JTownConnect Metro gathered that the car has been packed for 1day and some hours without no one coming for it.



Scared residents and staffs of the Diamond Bank Katako branch raised an alarm, called for the anti Bomb squad who wasted no time and landed at the scene.



The Anti Bomb Squad blocked the commercial roads preventing people and vehicles from passing and going out.



After proper investigation and checking, it was noticed that the anti Bomb squad detonated an explosive from the car after which it tolled away. See more photos below:





bomb??even in the"holy month

bomb??even in the"holy month

Wetin concern terrorists with holy month?

Nigerian dont plant bomb in cars

They plant it on themselves

Car is expensive biko 2 Likes





Naija police can not detonate bombs.

Chai my J-Town again.I remember the grain Pick-up van incident that was packed close to old JUTH that exploded & took the lives of 6 MLS students in 2014.

False alarm..





lol

False alarm..





No they can't. That's because they are trained to defuse them and not detonate them.

it's a "Holy" war remember?

False alarm..





Naija police can not detonate bombs.

And who told you so?





Nigeria police can detonate bombs, but together with their live in the destination...... (chuckles)

@ SuperMOD: Your momentum dey high too high today



Don't pray it happen when your're closeby.I lost my cousin sis in the one that exploded somebody years back in a church in Rayfield.

