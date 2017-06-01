₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by JosWatchDog(m): 2:12pm
All staffs of Diamond bank Katako Branch, Jos and residents has vacated after a suspected car loaded with explosives was spotted in front of the Bank.
JTownConnect Metro gathered that the car has been packed for 1day and some hours without no one coming for it.
Scared residents and staffs of the Diamond Bank Katako branch raised an alarm, called for the anti Bomb squad who wasted no time and landed at the scene.
The Anti Bomb Squad blocked the commercial roads preventing people and vehicles from passing and going out.
After proper investigation and checking, it was noticed that the anti Bomb squad detonated an explosive from the car after which it tolled away. See more photos below:
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/06/tension-in-jos-as-suspected-car-with.html
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by majamajic(m): 2:15pm
The bomb ?
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by stephleena(f): 2:21pm
bomb??even in the"holy month
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by dessz(m): 2:23pm
dont know wat 2 type.
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by NorthSide: 2:41pm
stephleena:
Wetin concern terrorists with holy month?
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by badoi(m): 3:05pm
Nigerian dont plant bomb in cars
They plant it on themselves
Car is expensive biko
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Keneking: 3:10pm
@ SuperMOD: Your momentum dey high too high today
Keep it up
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by NwaAmaikpe: 3:10pm
False alarm..
Naija police can not detonate bombs.
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Oladelson(m): 3:10pm
OKAY
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Edu3Again: 3:10pm
The South Of Nigeria has had enough of this violence plaguing the nation.
Now they force they cattles to harrass us in the south.
First Edo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KT8wMInTM0
then Enugu.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unahWOgIaFE
Wednesday a hausa man was caught offloading guns in Nnewi.
https://anedohotgist.blogspot.co.uk/2017/06/fear-grin-nnewi-anedo-kingdom-as-hausa.html
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Badgers14: 3:11pm
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by davodyguy: 3:11pm
JosWatchDog:lie from pit of hell
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Paperwhite(m): 3:12pm
Chai my J-Town again.I remember the grain Pick-up van incident that was packed close to old JUTH that exploded & took the lives of 6 MLS students in 2014.
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by ekensi01(m): 3:13pm
Rubbish everywhere, while the bomb never blast?
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by gajeki: 3:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:lol
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by stingg(m): 3:13pm
JosWatchDog:Detonated abi "difussed" ?
Bloggers sef
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Riclord001(m): 3:15pm
NwaAmaikpe:No they can't. That's because they are trained to defuse them and not detonate them.
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by MikeMicheal(m): 3:15pm
ok
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by oshe11(m): 3:15pm
Jos Again
Naija taya me, I WAN Travel GO LAGOS
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Wizkhalifa2(m): 3:15pm
stephleena:it's a "Holy" war remember?
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Krak(m): 3:16pm
JosWatchDog:They DEFUSED a bomb not DETONATE
Our illiterate reporters sef.
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by chuose2: 3:18pm
THE ONLY WAY WE CAN GET SANITY IS FOR ALL OF US TO SUPPORT OUR IGBO BROTHERS IPOB.
WE NEED TO STEM THIS VIOLENCE.
THIS PRETTY IGBO SISTER SHARES HERE EXPERIENCE OF LIVING IN THE NORTH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYDblM5pMRE
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by tgmservice: 3:18pm
op u are a big foooool promoting lies just because of ur worthless jtown blog.
Where is the bomb now going around snapping pics of random cars in bank premises and calling it bomb scare
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by airminem(f): 3:18pm
NwaAmaikpe:
And who told you so?
Nigeria police can detonate bombs, but together with their live in the destination...... (chuckles)
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by holluphemydavid(m): 3:19pm
Keneking:u mean he just dey push to front page
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Paperwhite(m): 3:19pm
ekensi01:Don't pray it happen when your're closeby.I lost my cousin sis in the one that exploded somebody years back in a church in Rayfield.
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by Keneking: 3:21pm
holluphemydavid:
Yes e be like something just enter account, anyway today na mid-month
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by morrizo: 3:23pm
Bomb shall not explode around us or our loved once AMEN.
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by iluvdonjazzy: 3:31pm
wey the bomb
|Re: Bomb Scare At Diamond Bank In Jos As Bomb Is Suspected To Be In Car Parked by burkingx(f): 3:40pm
>
