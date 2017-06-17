₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,019 members, 3,602,164 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank (3583 Views)
7 Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000 (with Peace Of Mind) / Best 4G Android Phones You Can Buy On Black Friday / Upcoming 2015 Blackberry Phones You Might Fall In Love With (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Techipulse: 6:30am
You have budgeted some money to get a new device yeah?
And you also know that “budgeting” is the easy part and now, you are down to the hard part … actually picking a device.
I am also pretty confident that in picking this new device, you wouldn’t want to get anything mediocre.
Sounds right yeah?
Or am I wrong?
Of course, I’m not.
Why would you (or anyone, in fact) want to “throw away” money in such an economy?
So, you’ve got the cash and you’re looking for a worthy device. One worth every single kobo of the money you’d be spending on it.
Well, here, I’ve rounded up a worthy list of devices for you.
“But why should I trust these devices,” you say?
You should get to know me a little then.
Apart from being a tech junkie, I am the one most of my peers and relations (even some “unrelations”) seek advice from whenever they are about to get a device.
I’ve noticed one thing over time. These folks do not come when they have “enough” money, they come to me only when they are cash-strapped.
When the money is there in abundance, of course, you can pick your dream phones (the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 them). But when you are limited by a certain amount of money, you’d do your best to ensure anything you end up picking is the best thing you could have picked.
Time and time again, I’ve recommended that “best thing they could have picked” to them and 95% of the time they are more than happy they made the choice.
The remaining 5%, well, sh!t happens.
Down below, I have aggregated some of the best smartphones (mostly Android) you can pick today for under ₦70,000
₦70,000 too high a budget for you?
Don’t worry, there is specifically a section dedicated to devices under ₦50,000.
Here, quick links …
Under ₦50,000 | Under ₦70,000
Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦50,000
Although the majority of devices in this price range are still shamelessly logging around just 1GB of RAM and batteries with capacities less than 2500 mAh, there still exists some champs which went against the grain.
These champs are what I’m presenting you with. Let’s look at champ one …
1. Infinix Hot 4.
Quick Details.
Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM
Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)
Software: Android v6.0 (7.0 Update Available)
Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6580
Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
Cameras: Back — 8MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash
Battery: 4000mAh
Other Features: Fingerprint Sensor
Price: ₦38,000 – ₦45,000
SEE OFFERS
2. Tecno Camon CX Air
Quick Details.
Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM
Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)
Software: Android v7.0
Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6737
Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 13MP w/ Flash
Battery: 3200 mAh
Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner
Price: ₦44,000 – ₦50,000
SEE OFFERS
3. Oukitel K6000 Pro
Quick Details.
Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM
Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)
Software: Android v6.0
Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753
Memory: 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP
Battery: 6000 mAh
Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner
Price: ₦45,000 – ₦52,000
SEE OFFERS
Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦70,000
Sure thing, ₦70,000 may seem like a lot, but when you make the mistake to convert that figure to dollars based on the current parallel market rates, you’d be ashamed of the ₦70k.
The Shame stops there though because, for the smartphones listed below, there would be most certainly nothing to be ashamed of.
These devices possess the premium look and feel of some of their high-end counterparts and although most of their designs will not win awards, you’ll still definitely reap the rewards of carrying them around.
No long talk, see them …
1. Lenovo K6 Power
Quick Details.
Network: 2G/3G/4G
Display: 5.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)
Software: Android v6.0
Processor: 1.4GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 430
Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 8MP
Battery: 4000 mAh
Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner
Price: ₦60,000 – ₦71,000
SEE OFFERS
2. Infinix Note 3
Quick Details.
Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM
Display: 6.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)
Software: Android v6.0 (Update to 7.0 available)
Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753
Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash
Battery: 4500 mAh
Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner
Price: ₦57,000 – ₦65,000
SEE OFFERS
3. Tecno Camon CX
Quick Details.
Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM
Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)
Software: Android v7.0
Processor: 1.5GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6750
Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
Cameras: Back — 16MP w/ flash | Front — 16MP w/ flash
Battery: 3200 mAh
Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner
Price: ₦62,000 – ₦70,000
SEE OFFERS
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Quick Details.
Network: 2G/3G/4G
Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)
Software: Android v6.0
Processor: 2.0GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 625
Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP
Battery: 4100 mAh
Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner
Price: ₦62,000 – ₦69,000
SEE OFFERS
Conclusion
There, android phones you can actually spend your hard earned on.
This article is updated monthly without fail, so never be afraid of it being obsolete.
Which device are you picking?
P.S: If you have a budget higher than ₦70k and would still want my input, shot me a message directly from here.
Source: https://techipulse.com/android-phones-under-70000/
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by jay2pee(m): 6:38am
Where is gionee m3....its supposed to be on the list
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by ennyhola: 6:43am
Your topic Self
70k.? Without actually breaking the bank?
70k Na 10k?
4 Likes
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Techipulse: 6:55am
ennyhola:
Compare to other flagship phones out there then you will know phones under 70k is something you should consider when you are on budget..
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:01am
So 70k is not brking the bank is like u think this yahoo yahoo it is everybody that is doing it. How much is minimum wage?
