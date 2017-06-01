Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi (9952 Views)

New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos / Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics / Ikorodu Murder Gang, Baddo Nabbed By Vigilantes (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun was recovered from the arrested suspect. Nigeria Today reports that during preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/suspected-boko-haram-terrorist-aliko-nabbed-soldiers-bauchi.html



Lalasticlala A suspected Boko Haram terrorist Aliyu Ahmed a.k.a Aliko, have been arrested by troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army at Yuga, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Friday 16th June 2017 following a tip off that he's hiding in the village.1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun was recovered from the arrested suspect. Nigeria Today reports that during preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016.Lalasticlala 1 Share

God expose as much of them hidden...come is that really the gun they rough our NA with 1 Like

Bayhaqqi:

God expose as much of them hidden...come is that really the gun they rough our NA with boss gun na gun o boss gun na gun o 4 Likes

Yes ooo catch all of them evil boko haram,blood sucking human being,abeg nobody should open the prison door for him, he should not escaped

booked





shekau will be angry that Evans have taken over the headline news





please any news about our supposed president? 3 Likes

This motherfvvker should be hanged sharpaly. No time

A for Aliko Dangote.

Nabbed? But he shall be freed next day.

NCAN you guys are on leave, no need to report for duty.







Make this guy rest for kirikiri for some time make him brain reset....

just kill the idiot so he can start bleeping his virgins in hell

Memphis357:

a A for Azikiwe A for Azikiwe

Yes the army will arrest and bring them to Anuja. A year later they will be discharged and aquited. Nothing against them. 1 Like

Yes the army will arrest and bring them to Anuja. A year later...

KingLennon:

A for Azikiwe u have been noticed u have been noticed

Yes the army will arrest and bring them to Anuja. A year later nothing against them.

SexyNairalander:

booked





shekau will be angry that Evans have taken over the headline news





please any news about our supposed president?





Lol





As for ur president, no news LolAs for ur president, no news 1 Like

In as much as I pray that all terrorist be apprehended and killed or rather thrown to jail forever, I kinda find this hard to believe. Guys look at those guns, those couldn't be the guns used by these demons in human host. How I see it? This guy is being arrested for something else and the army wants it to seem like they are really doing their job, thus labeling him a book haram terrorist.

My one cent though. 4 Likes 1 Share

Boko Haram buy new gym set. Or Buhari increased their feeding allowance?

phkka1:

Yes the army will arrest and bring them to Anuja. A year later nothing against them.





Were is Anuja Were is Anuja

Hmmm why the sudden arresting of criminals?



I dey suspect something o

Kpai Dem all!!!!

that gun is for hunting. anyway it can still kill a human being. NA should force the guy to show them their base or city of weapons 1 Like

It should not be news anymore, when he will later be released like others.

abeg me i no understand this boko haram thing oooo? ABI IT IS IN SOME PEOPLES DNA

what is the army waiting for... Bleep him off.

Omo , this one chop beleful oh 1 Like

Boko boys still dey?

zubydave:

In as much as I pray that all terrorist be apprehended and killed or rather thrown to jail forever, I kinda find this hard to believe. Guys look at those guns, those couldn't be the guns used by these demons in human host. How I see it? This guy is being arrested for something else and the army wants it to seem like they are really doing their job, thus labeling him a book haram terrorist.

My one cent though. True talk True talk

NNAMDIII:

boss gun na gun o Abi Abi

Danjuma ... bring tyre + kerosene quick quick!