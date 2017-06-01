₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,144 members, 3,605,994 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) (11537 Views)
Boy Shot Dead By A Policeman At Zenith Bank, Zaria (Graphic Photo) / Laptop Thief Was Beaten Mercilessly In Ikorodu (photo) / Little Boy's Eyes Plucked Out In Zaria (graphic Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 6:57am
A thief was seriously wounded after making an attempt to steal a laptop from Danfodio Hostel in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state capital. The young man was beaten to pulp by students and left bloodied after being caught in the act.
He was finally rescued from the angry mob due to the much beating he received as some students tried to stop the bleeding . The incident occurred last Thursday night.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/thief-left-bloodied-students-trying-steal-laptop-abu-zaria-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 7:01am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by dingbang(m): 7:02am
Boys and stealing....
1 Like
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by joe4real12: 7:05am
Hustle gone wrong
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by elmagnifo(m): 7:05am
Beating of life!!! But they(students) should have handed him to the security guards instead of administering this level of brutality on him.
7 Likes
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by LarryBeryl(m): 7:06am
Prospective Evans curtailed!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by dessz(m): 7:17am
sometimes jungle justice is needed while some other times, the police is ur best bet.
1 Like
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by dessz(m): 7:18am
LarryBeryl:u know, Evans is a kidnapper while this one is a thief.
5 Likes
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:18am
Lol... Engine boys have unleashed terror....proudly abusite
8 Likes
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by percyshelu(m): 7:22am
God will punish d guy that stole my phone original charger in AAU, just 2 days visit
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by Jfrankination(m): 8:02am
e dey go fp, i knw
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by Funlord2(m): 9:21am
Nice wozing there!
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by Addicted2Women: 10:08am
But they won't beat or lynch their political leaders who caused their poverty and sufferings
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by Mopolchi: 10:09am
Hope dey woz am wella?
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:10am
stealing is not good. think this serves him right.
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by Piiko(m): 10:10am
dessz:Evans started out as a thief
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by magabounce(m): 10:10am
U nova see nafn!!!!
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:10am
Is that his blood all over the tiles?
They should have just connected a pipe to him...drained his blood and donated to hospitals.
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by Omede2u2(m): 10:11am
Old news, i was there when the stuff happen, ABU boys are not smillinq
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by amakadihot87(f): 10:12am
Is that dirt on that floor
1 Like
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by hellohgy(m): 10:12am
dessz:
Both are same thing jare.......A kidnapper steals people and a theif steals properties. ......In the end Money dem go gain
1 Like
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by harrybarn: 10:12am
99 days for the barawo...
It will be amazing to realize 50% of those that hit him are theifs
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by taurus21: 10:14am
When did Zaria become Kaduna state capital?
4 Likes
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 10:14am
amakadihot87:
No...liquid chocolate!
1 Like
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by akabang: 10:14am
dingbang:polithiefcian and Faithfullness
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by 0b100100111: 10:15am
And Saraki is walking freely
Smh......
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by RexEmmyGee: 10:15am
amakadihot87:That should be the toilet. Its tiled
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by lafflaff123(m): 10:15am
This school sabi produce thief ohh.
Shebi na there Senator Maleye finish from?
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 10:15am
joe4real12:
Hustle = hard work. Stealing isn't.... (though, from this guy's beating, we can see the occupational hazard)
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:15am
Same set of students will jump on a bus, collect #1k to go and hapilly protest for the release of Dasuki.
Same set of students are the ones trending the #FreeEvans hash tag on Facebook, and twitter.
but then, when it comes to a petty thieve like this, they will happily want to hit him with anything and everything, trying to kill him, with no chances of giving him anytime to even explain, but online they will be the ones screaming "No one is condemned unheard" and crying for right of fair hearing.
the problem of this country is not in the politicians in Abuja, the problem lurks in our Schools, and our youths..
We burn, and mutilate the common thieve, but now and worship the Big thieves... The Youths are the problem... the youths are the solution. #SayNotoJungleJustice. meh tang do mma
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by kitaatita: 10:16am
Omede2u2:
You couldn't hand them over to law enforcement agents. Evans was beaten like this; and the politicians wear starched brocade to the court, even hiring youths to protest for them against the authority.
|Re: Students Torture Laptop Thief In ABU Zaria (Graphic Photos) by helphelp: 10:18am
Why steal though ...
Like a friend that lost his job used to say "it's honourable to beg for financial aide, than to ever think to steal, not steal now, the thought to"
Passenger Arrested With $320,000 At Lagos Airport / Dutch Police Bust Nigerian Fake Wedding Scam / Suspected Okada Thief Set Ablaze In Nasarawa
Viewing this topic: pastorsmiling(m), risos, Wagasigiungu(m), Stephenfowoyo(m), chrisugoson(m), solexy4u(m), Igholize(m), Yunisa001(m), mjaylala(m), olas24u(f), iyobs7(m), psychopunk(m), Spacey(m), OLASUNKONMI(m), mysticwarrior, scudamore, larrymoore1(m), Jssamuel33(m), WORLDPEACE(m), desiji, oracle009(m), LORDCYBORG(m), Tswata1992, stainless239(f), SOPIGO, shokayz(m), Licht, chitexy, Deytorlha(f), okebrain, sseunhayor(m), lagostokd, Figs(m), Nellyswiss, swiftjvswagg(m), dulaman, kabu(m), Mescopaul(m), Hoodfriend(m), akpamfet, ovoP(m), ginggerxy, bello73(m), wisedrugz, Brisleypat, Beverages, ErnieSmallzz(f), ericuzor(m), gumzee(f), Thabloson(m), taiyey, mazimee(m), tolliesexy(f), shurlar50(m), brandyangelina, thunderbabs(m), activelyA(f), Dd09, delors(m), Sambar(m), Empejo(m), klisjayafrica1, obeleking(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3