7 Android Phones You Can ACTUALLY Buy Under ₦70,000 (with Peace Of Mind)

And you also know that “budgeting” is the easy part and now, you are down to the hard part … actually picking a device.



I am also pretty confident that in picking this new device, you wouldn’t want to get anything mediocre.



Sounds right yeah?



Or am I wrong?



Of course, I’m not.



Why would you (or anyone, in fact) want to “throw away” money in such an economy?



So, you’ve got the cash and you’re looking for a worthy device. One worth every single kobo of the money you’d be spending on it.



Well, here, I’ve rounded up a worthy list of devices for you.



“But why should I trust these devices,” you say?



You should get to know me a little then.



Apart from being a tech junkie, I am the one most of my peers and relations (even some “unrelations”) seek advice from whenever they are about to get a device.



I’ve noticed one thing over time. These folks do not come when they have “enough” money, they come to me only when they are cash-strapped.



When the money is there in abundance, of course, you can pick your dream phones (the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 them). But when you are limited by a certain amount of money, you’d do your best to ensure anything you end up picking is the best thing you could have picked.



Time and time again, I’ve recommended that “best thing they could have picked” to them and 95% of the time they are more than happy they made the choice.



The remaining 5%, well, sh!t happens.







Down below, I have aggregated some of the best smartphones (mostly Android) you can pick today for under ₦70,000



₦70,000 too high a budget for you?



Don’t worry, there is specifically a section dedicated to devices under ₦50,000.



Here, quick links …



Under ₦50,000 | Under ₦70,000



Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦50,000



Although the majority of devices in this price range are still shamelessly logging around just 1GB of RAM and batteries with capacities less than 2500 mAh, there still exists some champs which went against the grain.



These champs are what I’m presenting you with. Let’s look at champ one …



1. Infinix Hot 4.







Quick Details.



Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM



Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)



Software: Android v6.0 (7.0 Update Available)



Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6580



Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM



Cameras: Back — 8MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash



Battery: 4000mAh



Other Features: Fingerprint Sensor



Price: ₦38,000 – ₦45,000



2. Tecno Camon CX Air







Quick Details.



Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM



Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 720p (HD)



Software: Android v7.0



Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU — Mediatek MT6737



Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM



Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 13MP w/ Flash



Battery: 3200 mAh



Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner



Price: ₦44,000 – ₦50,000



3. Oukitel K6000 Pro







Quick Details.



Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM



Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)



Software: Android v6.0



Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753



Memory: 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM



Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP



Battery: 6000 mAh



Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner



Price: ₦45,000 – ₦52,000



Best Android Phones in Nigeria Under ₦70,000



Sure thing, ₦70,000 may seem like a lot, but when you make the mistake to convert that figure to dollars based on the current parallel market rates, you’d be ashamed of the ₦70k.



The Shame stops there though because, for the smartphones listed below, there would be most certainly nothing to be ashamed of.



These devices possess the premium look and feel of some of their high-end counterparts and although most of their designs will not win awards, you’ll still definitely reap the rewards of carrying them around.



No long talk, see them …



1. Lenovo K6 Power







Quick Details.



Network: 2G/3G/4G



Display: 5.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)



Software: Android v6.0



Processor: 1.4GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 430



Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM



Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 8MP



Battery: 4000 mAh



Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner



Price: ₦60,000 – ₦71,000



2. Infinix Note 3







Quick Details.



Network: 2G/3G — Dual SIM



Display: 6.0-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)



Software: Android v6.0 (Update to 7.0 available)



Processor: 1.3GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6753



Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM



Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP w/ flash



Battery: 4500 mAh



Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner



Price: ₦57,000 – ₦65,000



3. Tecno Camon CX







Quick Details.



Network: 2G/3G/4G — Dual SIM



Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)



Software: Android v7.0



Processor: 1.5GHz Octa-core CPU — Mediatek MT6750



Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM



Cameras: Back — 16MP w/ flash | Front — 16MP w/ flash



Battery: 3200 mAh



Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner



Price: ₦62,000 – ₦70,000



4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4







Quick Details.



Network: 2G/3G/4G



Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display — 1080p (FHD)



Software: Android v6.0



Processor: 2.0GHz Octa-core CPU — Snapdragon 625



Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM



Cameras: Back — 13MP w/ flash | Front — 5MP



Battery: 4100 mAh



Other Features: Fingerprint Scanner



Price: ₦62,000 – ₦69,000



Conclusion



There, android phones you can actually spend your hard earned on.



This article is updated monthly without fail, so never be afraid of it being obsolete.



Which device are you picking?



P.S: If you have a budget higher than ₦70k and would still want my input, shot me a message directly from here.



Where is gionee m3....its supposed to be on the list

70k.? Without actually breaking the bank?

70k Na 10k?



70k Na 10k? 4 Likes

ennyhola:

Your topic Self





70k.? Without actually breaking the bank?



70k Na 10k?

Compare to other flagship phones out there then you will know phones under 70k is something you should consider when you are on budget..

So 70k is not brking the bank is like u think this yahoo yahoo it is everybody that is doing it. How much is minimum wage?





Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k





Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k

In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone.

Your money, your problem! I see people spend heavy on phones and then utilise only 20% of the phones capabilities, end up with a cracked screen and then get same phone stolen. If you feel it's ok to spend 100k to 200k on your phone, please go ahead, like I said, your money your problem.

Note 3 that cannot even handle online p2p games

DuBLINGreenb:

Lols.. The yahoo yahoo

.

What of galaxy 9.

My infinix s2 nko





Nawaoo.



Dollar don kill us



See below for data shaa

70k in this Buhari regime

And why is Umidigi C Note not on your list?

stilldoingokay:

70k in this Buhari regime

So nah how much make we budget for smartphone?

Just here to read comments.

NwaAmaikpe:





Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k





In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone.

Oukitel k6000 pro needed.



That battery alone settle my problem.

Why not include infinix note3pro? Because infinix product is the best as for me.

NwaAmaikpe:





Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k





most expensive daft as ever snap ur phone while holding it make we see and I will show u mine idiot na dre type dey use c1 disturb people peace for social media idiat

NwaAmaikpe:





Why will anyone even use a phone cheaper than 70k





In my opinion, if you can't afford a phone, then don't use a phone. 1 Like

muriunited:

Why not include infinix note3pro? Because infinix product is the best as for me.

Op, nice article, I need your advice, I'm an avid blackberry fan because of its security features, I surf the Internet a lot and while surfing you know I could mistakenly click on a corrupt website, blackberry offers me that security I need so that my phone doesn't get " infected". I'm currently using a blackberry passport silver edition and as you know by June 30th this year whatsapp won't be a feature on this my phone anymore, so please I need your advice on what android phone I can get that offers maximum security. NB: blackberry just released a new Android phone named BlackBerry Keyone, it's still a bit pricey for now about 500 pounds,and it's not in Nigeria yet. Please advice me. Thanks.







Nobody should attack me o. Am not feeling fine. Why should I even buy a phone for as much as or slightly less than 70,000? Is it going to help me to answer God's call

Add Gionee m5 mini to the list.4000 mAh battery,1gig ram and price of 48000 naira.

#TeamXiaomi





Instead of you to summarize the write up no

you were busy giving yourself self appraisal.







That long epistles it too long to read nigga.





Maybe you should just give us the list of the seven phones in a well written and listed form.





See this Op self.Instead of you to summarize the write up noyou were busy giving yourself self appraisal.That long epistles it too long to read nigga.Maybe you should just give us the list of the seven phones in a well written and listed form.Okay Thanks.