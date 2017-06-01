Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) (11537 Views)

He was finally rescued from the angry mob due to the much beating he received as some students tried to stop the bleeding . The incident occurred last Thursday night.



A thief was seriously wounded after making an attempt to steal a laptop from Danfodio Hostel in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state capital. The young man was beaten to pulp by students and left bloodied after being caught in the act. He was finally rescued from the angry mob due to the much beating he received as some students tried to stop the bleeding. The incident occurred last Thursday night.

Boys and stealing.... 1 Like

Hustle gone wrong

Beating of life!!! But they(students) should have handed him to the security guards instead of administering this level of brutality on him. 7 Likes

Prospective Evans curtailed!!! 5 Likes

sometimes jungle justice is needed while some other times, the police is ur best bet. 1 Like

u know, Evans is a kidnapper while this one is a thief.

Lol... Engine boys have unleashed terror....proudly abusite 8 Likes

God will punish d guy that stole my phone original charger in AAU, just 2 days visit

Nice wozing there!



But they won't beat or lynch their political leaders who caused their poverty and sufferings 1 Like 1 Share

Hope dey woz am wella?

stealing is not good. think this serves him right.

Evans started out as a thief

U nova see nafn!!!!





Is that his blood all over the tiles?



They should have just connected a pipe to him...drained his blood and donated to hospitals.

Old news, i was there when the stuff happen, ABU boys are not smillinq

Is that dirt on that floor 1 Like

u know, Evans is a kidnapper while this one is a thief.



Both are same thing jare.......A kidnapper steals people and a theif steals properties. ......In the end Money dem go gain

99 days for the barawo...

It will be amazing to realize 50% of those that hit him are theifs

When did Zaria become Kaduna state capital? 4 Likes

Is that dirt on that floor

No...liquid chocolate!

polithiefcian and Faithfullness







Smh...... And Saraki is walking freely

That should be the toilet. Its tiled

This school sabi produce thief ohh.



Shebi na there Senator Maleye finish from?

Hustle gone wrong

Hustle = hard work. Stealing isn't.... (though, from this guy's beating, we can see the occupational hazard)

Same set of students will jump on a bus, collect #1k to go and hapilly protest for the release of Dasuki.

Same set of students are the ones trending the #FreeEvans hash tag on Facebook, and twitter.



but then, when it comes to a petty thieve like this, they will happily want to hit him with anything and everything, trying to kill him, with no chances of giving him anytime to even explain, but online they will be the ones screaming "No one is condemned unheard" and crying for right of fair hearing.



the problem of this country is not in the politicians in Abuja, the problem lurks in our Schools, and our youths..

We burn, and mutilate the common thieve, but now and worship the Big thieves... The Youths are the problem... the youths are the solution. #SayNotoJungleJustice. meh tang do mma

Old news, i was there when the stuff happen, ABU boys are not smillinq

You couldn't hand them over to law enforcement agents. Evans was beaten like this; and the politicians wear starched brocade to the court, even hiring youths to protest for them against the authority.