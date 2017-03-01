₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,521 members, 3,603,999 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 08:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate (2801 Views)
Traders From Chad, Cameroon And Niger Rush To Kebbi For Rice (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by rodeo0070(m): 12:05pm On Jun 17
The National Bureau of Statistics reported earlier in the week that the inflation rate for May was 16.25%. This is the lowest inflation rate since May 2015 signifying to some, that prices of goods and service might be moderating. While some might not agree, the data also throws up some interesting data about states.
Lowest inflation rate
According to the NBS data the state with the lowest inflation rate in Nigeria is Kogi State, with inflation rate as low as 5.3%. Interestingly, Benue State which is just right beside it, has an inflation rate of 13.9%. Bayelsa State was the next least state with about 11.7% inflation rate, while Imo, Abia and Lagos State are next with 13.3%, 13.7% and 13.8% respectively.
Highest Inflation rate
The data reveals Bauchi State has the highest inflation rate with a whopping 21.9% for the month of May 2017. The state was however 26th in Food Inflation at 17.42% which suggest it’s problem is not the cost of food but other items such as transportation, health, communication and other issues that you can find in core inflation.
Sokoto, Ebonyi, Nasarawa and Plateau state make up the next on the least as depicted in the chart above.
In terms of food inflation, Nasarawa State came tops as the state with the highest food inflation rate (25.19%). Interestingly war ravaged Borno State has an inflation rate of 16.20% and food inflation rate of 17.16%.
Source: https://brandspurng.com/top-5-nassarawa-delta-ebonyi-sokoto-and-niger-have-the-highest-food-inflation-rate-nbs/
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by uzoclinton(m): 7:23am
FALSE.. I live in Nasarawa and i tell you... this study Is trash.
meanwhile you guys should check this out.....
10 Unbelievable And Shocking Facts About Nigeria Today
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by BossOluwendy(m): 7:24am
R
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by jojothaiv(m): 7:24am
Okay!
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by hrykanu231(m): 7:24am
Na WA o
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by cherr: 7:24am
Buhari, die as soon as possible
4 Likes
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by seunny4lif(m): 7:24am
Happy Sunday my people
Oya make I go read wetin OP post
Booking of space now
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by NifemiKolade(m): 7:24am
Wie are we heading to in dis nation?
God bless Nigeria....
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by abels(m): 7:24am
Hmmm.. FTC?
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by olaniyi0(m): 7:25am
ok
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by olaniyi0(m): 7:25am
nib
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by johnp2(m): 7:25am
Garri price done reduce?
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by maberry(m): 7:26am
Rivers state suppose dey top 3
Who compile this list sef?
5 Likes
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by sundilazo(m): 7:26am
what should I comment now oooo
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by chrisdstar1: 7:27am
Aeeee feeeee ceeeee........... Shenge!!!
It is said that a people gets the kind of govt they deserve.
Baba when you dey come back? Cos me I wan join you travel cos I know you'll travel again.
Sai baba!!!
1 Like
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by BossOluwendy(m): 7:28am
True about the Northeast states, inflation is high there and I think that's due to the insurgency facing them there.
1 Like
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by GavelSlam: 7:28am
sundilazo:
Wait for others to give you idea.
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by adecz: 7:29am
All this fake "statistics" that
doesn't tell you anything.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by MrImole(m): 7:29am
The way and manner this bureau of statistics dey lie is alarming?
Which state has the highest condom inflation rate?
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by oshe11(m): 7:29am
If Delta no dey there na Who go dey?
But Kaduna tinx high too oooo
A mudu of "White" Garri is 700 naira oooo
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by ayogozie(m): 7:29am
Ebonyi my home state always make fp since buhari enter uk
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by oshe11(m): 7:30am
abels:
U mean fifteenth to COMMENT
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by sakalisis(m): 7:33am
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by LordVoldemort(m): 7:35am
cherr:
What goes around comes around
Becareful what you wish for brother
4 Likes
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by finnestdope(m): 7:37am
Proudly Eboyian
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by ucheuzor1(m): 7:37am
uzoclinton:They said food not flood....food food food!!!
Wetin concern man concern flood.
3 Likes
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by Luvdk(f): 7:39am
Where's Buhari the vegetable
Is he dead
I wonder what's still keeping him alive
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by tollulope080(m): 7:46am
NBS why youdey lie, kogi state with lowest inflation rate and we kogites are shouting of food prices been exorbitant how do u come about ur compilation NBS
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by Chikelue2000(m): 7:50am
uzoclinton:me live in Nasarawa, Lafia precisely
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by free2ryhme: 7:50am
rodeo0070:
and the import of the would be ?
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by lanreabbey(m): 7:52am
uzoclinton:na food o..no be flood
|Re: Nassarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto And Niger Have The Highest Food Inflation rate by uzoclinton(m): 7:53am
lanreabbey:lol... I no hold my glasses here
Micro Finance Loans-how To Apply / A-Z Of PPD. Lets Bank With PPD. [come Let Me Teach You] / 10 Ways To Become A Young Millionaire In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: luckysparks(m), Osama10(m), sonymax16(m), DAramis, EddyNumerouno(m), MrGerald(m), influenz, hommespecia, korent265, ssogundele, WorkSmartEdu, gbengawadup, KingSHUAIBU(m), adewale9050, realbee(m) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22