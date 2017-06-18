Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! (3606 Views)

10 Richest African Musicians: Find Out The Business Behind The Music! / Top 10 Richest Lawyers In Nigeria - Law Repository Nigeria / Life Lesson: The Richest Man In The Society Of Then. (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





But The Entrepreneur Africa, in its usual analytic style, has given a comprehensive rundown of the business side of the music of these African top artistes, with Akon and Don Jazzy as case study.



The June Edition of the Magazine, captioned ‘The Growth Edition’, comes loaded with very inspiring contents every ambitious entrepreneur needs.



On the cover of the June edition is Mr Uche Ahubelem (CEO of the leading Real Estate conglomerate, Brickwall Group, and founder of UACHD, a youth empowerment not-for-profit organization that has funded many startups in Nigeria). Recall that the May Edition of the Magazine was covered by Tonto Dike’s husband, Olakunle Churchill.



www.theentrepreneurafrica.com Recently, Forbes Africa released its annual list of 10 most bankable African musicians. The list led by Senegalese Akon, and featured 4 Nigerian artists, however, gave no details as to how they became so rich.But The Entrepreneur Africa, in its usual analytic style, has given a comprehensive rundown of the business side of the music of these African top artistes, with Akon and Don Jazzy as case study.The June Edition of the Magazine, captioned ‘The Growth Edition’, comes loaded with very inspiring contents every ambitious entrepreneur needs.On the cover of the June edition is Mr Uche Ahubelem (CEO of the leading Real Estate conglomerate, Brickwall Group, and founder of UACHD, a youth empowerment not-for-profit organization that has funded many startups in Nigeria). Recall that the May Edition of the Magazine was covered by Tonto Dike’s husband, Olakunle Churchill.

owk

Thought p sqr is one of them....abi two of them

No, Psquare is not. Things are changing rapidly.

This list no correct ooooo

u



Check my signature, we might be what you are looking for Check my signature, we might be what you are looking for

k

Lol where is wizkid way day challenge Davido?





What of Lagbaja..... What of Lagbaja.....

And what is sarkodie doing there?

Where is eja nla?

r



Where is IamAirforce1, Airforce1 and small doctor This list is flawed and rigged.Where is IamAirforce1, Airforce1 and small doctor

Davido, #30B in akanti, not to talk of investments...



Wizkid and his fans right now

Who sex dey hungry hia

Where is the list?

Ok

put evans name for that list now

chilling at a nairalanders birthday party

I no get time

I dey fine babymama mind u i go do dna

Ok

galadima77:

Thought p sqr is one of them....abi two of them

......

Abegi lemme come and shout 50 trillion and make the list joor

Cool



GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

my nigga dey there

and where is psquare?......abeg the list no complete without them....next!

What of chris okotie

i dont even understand this thread

LionBaba:

No, Psquare is not. Things are changing rapidly. the only reason PSquare may not make this list is because they are counted as a duo, maybe if they pick them out one by one, they won't have as much as the other guys.



PSquare together though, should make this list, they definitely beat Sarkodie at least and Davido minus his father's money the only reason PSquare may not make this list is because they are counted as a duo, maybe if they pick them out one by one, they won't have as much as the other guys.PSquare together though, should make this list, they definitely beat Sarkodie at least and Davido minus his father's money

Graduate Trainee Program (GTP)



Requirements:

Ability to think indicatively, pay attention to detail and seek continuous improvement.



Excellent numerical and analytical skills.



High level of integrity and transparency, Dedication of time and knowledge, Effective time management skills.



Promptness and dependability.



Ability to prioritize multiple tasks.



Must be ready to be part of a team and work with a team to meet tight schedules.



Must be able to handle tough fast environment.



Participate in training sessions to understand the objective of the project.



Qualifications:

Minimum Second Class Lower degree OR HND in any discipline



Be analytical minded and be a fast learner.



Be confident and possess leadership skills.



Must be hardworking, diligent and trustworthy.



Must be resident in Lagos State.



TO APPLY:

Applicant should forward their CVS to: icemanresource@gmail.com or forward their details (name, qualification, location and contact number) to HR via 09091578938



*SENT AS RECEIVED*

*PLEASE REBROADCAST*