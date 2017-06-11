₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by broseme: 5:55pm On Jun 17
Popular Abuja pastor Bro Joshua Iginla who is currently in Israel with his crew paid a visit to the Holy Sepulchre of Jesus Christ,the place where our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified and buried.See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/bro-joshua-iginla-visits-holy.html?m=1
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by broseme: 5:55pm On Jun 17
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by ochobaba(m): 5:59pm On Jun 17
I know this man will take pictures
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Papiikush: 6:08pm On Jun 17
I wanna visit the hotel Samson met Delilah
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by colbankz(m): 6:51pm On Jun 17
shey na must to post pix u take.....i tire for all dz PASTORS DEM
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by zarakay(f): 7:09pm On Jun 17
And so
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Gallant042(f): 12:32pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by brunofarad(m): 12:32pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by ZaraGift: 12:33pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by HelenBee(f): 12:33pm
What's all these visiting about?
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by emmayayodeji(m): 12:34pm
Naso we start to dey see apostle johnson name for fp that time and he blew!!
Una wan blow this one too abi
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by philosopherking(m): 12:34pm
..nigerians and their village mentality
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by lastmaster(m): 12:36pm
Naija they over do everything. Religion, crime, olosho etc.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by UltraSphinx(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by SexyNairalander(m): 12:37pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by lavenjcrown: 12:37pm
Yea, he took pictures over there cos of the skeptical ones.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by techlorddsblog(m): 12:38pm
Pastor Iginla
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by free2ryhme: 12:39pm
broseme:
it has been turned into a shrine
Jesus aint living in there
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by oshe11(m): 12:39pm
Money Good!!!
Cant Wait to make mine
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by philanthropist1(m): 12:39pm
Him taking and posting pictures on social media is part of evangelism..... so that those who doesn't know how those places looks like, will have an insight...
I was there before Nigeria got her independent
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by BornAgainMay: 12:40pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Beverages: 12:40pm
Going on vacation at the expense of
sheeps tithes.
I know someone will Coman be telling me say
Wetin concern me self?
that Is it my tithe?
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Billyonaire: 12:43pm
Human beings feel the need to worship their ancestors and Israel has capitalized in generating revenue from the religious tourism. Can we promote Osun, Ogun, Chukwu Okike Abiama, Sango and generate revenue also ?
We are a religious country that does not know how to generate foreign money from worshipers. Why dont these Pastors sit down and plan how to generate foreign income from these miracles instead of milking the local masses ? The ETs from other planets came here with religion to control us now we have used it to control local masses instead of targeting foreign exchange.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Iamwrath: 12:43pm
I hope he did not desecrate that holy place
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Ezyp(m): 12:45pm
Later someone will say Catholic aren't Christian
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Iseoluwani: 12:47pm
zarakay:
I tire ooo
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by princeofpeace22(m): 12:50pm
Papiikush:
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by seunny4lif(m): 12:50pm
Pastor dey flex church members money
Enjoy yaself jooooor
No be you send them
Offering money travelling money
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by yeyeboi(m): 12:51pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by lawalosky: 12:54pm
This world sef!!
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by godwinstringed1(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Visits Holy Sepulchre Where Jesus Was Crucified & Buried (pics) by Alexandro15: 1:00pm
He visited a catholic church
