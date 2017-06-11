





Cant Wait to make mine





7 major types of slap.



1) Formatting slap: This is the type that makes one forget instantly what he/she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like 'what did I do? Why did you slap me?'

This slap is very common. It's always from a guy who is stronger than you...



2)Resounding slap: This is when after you are hit, you keep hearing funny sounds in your brain like wiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.....



3) Take away slap: This is when after you are slapped, all you do is hold your face and walk away. This type is normally received by new born again Christians....



4) Religious Slap: The type of slap that immediately you receive it, you shout Jesus Christ of Nazareth.



5) Fixed Deposit slap: When you receive this slap, all you just do is stand right where you are and watch the person walk away.

Elder brothers use this type of slap alot.



6) Rhetorical slap: The moment you receive this slap, you find yourself asking questions that don't need reply.... 'Chigoo, you slapped me?... Like did you just slap me?



7) Explanation slap: When you receive this type, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person to you out of your own Accord.

' Bros, shebi you been dey watch.? I no do anything o... I just dey pass na.

This is a slap from soldiers that haven't been promoted for a long time.





WHICH ONE BUHARI, THE PRESIDENCY AND OUR POLITICIANS DESERVE Money Good!!!Cant Wait to make mine1) Formatting slap: This is the type that makes one forget instantly what he/she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like 'what did I do? Why did you slap me?'This slap is very common. It's always from a guy who is stronger than you...2)Resounding slap: This is when after you are hit, you keep hearing funny sounds in your brain like wiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.....3) Take away slap: This is when after you are slapped, all you do is hold your face and walk away. This type is normally received by new born again Christians....4) Religious Slap: The type of slap that immediately you receive it, you shout Jesus Christ of Nazareth.5) Fixed Deposit slap: When you receive this slap, all you just do is stand right where you are and watch the person walk away.Elder brothers use this type of slap alot.6) Rhetorical slap: The moment you receive this slap, you find yourself asking questions that don't need reply.... 'Chigoo, you slapped me?... Like did you just slap me?7) Explanation slap: When you receive this type, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person to you out of your own Accord.' Bros, shebi you been dey watch.? I no do anything o... I just dey pass na.This is a slap from soldiers that haven't been promoted for a long time. 1 Like