Several times you have been told, not to pinch/scratch your pimples, but sometimes it is hard to resist either because you don't just like the look of them on your face or because you believe that it will make them heal faster.



Everyone who has pimples just wants one thing, for them to go away and leave a fresh, smooth skin just like that of FitnessDoctor. But you have to understand that when you are trying to get rid of pimples you must follow practices which will not only make pimples go away but stay away.



I remember how the big bumps killed my confidence and made me think less of myself. I could imagine looking into someone's eyes and seeing my face filled with them.



What I am sharing here is what I experienced when trying to get rid of pimples and how everything changed when I started doing the right thing and till today, I don't worry about pimples. Although I have removed one of my biggest tricks to help smoothen my face (it is for my subscribers only).



So here are 7 tips that will make your pimples clear very fast



First you need to understand. Pimples are normal if you are a teenager and will keep coming and coming.. The solutions I am going to give you is going to reduce them, and eventually help scars fade away, but you have to follow everything I say..



1. BATHING



Bathing is one of the most important, you have to be careful the way you bathe your face..



Start bathing twice or thrice a day. When bathing in the morning, be careful the way you rub the sponge on your face. Do it carefully, but remember to scrub. When bathing at night, use only soap instead, don't ever use sponge. Try bathing one hour before bedtime and always sleep before 12.



2. FOOD



Foods like Margarine (butter), groundnut, chips and other foods can make increase your chances of getting pimples. The main reason is that these foods contain a certain kind of acid which increases the chances of an inflammation happening on your skin.



Better stay away from these foods or consume more foods containing omega-3 fatty acids like fish to balance your consumption of Butter, groundnut etc which contain omega-6 fatty acids.



3. HANDS



Never use your hands to touch your face, and never scratch the pimples, never burst them with your fingers or pinch them. When the pimples are ripe and ready for bursting, use the sharp end of a broom stick or needle to poke at it and gently press the pus away, don't press too hard or it will turn into a scar..



4. SUN, STRESS AND SPERM



Stay away from the sun and try to reduce stress. I noticed that these two things cause an outbreak of pimples on my face and most especially the sun.



Try not to have sex or any activity that will make you release sperm, it might sound weird, but the release of sperm can lead to more pimples especially in teenagers.



5. WATER



Drink enough water to leave your skin fresh and radiant, also water helps cool down your body. Drink 8 - 10 glasses of water everyday. This is a very important tip that I FitnessDoctor follow up till today.



6. CREAM



Watch your cream, in my case a cream lead to my pimples, and I stopped using it.. But everything changed when I went back to using that same cream. It might be different for you, so I advice you check the cream you are using at the moment and look for the one which is best for your skin.



I advice you go for a cream which is hydroquinone free.



Try them out and check back how your face will look like within two weeks, although there were two products I mixed that helped me clear the very dark spots I noticed that they couldn't keep the pimples away until I started following all these 6 tips.



Stay Healthy, Stay Wise



nice one tho but thread nt for me.

sinaj:

nice one tho but thread nt for me.

Because you already look good, although the flowers are looking scanty on your head..



Guys. don't miss any post from your favorite health blogger.. Join the healthy community and and like my social media pages to stand a chance to win 1,000 recharge card in the big giveaway coming up



Email:

Instagram: @paulfitnessdoctor

I remember back then when one babe told me to use my sperm..lol



Quite funny



FitnessDoctor:





LalasticSeun:

What has sperm got to do with pimples

Quite funny



Ladies should stay away from sex too??

sinaj:

thank u... will pick up more flowers for my head

You shared your own post.. interesting..



Although I could prefer to give you a flower on a date rather I would ask you to update your camera app to the latest which has more flowers..



FitnessDoctor:





When it comes to sex it is mostly about men... But ladies should endeavor to take their bathe after any sexual activity as most of them just skip that to wearing their clothes immediately..

You v really had much experience to have known that;-\



LalasticSeun:





You v really had much experience to have known that;-\



#sexdoctor

Hahahaha, we all have a bad side.. Don't we?



FitnessDoctor:





You shared your own post.. interesting..



Although I could prefer to give you a flower on a date rather I would ask you to update your camera app to the latest which has more flowers..



Stay Healthy, Stay Wise nope, didn't share my post. Someone else did.



sinaj:

nope, didn't share my post. Someone else did.



Stay safe too nd more grease to ya elbow!

seriously I hate pimples

vanida6:

seriously I hate pimples

Of course, who doesn't..



What about skin burns from creams?

vikiylove:

What about skin burns from creams?

sinaj:

nice one tho but thread nt for me.



FitnessDoctor:





Why not join the healthy community and lets talk about it.

How? How?

vikiylove:





How?

I can see boiz2men viewing this thread..



How are you doing my very good friend?

It is very hard to resist the pinching and scratching part for most poeple

FitnessDoctor:

I can see boiz2men viewing this thread..



How are you doing my very good friend?

boiz2men:





Bro, I am doing great. I must be frank with you. I helped myself through school via hardwork under the sun.. I'm a fair guy but my face would make you think otherwise. My dermatologist friend prescribed something for me but to no avail. I have given up since I don't want to bleach. I rather stay dark than bleach

I see



In your case I could say the best way to get your complexion back is to do the opposite of everything you did before..



I believe that drugs are just there to speed up the process and they don't actually make you fair, so you might have given up too early..



FitnessDoctor:





I see



In your case I could say the best way to get your complexion back is to do the opposite of everything you did before..



I believe that drugs are just there to speed up the process and they don't actually make you fair, so you might have given up too early..



What kind of cream do you use?

He gave me doxycycline and a girl friend told me to use either nivea or jergens... My dear, I became darker. I have lightened up though since I installed ac in my apartment and my office is ac tight. But not as fair as I was. If I wasn't a doctor, I wouldn't care but I think my patients would trust my medical judgment/diagnosis more if my face was fresher and smoother.





boiz2men:





He gave me doxycycline and a girl friend told me to use either nivea or jergens... My dear, I became darker. I have lightened up though since I installed ac in my apartment and my office is ac tight. But not as fair as I was. If I wasn't a doctor, I wouldn't care but I think my patients would trust my medical judgment/diagnosis more if my face was fresher and smoother.



Currently I don't use creams. I am scared of bleaching. All these girls esp Yoruba gals bleaching makes it horribly terrifying to try.

Even the cream I use at the moment bleaches my skin to a point, although I minimize usage and make sure it is hydroquoine free...



Nice one 1 Like

Op said spermatozoa but I'm seeing a pimpled lady...am I missing something?