





‎FC‎ Utrecht’s new signing, Cyriel Dessers, has expressed his willingness to pledge his international allegiance to Nigeria ahead of Belgium.



Dessers scored 29 goals and provided 13 assists last season for NAC Breda, to help them win promotion to the topflight, before leaving for Utrecht.



His impressive season has led to a tug of war between Nigeria and Belgium.



Dessers qualifies for both countries, thanks to his Nigerian mother Sophie and Flemish father, Herwig.



Although the 22-year-old trained with Belgium’s U-21s in 2015, he never got to make his debut as he was an unused substitute in their match against Moldova in the qualifiers for Euro 2015.





“For now my concentration is on my new club FC Utrecht but if anything comes from the coach of Nigeria it would be nice. I have to be realistic, the competition in Belgium is very large with Romelu Lukaku, Micthy Bastshuayi, Divock Origi, Christian Benteke and now Dimata,” he said.



“They are still very young, around same age as me. In Nigeria, there are top strikers as well but maybe there will be a spot for me in the team than in Belgium.”





