen, Enugu Auditor, Demand N5m Ransom (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Ifeanyi4491(m): 1:48pm
The Registrar of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Mr. Collins Onyenwenu, who was abducted last weekend by gunmen, has regained his freedom after reportedly paying a ransom of N5 million. SaharaReporters learned that the registrar was released on Tuesday after four days in the kidnappers’ custody.


The gunmen seized Mr. Onyenwenu around 3.30 pm last Saturday. He was at the time traveling in his official car along Ugiliamai/Onitcha-Ukwu Road in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, a family member of the freed Registrar disclosed that the kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of N30 million, adding that they reduced the amount to N20 million and finally to N5 million, which was paid to secure the registrar's release. The source said he suspected the registrar's abduction was connected to the polytechnic's recent sacking of 200 employees.

Confirming the release of the registrar, a senior lecturer at the Polytechnic told our correspondent that he and some staff of the institution believe the kidnappers came from among the more than 200 employees laid off by the Polytechnic. According to the lecturer, many of the sacked employees had in 2015 paid the registrar bribes of between N150, 000 and N200, 000 in order to secure employment at the institution. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State recently dismissed many of those employees.

"The truth is that these persons spent fortunes to secure their appointments. And they paid the huge sums to the registrar, Collins Onyenwenu, during the administration of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. All the employees were duly issued employment letters and went through the biometrics screening in Asaba. All of a sudden, when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office, the appointments were invalidated on the grounds that the workers did not go through the normal process."

The lecturer added: "A day after the registrar was kidnapped, at night the kidnappers went to the residence in Ogwashi-Uku of the registrar's cousin, named Collins. Collins was not at home. The kidnappers left a message with his wife to pass on to him. They said the registrar should refund all the monies he collected in exchange for facilitating their failed employment. They threatened to kill him [the registrar] if he failed to comply."

The lecturer alleged that the registrar used Collins and another cousin named Henry as fronts to collect bribes from job seekers, adding that Henry reportedly left Nigeria once the employments were terminated.

Speaking to SaharaReporters Thursday, the freed registrar said his kidnap had nothing to do with employment issues at the Polytechnic, adding that those who kidnapped him were Fulani herdsmen.

On the reported N5 million ransom, the registrar insisted he did not pay any ransom to his kidnappers.

“I was kidnapped at Ugiliamai along Iselegu-Utagba Uno-Obiaruku Road and taken to Ossisa where I was released," he said. The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, stated that no arrests had been made so far, adding that the investigation was continuing.




Source:

http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/15/abducted-polytechnic-registrar-regains-freedom-after-payment-n5m-ransom

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by heisenbergheise(m): 2:55pm
Am actually first to comment
Thank God for him

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by takenadoh: 2:55pm
People will come here and talk about Evans when the cost of Garri is 5000 Naira there is hardship everywhere.


NB :Kidapping or any other crime is bad!!!

5 Likes

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by bejick(m): 2:55pm
another evans

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by brighttech95(m): 2:55pm
thank God for him
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Hysmady(m): 2:56pm
God save us...Kidnap,one chance is so rampant these days
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by WushuTemple(m): 2:56pm
God have mercy
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by dmltoyin(m): 2:56pm
Kidnappers should be hanged

1 Like

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by localblood(m): 2:56pm
He paid the price.
No go Bleep oh sad
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by femolakasta89(m): 2:56pm
Glory be to God.
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by curiositymaster: 2:57pm
The hustle is real
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by sotall(m): 2:57pm
ok
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by tbaba1234: 2:57pm
takenadoh:
People will come here and talk about Evans when the cost of Garri is 5000 Naira there is hardship everywhere

Hardship is not a valid excuse for crime. Everyone goes through hard times.

2 Likes

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by holluphemydavid(m): 2:58pm
Evans gang at work grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by localblood(m): 2:59pm
localblood:
He paid the price.
No go Bleep oh sad


Chisos bleep bawo shocked
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by potent5(m): 2:59pm
Who will save us?
Even the apprehension of Evans is not deterrence enough.

1 Like

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by siloXIX(m): 2:59pm
This kidnapping biz sha..,.. its beginning to make sense.

Operation collect money by force
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by able20(m): 3:00pm
If the above story is true, then its not kidnapping case he just returned the money he collected from some employees.
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by takenadoh: 3:00pm
tbaba1234:


Hardship is not a valid excuse for crime. Everyone goes through hard times.

I never said it was a reason to kidnap, I said there are more relevant things than talking about Evans.
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by emmymdk(m): 3:00pm
Evans season 2
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by cinoedhunter: 3:06pm
Okokobioko
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by gajeki: 3:06pm
bejick:
another evans
lol
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by elaigwusimona: 3:13pm
Abeg Make Person Help Me With Sugar Make I Use Wage My Conscience With The Little Garri Wey I Get. God Go Purnish Bubu

4 Likes

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by iluvdonjazzy: 3:36pm
insecurity everywhere
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Jakumo(m): 3:40pm
Oga Evans is still directing his business empire from within prison walls, where he has reportedly been elected Cell President by other inmates.
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by vertueptime: 3:43pm
I support the bill that kidnapers should be fed alive to lions in the zoo
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by timbs001(m): 3:45pm
Ole gbe, Ole gba.
Thief take am, Na thief collect am.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by nextstep(m): 3:49pm
Oga, please don't try to foment trouble by calling Fulani.

The kidnap was actually his own undoing... probably spent the money collected for employment on car, booze, and women abi? And I'm sure they must have warned him severally before taking action.

But some people sef... how much is government going to pay annually, for you to go and gather 200k in order to secure employment?
Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by seguno2: 4:07pm
Is anyone bothered by the fact that a civil servant has N5 million to pay and has a posh car?
It is this nonchalant attitude towards our relations and friends who are corrupt that creates UNEMPLOYMENT through diversion of funds meant for building classrooms, libraries, clinics, books, computers, pensions, salaries of teachers, which fuels criminality such as kidnapping.
When shall we be wise?
Shall we remain stupid forever?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by seguno2: 4:11pm
vertueptime:
I support the bill that kidnapers should be fed alive to lions in the zoo

Would you also support a bill that corrupt civil servants, like this polytechnic registrar is most certainly is, should be fed to lions in the zoo?
Would you blow the whistle on your relations and friends who spend more money than their LEGITIMATE salaries?
Would you?
BTW, are you saying that our country is a zoo?

1 Like

Re: Kidnapped Delta State Polytechnic Registrar Regains Freedom; N5M Ransom Paid by Geesugar: 4:14pm
Hysmady:
God save us...Kidnap,one chance is so rampant these days


I tot I was d only one who observed it. God pls save Nigerians from hardship and suffering

(0) (Reply)

Gunmen Kidnap Kogi Commissioner In Farm / Five Policemen Arrested Over Alleged Murder / Three Arrested For Lynching Suspected Robbers In Lagos

Viewing this topic: LordKO, Pyramid001, shregz, samyd1, lollyberry, osuvicky(m), nanz(m), Geesugar, lanra(m), Khrixxx(m), Pivot, stundy(m), joeSEPH1983, james17, fineboy967, jubrii1995, Joemanstone, Tunde1932, Lokospirit(m), hola106(m), realbest(m), sunday2olabode(m), timbs001(m), Stanlyag(m), Absa, Nna17(m), nativedoctor(m), agya1, paulharry, MrHyde, rinzymarc(m), foyeks2001(f), theemy(m), yerilistik, sweetlady4real(f), oluwatidamilare(m), carbon1224(m) and 54 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.