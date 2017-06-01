₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by Foxyn: 10:06pm
Earlier today after Davido shaded Wizkid on his snapchat. here- http://www.nairaland.com/3867410/wizkid-prepares-drop-ep-davido
Wizkid who wasn't happy about the whole childish stunt took to twitter to pour out his anger. In turn, adviced the "Kids" to Drink more water.
CC: Lalasticlala oya!
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by Papasmal(m): 10:08pm
word
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by freakthingz(m): 10:08pm
Um delivery for Davidhoe a nd Wizpikin
Enjoy
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by hunniebun: 10:12pm
I just don't like these guys they are too immature at their old age
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by blesoh(f): 10:12pm
Wizkid 1 - Davido 0
Let the fight continue
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by praizblog: 10:14pm
see bashing
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by Badstuber: 10:38pm
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by NwaAmaikpe: 10:38pm
For once I and Wizkid are on the same page....Davido is a local failure.
But same as Wizkid...he is even a greater failure, Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia while he was born in Ojuelegba Shita.
They are both washed-up mediocres whose only talents are getting girls pregnant, sharing STIs and doing credit card fraud.
Now they're trying to use this fake beef to promote their fûcked up EPs. Don't be fooled and do not bother buying those crap music too.
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by Akshow: 10:38pm
K
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by WebSurfer(m): 10:38pm
Always fighting
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by chukslawrence(m): 10:38pm
De
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by Vanessa200(f): 10:38pm
Wizkid is international
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by obembet(m): 10:38pm
Can u imagine,
Am older than 2 of them....
But age is just a number that present in a figure, what make you a man is millions you have..
.. Go and settle it matter kids..
Good night
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by kolnel: 10:38pm
Adult kids fighting all the time
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by chriskosherbal(m): 10:38pm
I think they know what they are doing...they just doing the showbiz thing, giving their fans what they want to hear......in order to still stay relevant at all time..
C'mon these guyz are friends, they eat, drink and do stuff together....
Things like this they post on social media is to further popularise thier production outfits as well as names..dont be fooled.
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by loadedvibes: 10:38pm
Hehehe. This is nice
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by kittykollinxx(m): 10:38pm
olamide right now
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by incredibleace(m): 10:38pm
When two money miss road jam, the internet suffers
-Albert Einstein
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by nototribalist: 10:39pm
I feel like slapping both of them. Wizkid should be more worried about important things.
like now that buhari say make we no smoke outside again. That's an emergency issue for wizkid
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by ominilongest(m): 10:39pm
I'm not hearing any freaking sound from the other side...you do music for here and carry am go other side and I go still use my money download on iTunes...na mumu go tell me say e dey listen to wizkid songs this days and he dey make sense...TRASH from the other side
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by noetic5: 10:39pm
na wa ohh..na dem sabi sha. remember the nake.d girl Wizkid showed on Twitter? see her uncensored pix HERE
oya vaseline crew oh
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by noetic5: 10:39pm
ok
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:39pm
Abeg goodnight
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by pocohantas(f): 10:40pm
I never knew men fight each other o, I thought it's only women that hate themselves .
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by Yomak11: 10:40pm
E don happen
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by KingLennon(m): 10:40pm
What caused the bashing? Wizkid don turn doctor to the advise Davido make him drink water. Still observing them...
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by seunny4lif(m): 10:40pm
Okkkk
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by goldedprince: 10:40pm
davido still the boss. is wizkid name of a yaaagaa lizard?
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by ednut1(m): 10:40pm
Showbiz at work
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by ennyhola: 10:40pm
Millionaires talking...
Who am I to interfere?
|Re: Wizkid Replies, Blasts Davido On Twitter by oshe11(m): 10:40pm
two kids nt botherd abt the MISSING ONE
