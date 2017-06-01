₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 8:28pm On Jun 18
The was panic today in Uloano Ndugba community in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, following the tragic assassination of their President General, Bede Okeh by unknown gunmen. The President General was allegedly gunned down by assassins as he was preparing for today's father's day celebration.
It was gathered that the community were said to have been thrown into mourning, heartbroken, confused and totally in grieve over the ugly development.
The community youths and women of Isu LGA have called on the Imo State Police commissioner and government to quickly unravel the circumstances and those behind the gruesome murder of Chief Okeh.
Meanwhile, the corpse of chief Bede has been evacuated by the Isu LGA Police Division and deposited in the morgue.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/president-general-bede-okeh-assassinated-by-gunmen-in-imo.html
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 8:28pm On Jun 18
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:36pm On Jun 18
This can not be unconnected with MONEY!
Money and crime is like 5 & 6
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:38pm On Jun 18
So sad
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by osile2012: 8:38pm On Jun 18
So much crime from imo state.
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Jabioro: 8:39pm On Jun 18
Hunan's blood means nothing to them, wasting precious life had no meaning to them, they delight in crime, indulged in nefarious activities if you're not belong then you should be coward from brown roof.. Here we go another spanner 13/14 dropped..
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Tahrah(f): 8:43pm On Jun 18
Imo state and bad news these days ehn.
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:44pm On Jun 18
Chai,politics is a deadly game,is either you kill or your rivals will kill you,what a bloody and sorrowful sunday to his family RIP sir
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by neoShinto(m): 8:48pm On Jun 18
Waiting for them to blame Fulani herdsmen as usual
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by kutchs: 8:54pm On Jun 18
Jabioro:Exactly, just like killing Funsho Williams and Senator Adeleke and drinking their blood meant nothing to them.
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by kutchs: 8:56pm On Jun 18
neoShinto:Just like you blamed Fulani herdsmen for the killing of Funsho William and Senator Adeleke.
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by neoShinto(m): 9:04pm On Jun 18
kutchs:No we didn't
You're the ones still blaming them for raping thousands of women in Enugu
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Jabioro: 9:21pm On Jun 18
kutchs:Who told you Adeleke was been murder..Funsho Williams was a politics of bitterness but that your region it was a savages all through..
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by eyeview: 9:29pm On Jun 18
Jabioro:...so says the tribe who will kill themselves to be in charge of collecting owoda at bus stops. Killing to control the right to collect from other people's sweats and hardwork? What could be more shameful than that,son?
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 9:56pm On Jun 18
Naija which way. RIP
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Jabioro: 9:59pm On Jun 18
eyeview:..and s child that's quietly been a threat to his region, kinsmen to the economy, living on people sweat.. make una continue kill yourself
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Keneking: 10:07pm On Jun 18
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Addicted2Women: 10:36pm On Jun 18
Okorohausa
You will never go unpunished
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by Flexherbal(m): 10:37pm On Jun 18
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by boldking(m): 10:43pm On Jun 18
imagine
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by nurshah: 10:47pm On Jun 18
Thus thing just dey tire me I swear am sooo tired .. Haba killing has sky rocketed what nonsense ...no value on human lives and yet we are humans
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:51pm On Jun 18
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:53pm On Jun 18
IMO and bad news almost everyday now
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:58pm On Jun 18
Was he sagging when they killed him
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by NLOwner(m): 11:03pm On Jun 18
Owerri is the most insecure city in the southern part of this country, if you've not been to this town, please argue with your keypads!
NwaAmaikpe:
Bro I'm yet to understand why they pull down guys' trousers whenever they are shot dead! I don't get the reason behind that!
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by smilingface(m): 11:05pm On Jun 18
see who is talking...keep pretending to yourself that your tribe also don't kill themselves. control yourself..
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by tossie101(f): 11:05pm On Jun 18
Crime everywhere. Hmm
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by kidman96(m): 11:09pm On Jun 18
Crimes in the east every second.....
I wonder how Biafra go look like...lol
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by LexngtonSteele: 11:13pm On Jun 18
Drugs.... baby factories....cultism... crime...
Coward men (led by a crossdresser who ran from Aba to Abidjan)...
Biafra would be the number 1 tourist destination
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by kidman96(m): 11:14pm On Jun 18
Hmmm.... Biafra go bloody ooo...
|Re: Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos by smilingface(m): 11:17pm On Jun 18
Jabioro:Mr I know...with all the ritualism case even cult war going on in your place you are not better than them in shedding innocent blood or are the notorious baddo gang not your people again..the greatest harm you can do to your tribe is play ignorant to their atrocities while criticizing another tribe for the same offence.
