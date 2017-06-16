₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,823,696 members, 3,601,222 topics. Date: Friday, 16 June 2017 at 04:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) (39 Views)
The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made / 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made / The 2018 Toyota Camry - Be The First To See These Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 3:47pm
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is a powerful and muscular SUV with creased lines in front and on the sides to give it a dose of lean and mean. It comes with plenty of technology to help keep you informed and more confident, from nine available Driver Assistance features to the available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit.
For the Atlas, keeping you and your family safe is a priority. With a safety cage that absorbs and deflects crash energy, to several other safety tech which includes the Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Park Assist, Park Pilot etc.
The Atlas gets a 2.0 litre turbo engine that produces 235hp and 258 lb-ft of torque or a 3.6 litre V6 with 276hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. The four wheel drive SUV also comes with a 4MOTION Active Control that enables you activate 4 different terrain modes (Rain, snowy, dry, rough)… It distributes power between the front and back wheels as needed to help optimize traction and provide greater stability.
Other features are Hands-free Easy Open liftgate, Privacy glass with heat reduction glazing for front side windows and windshield, Start-Stop System, 3rd row seating etc.
The price starts at $30,500 which is equivalent to N18m in Nigeria after shipping and clearing.
Would you like to get one or not? Tell us in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/check-out-this-2018-volkswagen-atlas/
|Re: Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 3:48pm
.
|Re: Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by COOLDK(m): 4:11pm
Cool
|Re: Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by Cornerstone001: 4:13pm
Nice one
|Re: Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by PaperLace: 4:14pm
safety cage that absorbs and deflects crash energy, to several other safety tech which includes the Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Park Assist, Park Pilot etc.
Olorun eshanu mi
|Re: Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by johnemeka(m): 4:18pm
Ok
|Re: Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by theophorus(m): 4:18pm
okay.
|Re: Check Out The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (photos) by SageTravels: 4:18pm
BENZ FAN
(0) (Reply)
Good News For Car Washers / See Dope Photos Of The Best City Cars Ever / Direct Belgium 2003 Toyota Camry@n350k
Viewing this topic: Cornerstone001, COOLDK(m), AutoJoshNG, dmgr(m), dharrey2012, yuh2(m), Koikili, paking(m), Macantonio(m), thambolo(m), Kongerf(m), zylla(m), kiwi007, 1metre, Creamz(m), franklingud(m), rusep, Osunkwor(m), opaniyi12(m), NOBLEHINN(m), vacettetommy(m), johnemeka(m), dinggle, zeekleo(m), Frazercrib(m), JordanCOMPTON(m), inubala, WhoBeThisMan, cyprex, Chinedu100, hardeyjahreh, Arrester171, damiplovR(m), splashz1, jimzy4u(m), sportark(m), SageTravels, Ty207, frank317, theophorus(m), omoloba123(m), kasillars(m), BILILIS, Jeezuzpick(m), DobraDobra, danthamccoy(m), DjAndroid, CzarChris(m), sugaslim, jiangchu, smackazi(m), EmmahO(m), MemphisRaynes and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27