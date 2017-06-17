₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,019 members, 3,602,164 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:58 AM

7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank (3583 Views)

7 Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000 (with Peace Of Mind) / Best 4G Android Phones You Can Buy On Black Friday / Upcoming 2015 Blackberry Phones You Might Fall In Love With (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Techipulse: 6:30am
You have budgeted some money to get a new device yeah?



And you also know that “budgeting” is the easy part and now, you are down to the hard part … actually picking a device.

I am also pretty confident that in picking this new device, you wouldn’t want to get anything mediocre.

Sounds right yeah?

Or am I wrong?

Of course, I’m not.

Why would you (or anyone, in fact) want to “throw away” money in such an economy?

So, you’ve got the cash and you’re looking for a worthy device. One worth every single kobo of the money you’d be spending on it.

Well, here, I’ve rounded up a worthy list of devices for you.

“But why should I trust these devices,” you say?

You should get to know me a little then.

Apart from being a tech junkie, I am the one most of my peers and relations (even some “unrelations”) seek advice from whenever they are about to get a device.

I’ve noticed one thing over time. These folks do not come when they have “enough” money, they come to me only when they are cash-strapped.

When the money is there in abundance, of course, you can pick your dream phones (the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 them). But when you are limited by a certain amount of money, you’d do your best to ensure anything you end up picking is the best thing you could have picked.

Time and time again, I’ve recommended that “best thing they could have picked” to them and 95% of the time they are more than happy they made the choice.

The remaining 5%, well, sh!t happens.



Down below, I have aggregated some of the best smartphones (mostly Android) you can pick today for under ₦70,000

₦70,000 too high a budget for you?

Don’t worry, there is specifically a section dedicated to devices under ₦50,000.

Here, quick links …

Under ₦50,000 | Under ₦70,000

Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦50,000

Although the majority of devices in this price range are still shamelessly logging around just 1GB of RAM and batteries with capacities less than 2500 mAh, there still exists some champs which went against the grain.

These champs are what I’m presenting you with. Let’s look at champ one …

1. Infinix Hot 4.



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)

Software: Android v6.0 (7.0 Update Available)

Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6580

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 8MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash

Battery: 4000mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Sensor

Price: ₦38,000 – ₦45,000

SEE OFFERS

2. Tecno Camon CX Air



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)

Software: Android v7.0

Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6737

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 13MP w/ Flash

Battery: 3200 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦44,000 – ₦50,000

SEE OFFERS

3. Oukitel K6000 Pro



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0

Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753

Memory: 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦45,000 – ₦52,000

SEE OFFERS

Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦70,000

Sure thing, ₦70,000 may seem like a lot, but when you make the mistake to convert that figure to dollars based on the current parallel market rates, you’d be ashamed of the ₦70k.

The Shame stops there though because, for the smartphones listed below, there would be most certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

These devices possess the premium look and feel of some of their high-end counterparts and although most of their designs will not win awards, you’ll still definitely reap the rewards of carrying them around.

No long talk, see them …

1. Lenovo K6 Power



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Display: 5.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0

Processor: 1.4GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 430

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 8MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦60,000 – ₦71,000

SEE OFFERS

2. Infinix Note 3



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM

Display: 6.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0 (Update to 7.0 available)

Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash

Battery: 4500 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦57,000 – ₦65,000

SEE OFFERS

3. Tecno Camon CX



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v7.0

Processor: 1.5GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6750

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 16MP w/ flash | Front — 16MP w/ flash

Battery: 3200 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦62,000 – ₦70,000

SEE OFFERS

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0

Processor: 2.0GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 625

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP

Battery: 4100 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦62,000 – ₦69,000

SEE OFFERS

Conclusion

There, android phones you can actually spend your hard earned on.

This article is updated monthly without fail, so never be afraid of it being obsolete.

Which device are you picking?

P.S: If you have a budget higher than ₦70k and would still want my input, shot me a message directly from here.

Source: https://techipulse.com/android-phones-under-70000/

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by jay2pee(m): 6:38am
Where is gionee m3....its supposed to be on the list
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by ennyhola: 6:43am
Your topic Self


70k.? Without actually breaking the bank?

70k Na 10k?

4 Likes

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Techipulse: 6:55am
ennyhola:
Your topic Self


70k.? Without actually breaking the bank?

70k Na 10k?

Compare to other flagship phones out there then you will know phones under 70k is something you should consider when you are on budget..
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:01am
So 70k is not brking the bank is like u think this yahoo yahoo it is everybody that is doing it. How much is minimum wage?