7 Likes
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16am
Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k
In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by kevoh(m): 7:17am
Your money, your problem! I see people spend heavy on phones and then utilise only 20% of the phones capabilities, end up with a cracked screen and then get same phone stolen. If you feel it's ok to spend 100k to 200k on your phone, please go ahead, like I said, your money your problem.
8 Likes
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by KillerFrost: 7:17am
Note 3 that cannot even handle online p2p games
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Techipulse: 7:18am
DuBLINGreenb:Lols.. The yahoo yahoo
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Nutase(f): 7:18am
.
What of galaxy 9.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Jtmanager(m): 7:18am
My infinix s2 nko
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by udemedia: 7:19am
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by alvan060(m): 7:19am
OR
Visit my Profile SIGNATURE >>here www.nairaland.com/alvan060
To Click the Direct Link and Get Started.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Partnerbiz3: 7:20am
Nawaoo.
Dollar don kill us
See below for data shaa
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by stilldoingokay(f): 7:20am
70k in this Buhari regime
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Lexusgs430: 7:21am
And why is Umidigi C Note not on your list?
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Lexusgs430: 7:22am
stilldoingokay:
So nah how much make we budget for smartphone?
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by cyberdurable(m): 7:22am
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Tynasparks(f): 7:24am
Just here to read comments.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by stanley99a(m): 7:24am
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by ekensi01(m): 7:24am
Oukitel k6000 pro needed.
That battery alone settle my problem.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by muriunited(m): 7:25am
Why not include infinix note3pro? Because infinix product is the best as for me.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by crazyABO(m): 7:25am
NwaAmaikpe:most expensive daft as ever snap ur phone while holding it make we see and I will show u mine idiot na dre type dey use c1 disturb people peace for social media idiat
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Ennyholar(m): 7:26am
NwaAmaikpe:
1 Like
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Ennyholar(m): 7:27am
muriunited:
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by obidevine(m): 7:28am
Techipulse:
Op, nice article, I need your advice, I'm an avid blackberry fan because of its security features, I surf the Internet a lot and while surfing you know I could mistakenly click on a corrupt website, blackberry offers me that security I need so that my phone doesn't get " infected". I'm currently using a blackberry passport silver edition and as you know by June 30th this year whatsapp won't be a feature on this my phone anymore, so please I need your advice on what android phone I can get that offers maximum security. NB: blackberry just released a new Android phone named BlackBerry Keyone, it's still a bit pricey for now about 500 pounds,and it's not in Nigeria yet. Please advice me. Thanks.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by engrpheleeks(m): 7:31am
Why should I even buy a phone for as much as or slightly less than 70,000? Is it going to help me to answer God's call
Nobody should attack me o. Am not feeling fine.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Amehid2: 7:37am
Add Gionee m5 mini to the list.4000 mAh battery,1gig ram and price of 48000 naira.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by eraly(m): 7:39am
#TeamXiaomi
1 Like
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Beverages: 7:40am
See this Op self.
Instead of you to summarize the write up no
you were busy giving yourself self appraisal.
That long epistles it too long to read nigga.
Maybe you should just give us the list of the seven phones in a well written and listed form.
Okay Thanks.
|Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:42am
All these phones dey always end up for repair shop after a short while, na there the like of fake slot engineers go swallow your money
How To Browse Free On BLACKBERRY ! / Etisalat Free N1 Million And 100gb Bundle Hurry / #100 Card, U Can Dubble It To #200 Instantly N 2go Hacking Tools
Viewing this topic: Amehid2, mohince(m), nwolisar, Viktor1000(m), hooyey(m), zeekleo(m), ezefrank87(m), Bernardinho(m), frankyvalll, raydatluvs(m), Yildiz, jigsaw001(m), peace2all(m), Mcanie, sisisioge, bodecxy, busybeei5(f), teevodaprinz(m), RSAV, Jozibrainz99, vower(m), siralos135, brianok(m), Blaisec(m), chumz11, Ayomibare, AUTOCRATIC(m), ben1daEbiri(m), mediocre(m), Omuka, x3da(m), Samexdx(m), mikkybellami(m), Olulinks(m), katoto, kecee99, Poseidon000, icn121, GGInc, alonzoiv(m), viyon02, daisyjuliet37, Jiggzy(m), osemu8(m), DONVALS, happiro, johnlondon(m), Gibblinks(m), jolamat(m), ultimate2010, Nascad, kaymart(m), popov, blizyzino(m), deeep(f), melodyj(m), FUCKyouALL, olad98(m), sesaan(m), usakuhyella, TempleChinedum(m), Freshemzy(m), sarahade(f), prinsam30(m), uppa(m), miguella20(f), Tonymegabush1(m), emmadejust(m), 40manlappy, Itszendo, ziky2010(m), Oladipo1166(m), elbyno, Newtonkid, xavier0327(f), touchmark(m), ibikunle1985(m), hopefulLandlord, hollyray2016, tonymd, SEEDORF441(m), dacovajnr, chally02(m), alvan060(m), 2pep(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7