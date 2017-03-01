Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate (2801 Views)

Traders From Chad, Cameroon And Niger Rush To Kebbi For Rice

Lowest inflation rate



According to the NBS data the state with the lowest inflation rate in Nigeria is Kogi State, with inflation rate as low as 5.3%. Interestingly, Benue State which is just right beside it, has an inflation rate of 13.9%. Bayelsa State was the next least state with about 11.7% inflation rate, while Imo, Abia and Lagos State are next with 13.3%, 13.7% and 13.8% respectively.



Highest Inflation rate



The data reveals Bauchi State has the highest inflation rate with a whopping 21.9% for the month of May 2017. The state was however 26th in Food Inflation at 17.42% which suggest it’s problem is not the cost of food but other items such as transportation, health, communication and other issues that you can find in core inflation.



Sokoto, Ebonyi, Nasarawa and Plateau state make up the next on the least as depicted in the chart above.



In terms of food inflation, Nasarawa State came tops as the state with the highest food inflation rate (25.19%). Interestingly war ravaged Borno State has an inflation rate of 16.20% and food inflation rate of 17.16%.





The National Bureau of Statistics reported earlier in the week that the inflation rate for May was 16.25%. This is the lowest inflation rate since May 2015 signifying to some, that prices of goods and service might be moderating. While some might not agree, the data also throws up some interesting data about states.

Lowest inflation rate

According to the NBS data the state with the lowest inflation rate in Nigeria is Kogi State, with inflation rate as low as 5.3%. Interestingly, Benue State which is just right beside it, has an inflation rate of 13.9%. Bayelsa State was the next least state with about 11.7% inflation rate, while Imo, Abia and Lagos State are next with 13.3%, 13.7% and 13.8% respectively.

Highest Inflation rate

The data reveals Bauchi State has the highest inflation rate with a whopping 21.9% for the month of May 2017. The state was however 26th in Food Inflation at 17.42% which suggest it's problem is not the cost of food but other items such as transportation, health, communication and other issues that you can find in core inflation.

Sokoto, Ebonyi, Nasarawa and Plateau state make up the next on the least as depicted in the chart above.

In terms of food inflation, Nasarawa State came tops as the state with the highest food inflation rate (25.19%). Interestingly war ravaged Borno State has an inflation rate of 16.20% and food inflation rate of 17.16%.

Source: https://brandspurng.com/top-5-nassarawa-delta-ebonyi-sokoto-and-niger-have-the-highest-food-inflation-rate-nbs/





Buhari, die as soon as possible

Wie are we heading to in dis nation?



God bless Nigeria....

Garri price done reduce?



Who compile this list sef? Rivers state suppose dey top 3

It is said that a people gets the kind of govt they deserve.

True about the Northeast states, inflation is high there and I think that's due to the insurgency facing them there. 1 Like

All this fake "statistics" that doesn't tell you anything.....

The way and manner this bureau of statistics dey lie is alarming?

































Which state has the highest condom inflation rate?











But Kaduna tinx high too oooo



A mudu of "White" Garri is 700 naira oooo If Delta no dey there na Who go dey?But Kaduna tinx high too ooooA mudu of "White" Garri is 700 naira oooo

Ebonyi my home state always make fp since buhari enter uk

Buhari, die as soon as possible

What goes around comes around



Becareful what you wish for brother What goes around comes aroundBecareful what you wish for brother 4 Likes

I live in Nasarawa ans the main reason the streets get flooded whenever it rains is because our generian Governor has refused to give us a proper drainage system... infact Most streets don't even have drainage talk more of a proper one....



Wetin concern man concern flood. They said food not flood....food food food!!!Wetin concern man concern flood. 3 Likes



Where's Buhari the vegetable
Is he dead
I wonder what's still keeping him alive

NBS why youdey lie, kogi state with lowest inflation rate and we kogites are shouting of food prices been exorbitant how do u come about ur compilation NBS

I live in Nasarawa ans the main reason the streets get flooded whenever it rains is because our generian Governor has refused to give us a proper drainage system... infact Most streets don't even have drainage talk more of a proper one....



me live in Nasarawa, Lafia precisely

I live in Nasarawa ans the main reason the streets get flooded whenever it rains is because our generian Governor has refused to give us a proper drainage system... infact Most streets don't even have drainage talk more of a proper one....



