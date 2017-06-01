₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,994 members, 3,605,555 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 07:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days (971 Views)
N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / Can You Re-apply In A Firm That Retrenched You? / Apply In Person, Transaction Officer Is Urgently Needed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by metroparrot: 10:18pm On Jun 18
The total number of graduate applicants in the N-Power job recruitment scheme as at June 18, is 753,307 thus exceeding the total number of both graduate and non-graduate applicants in 2016 by 2,307.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba, Delta, on Sunday describing the figure as landmark.
He said that the figure for 2017 was generated barely five days after the application was opened on June 14, while the applications for the previous year were got during the two and half months it was opened.
According to the SSA, N-Teach, the teacher volunteer aspect of the scheme, got the highest applications so far with 470,456 while N-Agro the Agriculture extension section of the scheme followed with 127,315.
He said that N-Health generated 85,691 applications while the latest component, the N-Tax, generated 69,842 applications in five days.
Imoukhuede said that in 2016 the total graduate applicants were 350,000 being less than 50 per cent of the applications already received in less than one week of entries for 2017.
He said the reason for the large number of applications might be because “a lot of graduates now have faith in the scheme unlike last year when many were a bit skeptical and refused to apply.’’
He said that in spite of the number, the Federal Government would restrict itself to the recruitment of 300,000 graduates in the current scheme in order not to exceed the programme’s budget for the period.
Imoukhuede hinted that the selection process would maintain same transparency as in 2016 and expressed gratitude that the hiccups in 2016 registration was completely absent in 2017.
He added that everyone to be engaged this year must satisfy the recruitment requirements outlined in the advertisement such as age and academic qualification as well as completion of the NYSC scheme.
The SSA noted that the N-Power was a lifeline provided by Muhammadu Buhari administration to curb the high rate unemployment rate in the country as promised during his presidential election campaign in 2015.
According to him, volunteerism is a global scheme performed free by those working in other countries but Buhari has promised N30, 000 monthly stipends to each graduate volunteer in the country.
He advised the youth to take advantage of the scheme to improve their employability skills and also add value to the society especially in the rural areas.
He said the N-Power had received a lot of commendations from the public since its inception.
He showed NAN a particular commendation by one Lucky Odiase who also begged the“leaders to let N-power be the hub for employment to all federal jobs’’ because “it is so transparent.’’
Other commendations had come from Olajide Abiola, Cyril Onyeama, and Umar Mohammed who hailed the engagement of N-power with the youth on timely responses to queries and concluded that it showed that “the country can get things right’’.
One Gabriel Atume simply wrote “God Almighty will bless PMB (Buhari) and Osinbajo a thousand folds for bringing dividends of democracy to the grassroots’’.
NAN reports that the applications for 2017 will last from June 14 through July 13.
(NAN)
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/06/n-power-753307-graduates-apply-in-5-days.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by sarrki(m): 10:20pm On Jun 18
Our Government needs to get serious
This is a time bomb
We need all to get really serious
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by deji15: 10:26pm On Jun 18
Now people are applying because they were initially skeptical. So many doubting Thomas's are now applying . Seeing they say is believing. Nigeria shall be great
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by Modsenemy(f): 10:26pm On Jun 18
What else would u expect ?
When people who already have jobs at private offices or own personal businesses are applying just to get free 30k
Greediness is our main weakness
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by GasAndOilTheory(m): 10:39pm On Jun 18
Meanwhile Airforce1 needs help to get this 30k job.
Maybe it might curb the pedophilia tendencies in him.
Seen another post where he is parading an ugly teenager
Pray for N-Power
Pray for Airforce1
Pray for 300,000 graduates
Pray for 753,307 graduates
Pray for 30,000 naira
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by majekdom2: 10:53pm On Jun 18
Modsenemy:include sillyness. That youths can't see this is just a waste of time.
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by OAUTemitayo: 3:00am
majekdom2:How is it a waste of time?
You are probably out of touch with reality.
1 Like
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by OrestesDante: 5:01am
This is dead serious If I'm not making mistakes. These are
people with certificate....
Nigeria is doomed!!
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by OrestesDante: 5:03am
753,000 this figure is just staggering.
Lord have mercy!!!
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by CastroTbb(m): 7:39am
In the meantime,
OAP Lara Olubo shares text message Tonto Dikeh allegedly sent Churchill’s mum, when she begged her to let her son see their child
http://www.ememettosblog.com/2017/06/oap-lara-olubo-shares-text-message.html?m=1
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by tolexy123: 7:40am
This is pathetic
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by free2ryhme: 7:40am
Blood of Noah
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by mangala14(m): 7:41am
The level of unemployment and underemployment in this country is unprecedented. Not suprised
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by wolextayo(m): 7:41am
I don register, so wetin consign me with those numbers when it's not mtcn
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by free2ryhme: 7:41am
If you have a Job be grateful to God and hold am strong ooooo
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by Dannyset(m): 7:42am
It is easy to monitor this with the new Ref Id.
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by obaival(m): 7:42am
Chai jobless people
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by UncleJudax(m): 7:42am
deji15:Hiohiohio.seeing 30k is believing indeed
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by Esseite: 7:42am
Now this is just a figure of willing applicants, now what about non willing, masters holders, phd holders etc.. and those whom might have given up due to long years of applying and hoping..
It could be appropriate to state we have an unemployment rate of 15m due to Nigerians never having hope with govt and accliamed recruitments.
Well, dig deep and find your passion, build that corner office if you really desire it.. retired at 29
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by frenzydilz(m): 7:45am
Sucks to be a youth in this country
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by Rhesusmonkey(m): 7:45am
Which means more pple lost dia jobs dis yr
|Re: N-Power: 753,307 Graduates Apply In 5 Days by Yemiafo(m): 7:46am
Please o. I am one of the 2016 N Teach volunteers but I redeployed due to change of residential location. Anyone wit vital information as regards this shld pls let me knw
(0) (Reply)
We All Need This! (2) / How Long Does It Take To G / New And Hot: Get Your Uk Number For Your Internet Business
Viewing this topic: mida101(m), fewdew, riverbond(m), kaymandak(m), mightykay(m), Nazeren, kbanty22(m), Melvinsofty, VETSURGEON123, DammyInforms(m), Adexnas145, Themaths(m), Jflex07(m), OBIGS, SalC, Doutimi3(m), GreatEngineer(m), moviemaker, Oluwaremythe(m), hypergig(m), oluwafemi2017, Olucool1988(m), Raymundo88(m), Oohrhii(m), ewomazino2017(m), maggdon(m), Abumtestimony1, deadkamalu, nectarina, lobbyist, Mangoluv(m), Doneback, BoosBae(f), azbus54(m), kaybee3(m), Yemiafo(m), QueenOfNepal, Bobbybenard(m), Chukzee26(m), Samcoflex75(m), eniwaye2, sendmeonly(m), brabdul(m), NwaAmaikpe, Marcus01, yemmy75(m), unclemide(m), qubys(m), olurock50(m), WilliamsNedd, jasawa, mightyjj(m), Igboblog, livinus009(m), Esji80(m), Prodigysam, yeltans(m), slateman(m), femiranking285, oloopee, damein007(m), Esseite, Elnida, Dannyset(m), oluwole2848, okedoyinolabisi(f), Ose1994, MartialArt2(m), zagadat1, tejiri4, pascalike(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), ajani27(m), 1metre, drthiery(m), ambrosini593(m), CalcreteJB(m), freshest4live, maximunimpact(m), festusbarry(m), Zetra(m), fola001, AnonyNymous(m), KDCityForum(f), astana1 and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10