|Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by ObiOmaMu: 11:10am
A suspected Boko Haram terrorist Aliyu Ahmed a.k.a Aliko, have been arrested by troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army at Yuga, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Friday 16th June 2017 following a tip off that he's hiding in the village.
1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun was recovered from the arrested suspect. Nigeria Today reports that during preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016.
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Bayhaqqi: 11:12am
God expose as much of them hidden...come is that really the gun they rough our NA with
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by NNAMDIII(m): 11:18am
Bayhaqqi:boss gun na gun o
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Evablizin(f): 3:55pm
Yes ooo catch all of them evil boko haram,blood sucking human being,abeg nobody should open the prison door for him, he should not escaped
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by SexyNairalander(m): 3:55pm
booked
shekau will be angry that Evans have taken over the headline news
please any news about our supposed president?
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Miraxzeebility(m): 3:55pm
This motherfvvker should be hanged sharpaly. No time
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Memphis357(m): 3:57pm
A for Aliko Dangote.
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by kikake: 3:57pm
Nabbed? But he shall be freed next day.
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by KingLennon(m): 3:57pm
NCAN you guys are on leave, no need to report for duty.
Make this guy rest for kirikiri for some time make him brain reset....
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by iyobosadavid(m): 3:58pm
just kill the idiot so he can start bleeping his virgins in hell
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by KingLennon(m): 3:58pm
Memphis357:A for Azikiwe
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by phkka1(m): 3:59pm
Yes the army will arrest and bring them to Anuja. A year later they will be discharged and aquited. Nothing against them.
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by phkka1(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Miraxzeebility(m): 3:59pm
KingLennon:u have been noticed
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by phkka1(m): 4:00pm
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Olukokosir(m): 4:01pm
SexyNairalander:
Lol
As for ur president, no news
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by zubydave(m): 4:01pm
In as much as I pray that all terrorist be apprehended and killed or rather thrown to jail forever, I kinda find this hard to believe. Guys look at those guns, those couldn't be the guns used by these demons in human host. How I see it? This guy is being arrested for something else and the army wants it to seem like they are really doing their job, thus labeling him a book haram terrorist.
My one cent though.
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by TarOrfeek: 4:01pm
Boko Haram buy new gym set. Or Buhari increased their feeding allowance?
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Olukokosir(m): 4:02pm
phkka1:
Were is Anuja
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by BrutalJab: 4:03pm
Hmmm why the sudden arresting of criminals?
I dey suspect something o
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Xkalaban(m): 4:04pm
Kpai Dem all!!!!
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Venica(f): 4:09pm
that gun is for hunting. anyway it can still kill a human being. NA should force the guy to show them their base or city of weapons
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by osile2012: 4:09pm
It should not be news anymore, when he will later be released like others.
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Maximilanocorbin(m): 4:12pm
abeg me i no understand this boko haram thing oooo? ABI IT IS IN SOME PEOPLES DNA
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by joenor(m): 4:14pm
what is the army waiting for... Bleep him off.
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by pythonkid: 4:15pm
Omo , this one chop beleful oh
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by jericco1(m): 4:21pm
Boko boys still dey?
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Memphis357(m): 4:23pm
zubydave:True talk
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by unlimitedsoundz(m): 4:26pm
NNAMDIII:Abi
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by iluvpomo(m): 4:27pm
Danjuma ... bring tyre + kerosene quick quick!
|Re: Suspected Boko Haram Terrorist Aliko Nabbed By Soldiers In Bauchi by Afritop(m): 4:36pm
THAT MEANS HE WILL BE SIDELINED AMONG THE NEXT SET OF TERRORIST TO BE EXCHANGED FOR CHIBOK GIRLS
