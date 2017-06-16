



For the Atlas, keeping you and your family safe is a priority. With a safety cage that absorbs and deflects crash energy, to several other safety tech which includes the Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Park Assist, Park Pilot etc.



The Atlas gets a 2.0 litre turbo engine that produces 235hp and 258 lb-ft of torque or a 3.6 litre V6 with 276hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. The four wheel drive SUV also comes with a 4MOTION Active Control that enables you activate 4 different terrain modes (Rain, snowy, dry, rough)… It distributes power between the front and back wheels as needed to help optimize traction and provide greater stability.



Other features are Hands-free Easy Open liftgate, Privacy glass with heat reduction glazing for front side windows and windshield, Start-Stop System, 3rd row seating etc.



The price starts at $30,500 which is equivalent to N18m in Nigeria after shipping and clearing.



Would you like to get one or not? Tell us in the comment section.



https://autojosh.com/check-out-this-2018-volkswagen-atlas/ The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is a powerful and muscular SUV with creased lines in front and on the sides to give it a dose of lean and mean. It comes with plenty of technology to help keep you informed and more confident, from nine available Driver Assistance features to the available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit.For the Atlas, keeping you and your family safe is a priority. With a safety cage that absorbs and deflects crash energy, to several other safety tech which includes the Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Park Assist, Park Pilot etc.The Atlas gets a 2.0 litre turbo engine that produces 235hp and 258 lb-ft of torque or a 3.6 litre V6 with 276hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. The four wheel drive SUV also comes with a 4MOTION Active Control that enables you activate 4 different terrain modes (Rain, snowy, dry, rough)… It distributes power between the front and back wheels as needed to help optimize traction and provide greater stability.Other features are Hands-free Easy Open liftgate, Privacy glass with heat reduction glazing for front side windows and windshield, Start-Stop System, 3rd row seating etc.The price starts at $30,500 which is equivalent to N18m in Nigeria after shipping and clearing.Would you like to get one or not? Tell us in the comment section.