|Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by robosky02(m): 1:57pm
Cyriel Dessers ready to dump Belgium for Super Eagles
FC Utrecht’s new signing, Cyriel Dessers, has expressed his willingness to pledge his international allegiance to Nigeria ahead of Belgium.
Dessers scored 29 goals and provided 13 assists last season for NAC Breda, to help them win promotion to the topflight, before leaving for Utrecht.
His impressive season has led to a tug of war between Nigeria and Belgium.
Dessers qualifies for both countries, thanks to his Nigerian mother Sophie and Flemish father, Herwig.
Although the 22-year-old trained with Belgium’s U-21s in 2015, he never got to make his debut as he was an unused substitute in their match against Moldova in the qualifiers for Euro 2015.
“For now my concentration is on my new club FC Utrecht but if anything comes from the coach of Nigeria it would be nice. I have to be realistic, the competition in Belgium is very large with Romelu Lukaku, Micthy Bastshuayi, Divock Origi, Christian Benteke and now Dimata,” he said.
“They are still very young, around same age as me. In Nigeria, there are top strikers as well but maybe there will be a spot for me in the team than in Belgium.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/15/cyriel-dessers-ready-dump-belgium-super-eagles/
3 Likes
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by robosky02(m): 2:03pm
honestly I think is an option Nigeria should not over look considering we don't have a top 9 finisher
thanks to iheanacho, iwobi and co but we need and addition what do you think guys
check his video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3B_k3Q6g9o4
10 Likes
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Saintsquare(m): 2:57pm
Rohr over to u.....we need this guy
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Wizkhalifa2(m): 2:59pm
Super Eagles way no fit beat South Africa. Better stay in Belgium, who father land dan help?
Nigga is probably scared of competition in Belgium. Cause I see no reason why he would leave a team with Hazard, De bruyne, Tielemens, Dembele, Carrasco, Lukaku etc to come play with musa nd co.
15 Likes
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by heisenbergheise(m): 2:59pm
6 Likes
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Sisqoman(m): 3:01pm
Good for nigeria
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Winning123: 3:01pm
Ahmaju Pinnick over to you. Do the needful immediately
3 Likes
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Oladelson(m): 3:01pm
PITY YU SHA O
1 Like
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Emulti(m): 3:01pm
Ok
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by mangala14: 3:02pm
There is no need to call him if he considers us as second choice.
1 Like
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by segebase(m): 3:02pm
K
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Badgers14: 3:02pm
Cyriel Cyriel Cyriel, how many times I called you
You think NFA cares about you playing for your fatherland, you berra play for your motherland Belgium.
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by gajeki: 3:02pm
From grace to grass
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Tintinnoty(m): 3:03pm
Nigeria gradually becoming dumpping ground in all ramification
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Intellad(m): 3:03pm
not cute, I hate guys with nail lips.. I love big lips, give me something to chew when I kiss ... . damn i'm loosing it here
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by emrain(m): 3:05pm
If he's good enough he should make the Belgium national team, Nigeria is not an option. If Nigeria is not your first choice _fuck off.
1 Like
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by holluphemydavid(m): 3:05pm
i wnt to c him in our green white green colour
1 Like
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Tintinnoty(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by alphaconde(m): 3:06pm
dem wan confuse the poor boy now
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Nightshift(m): 3:06pm
Breda is my second favorite Dutch town name, after Rosendahl.
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by vozinugeri: 3:07pm
make sense
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by emrain(m): 3:07pm
Nightshift:
So we should?
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Everest1989(m): 3:08pm
heisenbergheise:wetin concern this thing now and the topic of discuss?
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by hatbricker(m): 3:09pm
wrong decision if you ask me
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by robosky02(m): 3:09pm
Saintsquare:
seriously we need him especially now that we have more oyibo in the team
and when the south African coach even joked that we don't have a striker
1 Like
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by NubiLove(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Nightshift(m): 3:11pm
He looks like Friday Ekpo. I hope he plays like Ekpo or Humphrey Edebor when he is invited to Super Eagles.
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by Nightshift(m): 3:12pm
emrain:Fry Akara for Super Eagles!
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by shurch(m): 3:13pm
That inhenacho cannot strike for the super Eagles, he's better as a supporting striker, with the inclusion of this guy then the striker role will be okay.
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by realwiz1(m): 3:17pm
cyriel if u luv yasef beta dy belgium...u wan suffer heartbreak wit bonus and salary shu.
|Re: Cyriel Dessers Ready To Dump Belgium For Super Eagles by emrain(m): 3:19pm
Nightshift:
