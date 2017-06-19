₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by Truth234: 6:07am
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Sunday said it had successfully crashed the pump price of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, by about 42 per cent nationwide.
It described this as a huge reduction over the past six months, linking it to series of interventions by the national oil firm in the downstream oil sector.
Explaining how this was achieved, the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that in the first quarter of this year, the retail price of AGO, which is one of the deregulated products, was N300 per litre in major demand centres across the country.
“Such unpleasant situation placed a huge burden on truck drivers, who need the product to remain in business; the nation’s manufacturing sector, which requires it to run its operations; and the masses, who need it for household power generation,” he said.
He, however, noted that following the various interventions by the oil firm for sustained improvement in the supply of diesel, the product’s retail price as of the end of May this year dropped to between N175 per litre and N200 per litre, a decrease of about 42 per cent, while the ex-depot price also dropped to between N135 per litre and N155 per litre.
http://investorsking.com/diesel-price-fallen-42-says-nnpc/
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by Funjosh(m): 6:09am
I was surprised when I saw #180 per liter around Igando yesterday
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by heykims(m): 6:26am
Liars, I don't need to believe anything anybody says in Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by heykims(m): 6:27am
Liars, I don't need to believe anything anybody says in Nigeria
Kerosene nko?
1 Like
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by dingbang(m): 7:10am
Kudos to Osinbajo
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by Addicted2Women: 7:42am
Believe APC zombies at your own risk
1 Like
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by obaival(m): 7:43am
Na dem say bt na we dey buy....
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by Oyindidi(f): 7:43am
Hmm
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by 9japrof(m): 7:44am
Well I keep praying for the best for this country
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by mangala14(m): 7:44am
APC and his government are pathological liars.
Believe them at your risk
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by Robbin7(m): 7:45am
What about the prices of fuel, tomatoes, fish, garri, rice, beens and I the commons even cloths and house rent.
Yeye dey smell.
Break Naija into 3
South Nigeria
North Nigeria
Biafra.
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by free2ryhme: 7:46am
Lies from the pit of hell
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by burkingx(f): 7:46am
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by DjAndroid: 7:46am
Na so. Dem say removal subsidy go make fuel price fall. Dem remove subsidy for kerosene and diesel since about 15 years ago yet their price no fall.
|Re: Diesel Price Has Fallen By 42%, Says NNPC by farihafaheemah(m): 7:46am
heykims:Confirm the story first before you rant, Soso filling station at Itowolo along ikorodu road sells at 170 per litre.
