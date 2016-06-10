Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Happy Father's Day (2212 Views)

Today is Fathering Sunday in the Anglican Communion.

Using this time to wish my father a happy fathering Sunday, my elder bros who just wedded yesterday and now into the fatherhood and my fellow Nairaland fathers and potential ones.

May God keep us all to see our children-children.



Once again Happy Father's Day.



This FTC is dedicated to you dad Happy father's day to my dad, I miss u papi

I miss u dad.





Happy father's day to me

Kudos to all d fathers in d huz.. U all deserve to be celebrated.. Used to under apreciate my dad untill i got to stay on my own n discovered how difficult it is to make money in dis country. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Happy Father's day to my Honourable dad and also to myself, on behalf of my lovely Daughters.





But how come Everyday is Father's and Mother's day?

I am not understanding . 1 Like

I wish our married MODs happy fathering day.

Happy Fathers day....is Evans d notorious kidnapper not a father? then what are we celebrating?

happy fathers day to my daddy.....

happy fathers day to my dad, to all fathers across the world(either responsible or not) and to the future fathers like myself!



i pray we'll be great fathers to our kids... 1 Like

Happy Father's day pops



Miss you, it's been 8 months now since you passed...



Hope you and Gramps and having fun?



Rip 4 Likes 1 Share

Happy Father's Day to all of us

How many times how we celebrating father's day in NIGERIA?

What of those that thier Mama na thier Father??



Happy fadmother's day 9 Likes

sundilazo:

Happy Fathers day....is Evans d notorious kidnapper not a father? then what are we celebrating?

, i dont understand o...BTW, Happy Father's day to mydad and all dads out there , i dont understand o...BTW, Happy Father's day to mydad and all dads out there 2 Likes

Happy Father's Day to all loving fathers who struggle to make ends meet for their families despite the harsh economy. We recognise you today for all your love and support.





My dad is my everything 1 Like

Which country's father's day is it today? Cos I know about five more of same celebration is still ahead.





Nigerians celebrate every countries father and mothers day 3 Likes

Happy father's day popsi, though u dey Bleep up sometimes but I still gbadu u 2 Likes

Happy uka ndi nna

E be like say this fada/moda's day na country by country

to those of you whoosw fathers are still alive, take time out and apreciate them for being there. Fathers are often underapreciated. You wont miss them untill they are gone.



To my dad. Happy fathers day. RIP 4 Likes

His few yrs with me was awesome.

He really make me feel secure

He will dare anyone that caused me pain

He did not mind what makes me happy as long as I'm hapyy

He ask mama every time to know if I have eaten

But my dad was funny by refusing to sent me to school because he doesn't want the teacher to flock me

He make sure I'm by his side whenever he's at home



Oh! What a love that leave me grow up as an illiterate.

Dady dared a teacher that beat once and withdrew me from the school

All about Dady was love but I felt pain of being a primary dropout.

Although I have opportunity of going to school at this stage of life, it's difficult to take that decision.



Daddy was awesome



I will forever miss u my Dear Father.





Happy Father Day to my Daddy and those who cherished their father's efforts to make a safe space for u to grow into a man



Show daddy some love with like. 4 Likes

really?

You are the pillar of strength and fountain of wisdom to me dad. Although time and distance may separate us but you've always been wonderful. I cant help but reflect on all these things you've given me and lessons you've taught me for the past 18 yrs .I love u dad .. *sobs

Happy Father's Day...

Nigerians copying everything to default since 10bc

miss u dad

Happy fathers day to me, and to all Fathers out there, keeping it real. 7 Likes 1 Share