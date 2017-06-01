Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Community President General Assassinated In Imo. Graphic Photos (8175 Views)

It was gathered that the community were said to have been thrown into mourning, heartbroken, confused and totally in grieve over the ugly development.



The community youths and women of Isu LGA have called on the Imo State Police commissioner and government to quickly unravel the circumstances and those behind the gruesome murder of Chief Okeh.



Meanwhile, the corpse of chief Bede has been evacuated by the Isu LGA Police Division and deposited in the morgue.



This can not be unconnected with MONEY!



So much crime from imo state. 1 Like

Hunan's blood means nothing to them, wasting precious life had no meaning to them, they delight in crime, indulged in nefarious activities if you're not belong then you should be coward from brown roof.. Here we go another spanner 13/14 dropped.. 9 Likes 1 Share

Imo state and bad news these days ehn. 1 Like

Chai,politics is a deadly game,is either you kill or your rivals will kill you,what a bloody and sorrowful sunday to his family RIP sir

Waiting for them to blame Fulani herdsmen as usual 13 Likes

Jabioro:

Hunan's blood means nothing to them, wasting precious life had no meaning to them, they delight in crime, indulged nefarious activities if you're not belong then you should be coward from brown roof.. Here we go another spanner 13/14 dropped.. Exactly, just like killing Funsho Williams and Senator Adeleke and drinking their blood meant nothing to them. Exactly, just like killing Funsho Williams and Senator Adeleke and drinking their blood meant nothing to them. 12 Likes 1 Share

neoShinto:

Waiting for them to blame Fulani herdsmen as usual Just like you blamed Fulani herdsmen for the killing of Funsho William and Senator Adeleke. Just like you blamed Fulani herdsmen for the killing of Funsho William and Senator Adeleke. 8 Likes 1 Share

kutchs:



Just like you blamed Fulani herdsmen for the killing of Funsho William and Senator Adeleke. No we didn't



You're the ones still blaming them for raping thousands of women in Enugu 12 Likes

kutchs:



Exactly, just like killing Funsho Williams and Senator Adeleke and drinking their blood meant nothing to them. Who told you Adeleke was been murder..Funsho Williams was a politics of bitterness but that your region it was a savages all through.. Who told you Adeleke was been murder..Funsho Williams was a politics of bitterness but that your region it was a savages all through.. 5 Likes

Jabioro:

Hunan's blood means nothing to them, wasting precious life had no meaning to them, they delight in crime, indulged in nefarious activities if you're not belong then you should be coward from brown roof.. Here we go another spanner 13/14 dropped.. ...so says the tribe who will kill themselves to be in charge of collecting owoda at bus stops. Killing to control the right to collect from other people's sweats and hardwork? What could be more shameful than that,son? ...so says the tribe who will kill themselves to be in charge of collecting owoda at bus stops. Killing to control the right to collect from other people's sweats and hardwork? What could be more shameful than that,son? 8 Likes

Naija which way. RIP

eyeview:



...so says the tribe who will kill themselves to be in charge of collecting owoda at bus stops. Killing to control the right to collect from other people's sweats and hardwork? What could be more shameful than that,son? ..and s child that's quietly been a threat to his region, kinsmen to the economy, living on people sweat.. make una continue kill yourself ..and s child that's quietly been a threat to his region, kinsmen to the economy, living on people sweat.. make una continue kill yourself

May his soul rest in peace!

Thus thing just dey tire me I swear am sooo tired .. Haba killing has sky rocketed what nonsense ...no value on human lives and yet we are humans

IMO and bad news almost everyday now

Owerri is the most insecure city in the southern part of this country, if you've not been to this town, please argue with your keypads!







NwaAmaikpe:

Bro I'm yet to understand why they pull down guys' trousers whenever they are shot dead! I don't get the reason behind that! 1 Like

Crimes in the east every second.....





















I wonder how Biafra go look like...lol

Drugs.... baby factories....cultism... crime...



Coward men (led by a crossdresser who ran from Aba to Abidjan)...



Biafra would be the number 1 tourist destination

Hmmm.... Biafra go bloody ooo...