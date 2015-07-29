₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,144 members, 3,605,994 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 11:31 AM

Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho (5600 Views)

Beyonce Was 18 Aaliyah 21, See Flashback Moment Of Late R&B Star With Mrs Carter / Photo: Pasuma's Daughter Aaliyah Graduates From College / Toyin Lawani's Trigg Welcomes Child With Unknown Lady [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by Jase4real: 7:42am
First son of Football legend, Stephen Keshi, Junior, has welcomed his first child, a boy, with his woman, Aaliyah Landecho. The new father shared this photo of his pregnant woman on IG with many people congratulating him on the birth of his son. He captioned the photo with the names of the boy. "OnyekaGrayson Stephen Keshi ".Congrats to them!


@>>>https://trendinghelm.blogspot.in/2017/06/stephen-keshis-son-welcomes-his-first.html




Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by praizephoto(m): 8:53am
congrat
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by ChuzzyBlog: 10:43am
nice

DAMN! THIS BOY IS SO HANDSOME. CLICK HERE TO SEE HIS PHOTO
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by chimah3(m): 10:43am
wehdone sir!!
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by NwaAmaikpe: 10:43am
shocked

I truly respect the baby mama's yam legs.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:43am
Who's he?

1 Like

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by aktolly54(m): 10:43am
Good
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by Lexusgs430: 10:43am
Life Continues ....
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by durentchigozie(m): 10:43am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Who's he?
a yahoo boy.
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by guttentag(m): 10:43am
Ur papa don show
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by mrsbakare0000: 10:43am
That's Gods blessings bro.
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by NCANTaskForce: 10:44am
grin cheesy grin

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by kunlap02(m): 10:44am
Congrats,the legacy of your dad Stephen Keshi lives on.May we make remarkable impacts that even long after we have gone,we will be celebrated.
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by helphelp: 10:45am
Babatunde
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by bjhaid: 10:45am
O ti Gba penalty wo goalpost, congrats.

3 Likes

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by talk2saintify(m): 10:46am
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by toxxnoni(m): 10:46am
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed


In mama peace voice
Chaii


We might be what you are looking for
Check signature down in green color

We are on promo too

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by kingvectorv(m): 10:48am
Nice one. This guy sabi score wella
Today Sure Football Bets
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by temitope277(m): 10:48am
welcome babatunde
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by Nickymezor(f): 10:50am
Congratz to dem
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by WebSurfer(m): 10:51am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I truly respect the baby mama's yam legs.
receive sense
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by agarawu23(m): 10:53am
Life goes on cool
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by asked: 10:54am
Congrt
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by Tahrah(f): 10:57am
grin Congrats to them cheesy cheesy
Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by madbuhari: 11:05am
well done Junior keshi you never forgot ur root... not those wannabes that gave their children one useless meaningless unhealthy foreign names ... I'm very proud of my local native name I will never do away with it... the new son will be a greater star than his father and grandfather

1 Like

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 11:09am
durentchigozie:
a yahoo boy.
shocked

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by Divined619: 11:16am
Welcome!

Re: Stephen Keshi's Son Welcomes Child With Aaliyah Landecho by femi4(m): 11:24am
They should name the boy Babatunde i.e Keshi returns

(0) (Reply)

This Dude Should Be Amongst The Cutest Nairalanders.... / Wedding Photos: Dangote and Otedola attend Pres. Jonathan's Daughter Wedding / Beautiful New Photo Of Actress Yewande Adekoya-abiodun Daughter

Viewing this topic: ademide0710, mikael11(m), UnknownT, lesson44, Rashdimuh, omotaio, Judolisco(m), ajokebelle(f), Shoboy6h, 2021, kingvectorv(m), omoodeogere(m), bellenornor(f), femi4(m), Comjul(m), Zoehill(m), vizela20(f), pukena(m), monievecakes(f), RichJoel007(m), Luckyomon(m), AnifowoseAOA, kaysy(m), partner123, patiencezee(f), hardigsbaba(m), farodray777(m), madbuhari, Jilov(m), Ruthnzenwa, Emmyemmy1, Ajicold(f), mright05(m), undefeateds, ruffhandu, afdbodyline(m), elvi02, phirme, sod09(m), omotee123, Fadamb(f) and 76 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.