|10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by LionBaba(m): 2:17am
Recently, Forbes Africa released its annual list of 10 most bankable African musicians. The list led by Senegalese Akon, and featured 4 Nigerian artists, however, gave no details as to how they became so rich.
But The Entrepreneur Africa, in its usual analytic style, has given a comprehensive rundown of the business side of the music of these African top artistes, with Akon and Don Jazzy as case study.
The June Edition of the Magazine, captioned ‘The Growth Edition’, comes loaded with very inspiring contents every ambitious entrepreneur needs.
On the cover of the June edition is Mr Uche Ahubelem (CEO of the leading Real Estate conglomerate, Brickwall Group, and founder of UACHD, a youth empowerment not-for-profit organization that has funded many startups in Nigeria). Recall that the May Edition of the Magazine was covered by Tonto Dike’s husband, Olakunle Churchill.
www.theentrepreneurafrica.com
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by aysnoopy(m): 4:20am
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by galadima77(m): 5:42am
Thought p sqr is one of them....abi two of them
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by LionBaba(m): 9:03am
No, Psquare is not. Things are changing rapidly.
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by heisenbergheise(m): 5:34pm
This list no correct ooooo
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by toxxnoni(m): 5:34pm
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Originality007: 5:34pm
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by aariwa(m): 5:34pm
Lol where is wizkid way day challenge Davido?
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by NwaAmaikpe: 5:35pm
What of Lagbaja.....
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by snyperboi(m): 5:35pm
And what is sarkodie doing there?
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Adefemiaderoju1: 5:35pm
Where is eja nla?
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Bigsteveg(m): 5:35pm
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by alexistaiwo: 5:35pm
This list is flawed and rigged.
Where is IamAirforce1, Airforce1 and small doctor
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by omusiliyu(m): 5:36pm
Davido, #30B in akanti, not to talk of investments...
Wizkid and his fans right now
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by elmessiahs(m): 5:36pm
Who sex dey hungry hia
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by feelgoodstuffs(m): 5:36pm
Where is the list?
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by itsJude: 5:37pm
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Towncrier007: 5:37pm
put evans name for that list now
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Homeboiy(m): 5:37pm
chilling at a nairalanders birthday party
I no get time
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by elmessiahs(m): 5:37pm
I dey fine babymama mind u i go do dna
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Segadem(m): 5:37pm
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by 9jayes: 5:37pm
galadima77:
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Ozavize88(f): 5:38pm
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Psyrus(m): 5:38pm
Abegi lemme come and shout 50 trillion and make the list joor
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Sharon6(f): 5:38pm
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by neneskidaboss(m): 5:39pm
my nigga dey there
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by 2undexy(m): 5:39pm
and where is psquare?......abeg the list no complete without them....next!
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by elmessiahs(m): 5:39pm
What of chris okotie
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by Tenim47(m): 5:40pm
i dont even understand this thread
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by safarigirl(f): 5:40pm
LionBaba:the only reason PSquare may not make this list is because they are counted as a duo, maybe if they pick them out one by one, they won't have as much as the other guys.
PSquare together though, should make this list, they definitely beat Sarkodie at least and Davido minus his father's money
|Re: 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! by adonbilivit: 5:41pm
galadima77:most bankable...doesn't make them the richest. the average Nigerian blogger is dumb, Forbes never tagged them the richest. Being bankable means that they are the hottest and popular demands at the moment...I.e, they headline/sell out more shows than others, get more endorsements, etc...at the moment.
