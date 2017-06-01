Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud (5527 Views)

Judge Ros Piseth said Mr Meze scammed a Cambodian woman out of $300 in 2016 by informing her she’d won a grand prize but first had to pay him $300 via Wing to collect the reward.



“Because he often phoned to disturb the victim and ask for $300 from her, she filed a complaint against him to police,” said Judge Piseth. “Police prepared a plot to arrest him.”



Mr Meze’s accomplices, Nigerian tourist Uchechukwu Vincent, 37, and his Cambodian girlfriend Sarim Kunthea, 27, were also imprisoned for six months to a year during the initial February trial. Judge Piseth recommended Mr Meze appeal the judgment within 30 days if he did not accept the conviction.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/cambodia-court-reduces-sentence-of.html





Someone they should have executed and deported his corpse to Nigeria



Hmm NCAN over to you people this one pass me 4 Likes

Thank you Lord for vindicating them.....and alleviating their suffering. This is actually not a case of fraud because the woman did not part with any cash.





If only they had a competent lawyer, this case would have been struck out but I've noticed these Asians are very biased about Igbo businessmen. Thank you Lord for vindicating them.....and alleviating their suffering. This is actually not a case of fraud because the woman did not part with any cash.If only they had a competent lawyer, this case would have been struck out but I've noticed these Asians are very biased about Igbo businessmen. 5 Likes 2 Shares

The floor is legal and clean business; no drug pushing no kidnapping no arm robbery





Hope that Prison reforms Mr Meze.....not make his issue worse. 2 Likes





,we should sometimes look deep on how the Igbo's are being marginalized in this country and the rate of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria before casting stones. Did I hear $300,we should sometimes look deep on how the Igbo's are being marginalized in this country and the rate of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria before casting stones. 1 Like

For jail he dey hold bottle water and walking majestically. Abeg they should bring that guy to Nigeria to go to proper jail not this one.

Nigeria government provide ob, let the entities of this wonderful country explore their brain in the right way. We're too brainy to be reduced to this present ordeal. May God help us...





Back to topic, both the criminal and accomplice are criminals but not IPOBs until you can prove that their head has this shape below Seriously TRIBALISM must stop on nairaland. This is not fair and justice must be demanded by the IPOBS. Why must we be labelling this particular region a "crime zone" cos they are perfect in moving cokes?Back to topic, both the criminal and accomplice are criminals but not IPOBs until you can prove that their head has this shape below 5 Likes

