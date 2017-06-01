Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter (11777 Views)

Wizkid Replies His Girl, Justin Skye Right After She Defended Him On Twitter / Wizkid Replies Linda Ikeji Again, calls her a h0e / Dele Momodu Puts Davido On Blasts. Post Photos Of A Distraught Davido At The Air (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Wizkid who wasn't happy about the whole childish stunt took to twitter to pour out his anger. In turn, adviced the "Kids" to Drink more water.



CC: Lalasticlala oya! Earlier today after Davido shaded Wizkid on his snapchat. here- http://www.nairaland.com/3867410/wizkid-prepares-drop-ep-davido Wizkid who wasn't happy about the whole childish stunt took to twitter to pour out his anger. In turn, adviced the "Kids" to Drink more water.CC: Lalasticlala oya! 1 Like 2 Shares

word



Enjoy Um delivery for Davidhoe a nd WizpikinEnjoy 4 Likes 1 Share

I just don't like these guys they are too immature at their old age 2 Likes

Wizkid 1 - Davido 0

Let the fight continue 31 Likes

see bashing





For once I and Wizkid are on the same page....Davido is a local failure.





But same as Wizkid...he is even a greater failure, Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia while he was born in Ojuelegba Shita.





They are both washed-up mediocres whose only talents are getting girls pregnant, sharing STIs and doing credit card fraud.



Now they're trying to use this fake beef to promote their fûcked up EPs. Don't be fooled and do not bother buying those crap music too. For once I and Wizkid are on the same page....Davido is a local failure.But same as Wizkid...he is even a greater failure, Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia while he was born in Ojuelegba Shita.They are both washed-up mediocres whose only talents are getting girls pregnant, sharing STIs and doing credit card fraud.Now they're trying to use this fake beef to promote their fûcked up EPs. Don't be fooled and do not bother buying those crap music too. 36 Likes 2 Shares

K

Always fighting

De

Wizkid is international 4 Likes

Can u imagine,





Am older than 2 of them....



But age is just a number that present in a figure, what make you a man is millions you have..









.. Go and settle it matter kids..



Good night

Adult kids fighting all the time 1 Like











C'mon these guyz are friends, they eat, drink and do stuff together....







Things like this they post on social media is to further popularise thier production outfits as well as names..dont be fooled. I think they know what they are doing...they just doing the showbiz thing, giving their fans what they want to hear......in order to still stay relevant at all time..C'mon these guyz are friends, they eat, drink and do stuff together....Things like this they post on social media is to further popularise thier production outfits as well as names..dont be fooled. 10 Likes

Hehehe. This is nice

olamide right now

When two money miss road jam, the internet suffers

-Albert Einstein 5 Likes

I feel like slapping both of them. Wizkid should be more worried about important things​.



like now that buhari say make we no smoke outside again. That's an emergency issue for wizkid 3 Likes

I'm not hearing any freaking sound from the other side...you do music for here and carry am go other side and I go still use my money download on iTunes...na mumu go tell me say e dey listen to wizkid songs this days and he dey make sense...TRASH from the other side 4 Likes 1 Share





na wa ohh..na dem sabi sha. remember the nake.d girl Wizkid showed on Twitter? see her uncensored pix HERE





oya vaseline crew oh

ok

Abeg goodnight

. I never knew men fight each other o, I thought it's only women that hate themselves

E don happen

What caused the bashing? Wizkid don turn doctor to the advise Davido make him drink water. Still observing them...



Okkkk Okkkk

davido still the boss. is wizkid name of a yaaagaa lizard? 3 Likes

Showbiz at work

Millionaires talking...





Who am I to interfere?