7 Likes

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16am
shocked

Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k


In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by kevoh(m): 7:17am
Your money, your problem! I see people spend heavy on phones and then utilise only 20% of the phones capabilities, end up with a cracked screen and then get same phone stolen. If you feel it's ok to spend 100k to 200k on your phone, please go ahead, like I said, your money your problem. tongue

8 Likes

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by KillerFrost: 7:17am
Note 3 that cannot even handle online p2p games undecided
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Techipulse: 7:18am
DuBLINGreenb:
So 70k is not brking the bank is like u think this yahoo yahoo it is everybody that is doing it. How much is minimum wage?
Lols.. The yahoo yahoo

2 Likes

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Nutase(f): 7:18am
.
What of galaxy 9.
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Jtmanager(m): 7:18am
My infinix s2 nko
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by udemedia: 7:19am
wink
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by alvan060(m): 7:19am
OR

Visit my Profile SIGNATURE >>here www.nairaland.com/alvan060

To Click the Direct Link and Get Started.

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Partnerbiz3: 7:20am
Nawaoo.

Dollar don kill us

See below for data shaa

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by stilldoingokay(f): 7:20am
70k in this Buhari regime
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Lexusgs430: 7:21am
And why is Umidigi C Note not on your list?
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Lexusgs430: 7:22am
stilldoingokay:
70k in this Buhari regime

So nah how much make we budget for smartphone?
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by cyberdurable(m): 7:22am
grin
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Tynasparks(f): 7:24am
Just here to read comments.
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by stanley99a(m): 7:24am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k


In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone.

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by ekensi01(m): 7:24am
Oukitel k6000 pro needed.

That battery alone settle my problem.
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by muriunited(m): 7:25am
Why not include infinix note3pro? Because infinix product is the best as for me.
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by crazyABO(m): 7:25am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k


In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone.
most expensive undecided daft as ever snap ur phone while holding it make we see and I will show u mine idiot na dre type dey use c1 disturb people peace for social media idiat angry

3 Likes

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Ennyholar(m): 7:26am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k


In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone.

1 Like

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Ennyholar(m): 7:27am
muriunited:
Why not include infinix note3pro? Because infinix product is the best as for me.

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by obidevine(m): 7:28am
Techipulse:
You have budgeted some money to get a new device yeah?



And you also know that “budgeting” is the easy part and now, you are down to the hard part … actually picking a device.

I am also pretty confident that in picking this new device, you wouldn’t want to get anything mediocre.

Sounds right yeah?

Or am I wrong?

Of course, I’m not.

Why would you (or anyone, in fact) want to “throw away” money in such an economy?

So, you’ve got the cash and you’re looking for a worthy device. One worth every single kobo of the money you’d be spending on it.

Well, here, I’ve rounded up a worthy list of devices for you.

“But why should I trust these devices,” you say?

You should get to know me a little then.

Apart from being a tech junkie, I am the one most of my peers and relations (even some “unrelations”) seek advice from whenever they are about to get a device.

I’ve noticed one thing over time. These folks do not come when they have “enough” money, they come to me only when they are cash-strapped.

When the money is there in abundance, of course, you can pick your dream phones (the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 them). But when you are limited by a certain amount of money, you’d do your best to ensure anything you end up picking is the best thing you could have picked.

Time and time again, I’ve recommended that “best thing they could have picked” to them and 95% of the time they are more than happy they made the choice.

The remaining 5%, well, sh!t happens.



Down below, I have aggregated some of the best smartphones (mostly Android) you can pick today for under ₦70,000

₦70,000 too high a budget for you?

Don’t worry, there is specifically a section dedicated to devices under ₦50,000.

Here, quick links …

Under ₦50,000 | Under ₦70,000

Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦50,000

Although the majority of devices in this price range are still shamelessly logging around just 1GB of RAM and batteries with capacities less than 2500 mAh, there still exists some champs which went against the grain.

These champs are what I’m presenting you with. Let’s look at champ one …

1. Infinix Hot 4.



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)

Software: Android v6.0 (7.0 Update Available)

Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6580

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 8MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash

Battery: 4000mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Sensor

Price: ₦38,000 – ₦45,000

SEE OFFERS

2. Tecno Camon CX Air



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)

Software: Android v7.0

Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6737

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 13MP w/ Flash

Battery: 3200 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦44,000 – ₦50,000

SEE OFFERS

3. Oukitel K6000 Pro



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0

Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753

Memory: 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦45,000 – ₦52,000

SEE OFFERS

Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦70,000

Sure thing, ₦70,000 may seem like a lot, but when you make the mistake to convert that figure to dollars based on the current parallel market rates, you’d be ashamed of the ₦70k.

