This is my first time of posting on this forum and I pray this get to as many people as possible.

Most folks dread the thought of testing positive to HIV but it shouldn't be so. That is why it is very necessary to get tested at least once in a month.

I developed the habit of getting tested monthly (though I can beat my chest and say with pride that I am not a promiscuous fellow). But recently I skipped a couple of months in my routine for no apparent reason. The last time I got a test was mid-march so I went for a test last week and the test result came out positive. To be certain it wasn't a mistake, I went to two other places and the results were adamantly positive.

Now some people may ask who who got me infected, but that is a none-issue as far as I'm concerned . I have even stopped asking myself how I got infected because it's been more than two years since the last time I had sexual intercourse . So it can't possibly have been sexually transmitted to me, most especially as the experts say the viral load is low which means I must have been recently infected, at most not more than five or six months.

I intend to utilize my status as an HIV+ person to reach out and help as many as I can. I am already posting on Facebook what I learn from counseling programs I attend on living with the virus.

The Doctors said they have to monitor my viral load and CD4 count for some time in order to determine the best treatment program for me. I know that if I stick to the treatment program and follow the Doctors advice diligently that I'll still live a healthy life.

I use this medium to beg of everyone reading this to go for an HIV test. Knowing your status is key to helping yourself. If you are negative, please maintain all necessary prevention techniques.... avoid unprotected sex/multiple partners , don't share needles/blades (if you can afford it, get your own hair clipper) but above all, get tested regularly.

If you find out that you are positive (like me) , please don't despair. There are several HIV/AIDS centres in most hospitals across the nation where you can access help in the form of counseling and medications and these are mostly free of charge.

HIV is not a death sentence, you can still live a meaningful and healthy life despite your status.

Spread the message and not the virus. 37 Likes 11 Shares

So you saying that you just dey ur own jeje.. HIV come enter your bodi?, 19 Likes 1 Share

hmmnnn.. so sorry about your condition. its good you have positive gesture towards it... mind you, you still can live longer much more than some that dont even have the virus. i pray God with you and continue to console you.. 8 Likes

This some serious ish 1 Like

dingbang:

So you saying that you just dey ur own jeje.. HIV come enter your bodi?, Nope, I'm not claiming to be a saint but the truth is that I don't know how I got it and it's not relevant to me. Nope, I'm not claiming to be a saint but the truth is that I don't know how I got it and it's not relevant to me. 8 Likes

Rajahbite:



Nope, I'm not claiming to be a saint but the truth is that I don't know how I got it and it's not relevant to me. ha.. Odiegwu ha.. Odiegwu 3 Likes

dingbang:

ha.. Odiegwu Hahahahaaa..... what matters to me is to educate people on how to avoid getting infected and/if already infected, how to live a healthy life despite your status Hahahahaaa..... what matters to me is to educate people on how to avoid getting infected and/if already infected, how to live a healthy life despite your status 5 Likes

Rajahbite:

OP having HIV is not the end of the world, please have a very positive outlook to life.



Then please drink two bottles of Hypo...I hear it kills the virus.



That's why my barber uses it to sterilize clippers. OP having HIV is not the end of the world, please have a very positive outlook to life.Then please drink two bottles of Hypo...I hear it kills the virus.That's why my barber uses it to sterilize clippers.

OP, are you serious? Please how did you get it because some people with really rough lives are still free. Nawa ooooo

God can heal you 1 Like

dingbang:

So you saying that you just dey ur own jeje.. HIV come enter your bodi?, he probably used one of those aboki's who do manicure and pedicure. he probably used one of those aboki's who do manicure and pedicure. 1 Like

HIV is a scam ,my brother . Stop taking the poison called ART or HART , it only destroy u for nothing. I know what Im saying oooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Let me stop there. 1 Like





Yea, where are those religious people. Let them come and debunk this fact! All in all. Wanking_ still is the safest and best way of having sex.Yea, where are those religious people. Let them come and debunk this fact! 8 Likes

Sex is the common way to get it,you didn't get untested blood transfusion, getting it through clippers is minimal, so how then did you get it 6 Likes

My dad said i will definitely Get AIDS if o have sex or even touch a woman, he said that to me like 12 years ago or so when am about to enter JSS3, Well the funny thing is i dont even care about women, all i think about is playing Video games, watching one piece & Naruto. Though i still haven't had sex even once, i did touch women like twice accidentally, though soft, it wasn't as enticing as they made it out to be in movies.





