|Happy Father's Day by IBpaul(m): 7:14am
Today is Fathering Sunday in the Anglican Communion.
Using this time to wish my father a happy fathering Sunday, my elder bros who just wedded yesterday and now into the fatherhood and my fellow Nairaland fathers and potential ones.
May God keep us all to see our children-children.
Once again Happy Father's Day.
Seun
OAM4J
Lalasticlala.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Pidgin2(f): 7:18am
Happy father's day to my dad, I miss u papi
This FTC is dedicated to you dad
7 Likes
|Re: Happy Father's Day by aysnoopy(m): 7:20am
I miss u dad.
1 Like
|Re: Happy Father's Day by uzoclinton(m): 7:20am
same here.....
meanwhile, feast on this
|Re: Happy Father's Day by olatunji21(m): 7:27am
...
|Re: Happy Father's Day by dietsono: 7:27am
Happy father's day to me
|Re: Happy Father's Day by toluxa1(m): 7:28am
|Re: Happy Father's Day by destiny322(m): 7:28am
Kudos to all d fathers in d huz.. U all deserve to be celebrated.. Used to under apreciate my dad untill i got to stay on my own n discovered how difficult it is to make money in dis country.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Happy Father's Day by daroz(m): 7:28am
Happy Father's day to my Honourable dad and also to myself, on behalf of my lovely Daughters.
But how come Everyday is Father's and Mother's day?
I am not understanding .
1 Like
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Keneking: 7:28am
I wish our married MODs happy fathering day.
|Re: Happy Father's Day by UndisputedBosom: 7:29am
Happy fathers Day to my pops and every father out there both...
FULL TIME & PART TIME DAD you're all recognized
|Re: Happy Father's Day by sundilazo(m): 7:29am
Happy Fathers day....is Evans d notorious kidnapper not a father? then what are we celebrating?
|Re: Happy Father's Day by judemmesoma(m): 7:29am
happy fathers day to my daddy.....
|Re: Happy Father's Day by NifemiKolade(m): 7:30am
happy fathers day to my dad, to all fathers across the world(either responsible or not) and to the future fathers like myself!
i pray we'll be great fathers to our kids...
1 Like
|Re: Happy Father's Day by lestat(m): 7:30am
Happy Father's day pops
Miss you, it's been 8 months now since you passed...
Hope you and Gramps and having fun?
Rip
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Abbeyme: 7:30am
Happy Father's Day to all of us
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Dlordsamurai(m): 7:30am
How many times how we celebrating father's day in NIGERIA?
|Re: Happy Father's Day by seunny4lif(m): 7:31am
What of those that thier Mama na thier Father??
Happy fadmother's day
9 Likes
|Re: Happy Father's Day by etainment360(m): 7:31am
sundilazo:
, i dont understand o...BTW, Happy Father's day to mydad and all dads out there
2 Likes
|Re: Happy Father's Day by richyfunky(m): 7:31am
Happy Father's Day to all loving fathers who struggle to make ends meet for their families despite the harsh economy. We recognise you today for all your love and support.
My dad is my everything
1 Like
|Re: Happy Father's Day by 0b100100111: 7:31am
Which country's father's day is it today? Cos I know about five more of same celebration is still ahead.
Nigerians celebrate every countries father and mothers day
3 Likes
|Re: Happy Father's Day by frubben(m): 7:31am
Happy father's day popsi, though u dey Bleep up sometimes but I still gbadu u
2 Likes
|Re: Happy Father's Day by afamjb: 7:32am
Happy uka ndi nna
|Re: Happy Father's Day by 9jayes: 7:32am
E be like say this fada/moda's day na country by country
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Crauxx(m): 7:32am
to those of you whoosw fathers are still alive, take time out and apreciate them for being there. Fathers are often underapreciated. You wont miss them untill they are gone.
To my dad. Happy fathers day. RIP
4 Likes
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Kennitrust: 7:32am
His few yrs with me was awesome.
He really make me feel secure
He will dare anyone that caused me pain
He did not mind what makes me happy as long as I'm hapyy
He ask mama every time to know if I have eaten
But my dad was funny by refusing to sent me to school because he doesn't want the teacher to flock me
He make sure I'm by his side whenever he's at home
Oh! What a love that leave me grow up as an illiterate.
Dady dared a teacher that beat once and withdrew me from the school
All about Dady was love but I felt pain of being a primary dropout.
Although I have opportunity of going to school at this stage of life, it's difficult to take that decision.
Daddy was awesome
I will forever miss u my Dear Father.
Happy Father Day to my Daddy and those who cherished their father's efforts to make a safe space for u to grow into a man
Show daddy some love with like.
4 Likes
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Rexnegro: 7:32am
really?
|Re: Happy Father's Day by harriet412(f): 7:32am
You are the pillar of strength and fountain of wisdom to me dad. Although time and distance may separate us but you've always been wonderful. I cant help but reflect on all these things you've given me and lessons you've taught me for the past 18 yrs .I love u dad .. *sobs
Happy Father's Day...
|Re: Happy Father's Day by askibee(m): 7:33am
Nigerians copying everything to default since 10bc
|Re: Happy Father's Day by Asuokaa: 7:33am
miss u dad
|Re: Happy Father's Day by MARKone(m): 7:33am
Happy fathers day to me, and to all Fathers out there, keeping it real.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy Father's Day by afamjb: 7:33am
sundilazo:Is he your father? Please let people celebrate their fathers.
2 Likes