The Shame stops there though because, for the smartphones listed below, there would be most certainly nothing to be ashamed of.

These devices possess the premium look and feel of some of their high-end counterparts and although most of their designs will not win awards, you’ll still definitely reap the rewards of carrying them around.

No long talk, see them …

1. Lenovo K6 Power



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Display: 5.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0

Processor: 1.4GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 430

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 8MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦60,000 – ₦71,000

SEE OFFERS

2. Infinix Note 3



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM

Display: 6.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0 (Update to 7.0 available)

Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash

Battery: 4500 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦57,000 – ₦65,000

SEE OFFERS

3. Tecno Camon CX



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v7.0

Processor: 1.5GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6750

Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 16MP w/ flash | Front — 16MP w/ flash

Battery: 3200 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦62,000 – ₦70,000

SEE OFFERS

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4



Quick Details.

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)

Software: Android v6.0

Processor: 2.0GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 625

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM

Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP

Battery: 4100 mAh

Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner

Price: ₦62,000 – ₦69,000

SEE OFFERS

Conclusion

There, android phones you can actually spend your hard earned on.

This article is updated monthly without fail, so never be afraid of it being obsolete.

Which device are you picking?

P.S: If you have a budget higher than ₦70k and would still want my input, shot me a message directly from here.

Source: https://techipulse.com/android-phones-under-70000/


Op, nice article, I need your advice, I'm an avid blackberry fan because of its security features, I surf the Internet a lot and while surfing you know I could mistakenly click on a corrupt website, blackberry offers me that security I need so that my phone doesn't get " infected". I'm currently using a blackberry passport silver edition and as you know by June 30th this year whatsapp won't be a feature on this my phone anymore, so please I need your advice on what android phone I can get that offers maximum security. NB: blackberry just released a new Android phone named BlackBerry Keyone, it's still a bit pricey for now about 500 pounds,and it's not in Nigeria yet. Please advice me. Thanks.
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by engrpheleeks(m): 7:31am
Why should I even buy a phone for as much as or slightly less than 70,000? Is it going to help me to answer God's call


Nobody should attack me o. Am not feeling fine.

1 Like

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Amehid2: 7:37am
Add Gionee m5 mini to the list.4000 mAh battery,1gig ram and price of 48000 naira.
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by eraly(m): 7:39am
#TeamXiaomi

1 Like

Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Beverages: 7:40am
See this Op self. undecided

Instead of you to summarize the write up no
you were busy giving yourself self appraisal.



That long epistles it too long to read nigga.


Maybe you should just give us the list of the seven phones in a well written and listed form.


Okay Thanks.
Re: 7 Good Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000(without Brking D Bank by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:42am
All these phones dey always end up for repair shop after a short while, na there the like of fake slot engineers go swallow your money

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Browse Free On BLACKBERRY ! / Etisalat Free N1 Million And 100gb Bundle Hurry / #100 Card, U Can Dubble It To #200 Instantly N 2go Hacking Tools

Viewing this topic: Amehid2, mohince(m), nwolisar, Viktor1000(m), hooyey(m), zeekleo(m), ezefrank87(m), Bernardinho(m), frankyvalll, raydatluvs(m), Yildiz, jigsaw001(m), peace2all(m), Mcanie, sisisioge, bodecxy, busybeei5(f), teevodaprinz(m), RSAV, Jozibrainz99, vower(m), siralos135, brianok(m), Blaisec(m), chumz11, Ayomibare, AUTOCRATIC(m), ben1daEbiri(m), mediocre(m), Omuka, x3da(m), Samexdx(m), mikkybellami(m), Olulinks(m), katoto, kecee99, Poseidon000, icn121, GGInc, alonzoiv(m), viyon02, daisyjuliet37, Jiggzy(m), osemu8(m), DONVALS, happiro, johnlondon(m), Gibblinks(m), jolamat(m), ultimate2010, Nascad, kaymart(m), popov, blizyzino(m), deeep(f), melodyj(m), FUCKyouALL, olad98(m), sesaan(m), usakuhyella, TempleChinedum(m), Freshemzy(m), sarahade(f), prinsam30(m), uppa(m), miguella20(f), Tonymegabush1(m), emmadejust(m), 40manlappy, Itszendo, ziky2010(m), Oladipo1166(m), elbyno, Newtonkid, xavier0327(f), touchmark(m), ibikunle1985(m), hopefulLandlord, hollyray2016, tonymd, SEEDORF441(m), dacovajnr, chally02(m), alvan060(m), 2pep(m) and 150 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.