₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,195 members, 3,602,813 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 01:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison (17701 Views)
Femi Branch Was Locked Up In Kirikiri, Goes After Women Who Are Rich — Wife / Lanre Gentry Shares His Kirikiri Prison Experience Hours After His Release / Basketmouth: "I Used To Hawk Coconut In Kirikiri Town" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Kayus4real: 7:40am
Beauty queen rots in jail
http://sunnewsonline.com/beauty-queen-rots-in-jail/
3 Shares
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Kayoski(m): 7:45am
This one weak me
Lalasticlala
5 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by sexybbstar(f): 7:46am
Eyah....
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by damjane(f): 8:08am
she committed a crime so she must pay for it regardless of who she thinks she is.
14 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by NicoBaba(m): 8:41am
Miss kirikiri
21 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Addicted2Women: 12:32pm
Lies
3 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Oladelson(m): 12:32pm
okay continu
miss kiki
1 Like
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Maccoy13: 12:33pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by SexyNairalander(m): 12:33pm
booked
WTF, we are friends on facebook. . .she is really a nice fellow and has a good heart
please something should be done to help her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by superior1: 12:33pm
Miss Alaprison
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by DuBLINGreenb(m): 12:33pm
NCAN president south south zonal head quaters reporting for duty.
Another big girl cup have full.
2 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by zealz4u(m): 12:34pm
from beauty queen to prison queen.
1 Like
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by XXLDICK(m): 12:34pm
All beauty queens in Nigeria act good because they ought to.
No decent beauty queen in Nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Gallant042(f): 12:34pm
ade
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Uyi168(m): 12:34pm
why dont we change her name to miss kirikiri?
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by helphelp: 12:34pm
With this publicity... She shall be freed
1 Like
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by aldexrio(m): 12:35pm
E wu see fine girl. How much is her bail let me go and free her?
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by trendy34: 12:35pm
Lol the issues of celebrities these day in Nigeria is the latest trend. Who i the next celebrity to go? Ladies 6 amazing attributes that will help you keep your man from other women http://trendyupdates.com.ng/6-amazing-attributes-that-will-help-you-keep-your-man-from-other-women/
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by LionDeLeo: 12:36pm
Ibo beauty queens are always very "popular".
Imagine the other one, and now this one.
4 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Intellad(m): 12:36pm
pure lie... afonja is at it again..... I know that girl, she reside in the US
1 Like
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by NwaAmaikpe: 12:36pm
Ada Biafra atago kwa nsi monkey
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by connectpoint: 12:36pm
What's with the title ?
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by heisenbergheise(m): 12:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by 1StopRudeness: 12:37pm
NicoBaba:
U are cruel....but I concur with the title....
"Miss kirikiri"..
1 Like
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by TroubleMaker47(m): 12:37pm
Develop...
12 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by madgoat(m): 12:37pm
E ya
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by Chuksemi(m): 12:37pm
You worked really Hard indeed
She even said she Folded her sleeves to work hard and become who she is...
2 Likes
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by bastien: 12:37pm
What is 1milion, the question don land you Miss Kirikiri, enjoy your crown boo
|Re: Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison by LastSurvivor11: 12:38pm
No b only igbo beauty queen
1 Like
5 Ways To Spot A Hater - Toke Makinwa / The Amazing Race Australia Application 2015 And Auditions / Where Is Sky B. .dead or alive?
Viewing this topic: fxid10(m), deolumike(m), olaitanbaale1(m), donvat1(m), apums, jennie2switt(f), adedoyin008(m), Seanpierce, drlaykay(m), jessytra(f), Vivos, seunnice, femimike1(m), whizcode, kinrege(m), Nnachuka(m), magnifico9j(m), yoddy(m), Hephzibeulah, slimzzysweet(f), nwajohn(m), labrinthy, umuna(m), Profayo, djscailezee(m), eddiemei(m), Ronnicute(m), Jayceon, chinoo44(m), sKeetz(m), TIDDOLL(m), olarwhumy6(f), zinnyamyk1, Muhammed028(m), wilson007, bluesaint(m), kingvick09, 8stargeneral, Demainman1, tribunewatch(m), Emma1Oj(m), ladySuperb(f), hillsiderfak(m), mitchel, ladyflora, Benjacky48, DirtyGold, fasterwell(m), TheRector(m), ikechizoba(f), Mrbritish(m), noeloge82(m), ashkenking, Donas12(m), donestk(m), Xtochristo, lovelymind(m), princejude(m), prettyboi1989(m), Destinygrl(f), Tgold1(m), ifeegee(f), harcemedes(m), kennydadiva(f), Sagay212, Abdulsalam20(m), optimismlaz(m), brightec(m), Neyo1006, vcente(m), Utagbamaka(m), Bibiangel(f), DumaEmpire(m), cynic411(f), idholo96(m), sissoko22, nameoh, w3bh4ck, Nathanieloo7, shugasofttouch, seyizma(m), Aladinn(m), SisiNini(f), uchefresh1(f), crystalsoul, philantoxx(m), mirabeldesmond(f), belzabull(f), 2ScrewsLoose, risos, asodane, oladipojesse(m), excelfele(m), excel222, olusledge, junglej, hairstylist, DIG1, nazzyglad(f), CHIZZYCHEALSEA, soberdrunk(m), northvietnam(m), onila(f), edyfa(f), Drslimz, andresia(m), Samcoflex75(m), zainmaxwell(m), Bollaskem(f), alberson(f), Balley(f), Dootty(m), WIZGUY69(m), Marykinky, samm(m), Guffaz, gtrader, nonso84(m), SAKUR, mezebel(f), teewhysafe(f), kepal99(m), Oyetboy(m), chrisseun(m), kingsley55(m), Shadeolad(f), Deolaw, Samabu07(m), JAMANZE, segunn20(m), babylawyr(f), MztrChukwu(m), prolifiktip25(m), Donwizbro(m), KunlePrism(m), chally02(m), Eslaa2(m), wolatunge, Razmuhy, dojumav, lampidoo, Shobizz(m), chigoziemi(m), Drbarmes(m), FBIL, Nice123(m), ExInferis(m), PHLY, george93(m), Physical101, naptu2, Umbro01(m), bejeria101(m), eliwa47, reuflair(m), sorzy1(m), Ezehrobinson(m), saoban99, ayyumud(m), hillsokah(f), sukkot, bronx07, smemud(m), Charity05(f), soluction, donaldinho111, Beltesh(m), Chatlaury(f), b4bola(m), CaraJewel(f), Iyke366, HeWhoMusntBeNamed(m), Mcindey(m), asahnwaKC, HughJazz(m), oladayo7(m), okosib, Advent17(m), frazegidi(m), Iamtony, ceospecial(m), timmycris(m), demo4ril97(m), Okpabana, Pcharles2(m), yomalex(m), everG, talk2hb1, drbiachi, emmawiz, cheta02(m), Latty88(f), Luxiana19(f), GreatHorizon, JOJUADE(m), kentochi(m), mrsPT, Emman8(m), henryhemon(m), TITOBIGZ(m), cuedish, Mercylix20(f), frugal(m), Great6Pack, Costello559(m), FRANKOSKI(m), Kayus4real, thonyrule(m), SignsDara(m), ideynl1, mufasasa and 334 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7