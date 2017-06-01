₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by CeoNewshelm(m): 11:29am
A 37-year-old Nigerian convicted of fraud had his two-year prison sentence upheld, but half was suspended, at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday, June 15. Chimere Meze was convicted of fraud and sentenced to two years imprisonment in absentia in February. He was arrested in April and requested a re-trial.
Judge Ros Piseth said Mr Meze scammed a Cambodian woman out of $300 in 2016 by informing her she’d won a grand prize but first had to pay him $300 via Wing to collect the reward.
“Because he often phoned to disturb the victim and ask for $300 from her, she filed a complaint against him to police,” said Judge Piseth. “Police prepared a plot to arrest him.”
Mr Meze’s accomplices, Nigerian tourist Uchechukwu Vincent, 37, and his Cambodian girlfriend Sarim Kunthea, 27, were also imprisoned for six months to a year during the initial February trial. Judge Piseth recommended Mr Meze appeal the judgment within 30 days if he did not accept the conviction.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 11:39am
stop calling lalasticala,he's a Nigerian not ipob.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by 0b100100111: 11:50am
Why
Someone they should have executed and deported his corpse to Nigeria
Rubbish!
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by decatalyst(m): 12:02pm
Why nah?
Is this fair to all concerned?
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Evablizin(f): 12:17pm
Hmm NCAN over to you people this one pass me
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Olasco93: 5:17pm
.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by muyexzy: 5:18pm
noted..
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by pythonkid: 5:18pm
OK oh, wise up
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by lajoshua: 5:18pm
I can assure you the dude below me is going to say something foolish.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by NwaAmaikpe: 5:18pm
Thank you Lord for vindicating them.....and alleviating their suffering. This is actually not a case of fraud because the woman did not part with any cash.
If only they had a competent lawyer, this case would have been struck out but I've noticed these Asians are very biased about Igbo businessmen.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Jacksparr0w127: 5:18pm
The floor is legal and clean business; no drug pushing no kidnapping no arm robbery
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by 9jakohai(m): 5:19pm
No name checking, please.
Hope that Prison reforms Mr Meze.....not make his issue worse.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by seyizma(m): 5:19pm
Chai!! Igbos and fraud/drugs be like Sevilla and Europa League
Op, abeg change the thread title to: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Ipobian Man Jailed For Fraud
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by wunmi590(m): 5:19pm
Honestly speaking, am not here to look out for name, but was sent by the president of NCAN to check the type of head only.
NCAN sec. All the way from Lagos state delivered to the branch president as e dey hot.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by princeofpeace22(m): 5:19pm
Did I hear $300 ,we should sometimes look deep on how the Igbo's are being marginalized in this country and the rate of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria before casting stones.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Qmerit(m): 5:19pm
Evablizin:
Not at all u re in order...carry on
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by pythonkid: 5:20pm
0b100100111:
And see who's talking
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by banqalee(m): 5:20pm
for just 100k??
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by lajoshua: 5:21pm
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by NextGovernor(m): 5:21pm
For jail he dey hold bottle water and walking majestically. Abeg they should bring that guy to Nigeria to go to proper jail not this one.
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by arowstev2000: 5:21pm
NCAN FCT HQ reporting
Spot one criminal from crime region.
Over
He has a flat head
Over
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Austinelead(m): 5:22pm
Na them..
i know it..
Ncan over to you
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Elmojiid(m): 5:22pm
NCAN....over to u
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by bukola08: 5:24pm
0b100100111:will you say this poo if it's your brother?
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Ayoula: 5:24pm
Nigeria government provide ob, let the entities of this wonderful country explore their brain in the right way. We're too brainy to be reduced to this present ordeal. May God help us...
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by YorubaNigga(m): 5:25pm
Seriously TRIBALISM must stop on nairaland. This is not fair and justice must be demanded by the IPOBS. Why must we be labelling this particular region a "crime zone" cos they are perfect in moving cokes?
Back to topic, both the criminal and accomplice are criminals but not IPOBs until you can prove that their head has this shape below
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Livefreeordieha(m): 5:25pm
CeoNewshelm:
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by Templerun95(m): 5:26pm
I hate Evans tribe men like madt
Crime every fvvkin where they go
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by cytell56: 5:28pm
ipobarecriminals:
Ibo's self. When they are in trouble outside Nigeria, they call themselves Nigerians, but when they are fighting Nigerian government they call themselves IPOB.
Confusion rampaging!!!
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by larmu(m): 5:29pm
Abeg when be Real Madrid and Juve champions league final?
Re: Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud by slawomir: 5:30pm
am totally flaggabasted at the comments here.
It seems we the Binis are the only tribe who don't do tribalism
mehhhhh....... Nigeria is gone