P.S I will never do any tests unless absolutely necessary both my parents showered me with blessings of a healthy life in this miserable earth



sigh......am bored 1 Share

This positive attitude. Nice one

kristen12:

OP, are you serious? Please how did you get it because some people like me with really rough lives are still free. Nawa ooooo



Why is your life very rough....







Do you want to wait till you learn from the hard way to live right.

Kindly change now you still have the time. Why is your life very rough....Do you want to wait till you learn from the hard way to live right.Kindly change now you still have the time.

Rajahbite:

Thanks for your story and advice. I sympathise with u but it would have been more beneficial telling us the possible way u got this infection as this will help as many people as possible take necessary precautions..Meanwhile i wish u a positive good health Thanks for your story and advice. I sympathise with u but it would have been more beneficial telling us the possible way u got this infection as this will help as many people as possible take necessary precautions..Meanwhile i wish u a positive good health 2 Likes

I think say AIDs don reign GO

Lol.. is HIV a death sentence?

shege45:

my brother i really admire u..i wish i cld gather up courage and do mine cus am rili depressed.after an incident i had abt 6 yrs ago(although i used cd bt fell ill a week later)and coupled with d fact dat am currently battling persistent typhoid, i rili nid to do the test buh am rili scared..am scared dat i might be segregated by my family. atimes suicide cums to my mind. if i treat my self of typhoid now,it comes back in weeks...am so tired.how i wish i could meet u face to face so that i.can be motivated to do it. you are worrying yourself over nothing. That you have a persistent typhoid illness doesn't mean you are HIV positive. You are probably being exposed to the typhoid causing organism, salmonella typhii, which is why it keeps coming back.



Use google and see the real symptoms associated with HIV/ AIDS. Better yet dobthe test and free your mind.



Hiv is not a death sentence. You can live a full life, marry, have kids and be normal. Stop killing yourself for nothing please. you are worrying yourself over nothing. That you have a persistent typhoid illness doesn't mean you are HIV positive. You are probably being exposed to the typhoid causing organism, salmonella typhii, which is why it keeps coming back.Use google and see the real symptoms associated with HIV/ AIDS. Better yet dobthe test and free your mind.Hiv is not a death sentence. You can live a full life, marry, have kids and be normal. Stop killing yourself for nothing please. 1 Like

kristen12:

OP, are you serious? Please how did you get it because some people with really rough lives are still free. Nawa ooooo We all have different fates dear We all have different fates dear 1 Like

Wetin you no know no fit kill you, OP RIP in advance 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Why is your life very rough....

Do you have a brain? Do you have a brain? 1 Like

Rajahbite:



Hahahahaaa..... what matters to me is to educate people on how to avoid getting infected and/if already infected, how to live a healthy life despite your status

But prevention is better than cure or knowing how to live with it na. Had it been you made an effort to know how you contacted it, it would have been more useful to the readers than advising them on how to live with it.

Anyway, kudos for your bravery! But prevention is better than cure or knowing how to live with it na. Had it been you made an effort to know how you contacted it, it would have been more useful to the readers than advising them on how to live with it.Anyway, kudos for your bravery!

HIV is indeed not a death sentence. All you need do is religiously stick to your drugs and eat right, you too would be surprised how healthy you'd be. Forget all talks about how you got it, that's in the past. Keep looking forward and stay strong, newbie. 1 Like

Rajahbite:



Nope, I'm not claiming to be a saint but the truth is that[b] I don't know how I got it and it's not relevant to me[/b]. as much as I agree with with post up there, I disagree with th bolded. One of the steps in avoiding HIV spread is being aware of how one got infected. It will help the people around you or related to you. Who knows if it was a blade in you office of house, or a barber you patronise. This will help another person from getting infected. as much as I agree with with post up there, I disagree with th bolded. One of the steps in avoiding HIV spread is being aware of how one got infected. It will help the people around you or related to you. Who knows if it was a blade in you office of house, or a barber you patronise. This will help another person from getting infected. 4 Likes