No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by voiceoftheupcom: 7:55am
NO TRCN CERTIFICATE, NO TEACHING JOB – FG


The federal government has vowed not to employ persons without the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) certificate and license in her bid to professionalize teaching in the country.
This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the three-day workshop on implementation of professional standards for Nigerian teachers and code of conduct held at the University of Ibadan.

The communiqué which was signed by the Registrar resolved that TRCN certificate and license should be used as part of the requirements for the employment of teachers in all states in the country.

According to the reports gathered by Eyes Of Lagos, Ajiboye informed that the meeting resolved that there should be periodic examination of teachers to validate their licenses in such a way that teachers who do not meet the criteria could be allowed to undergo in-service, in-house training or even a full-time programme and those who are unable to cope should be shown the way out of the classroom.

The communiqué pointed out that the TRCN boss recommended to federal and state governments to ensure that only registered teachers are those making policies on education to ensure that relevant policies that will ensure the growth and development of the profession are formulated.

While recognizing the reluctance of lecturers in tertiary institutions from registering with TRCN, Ajiboye added that Lecturers with Doctoral degrees in tertiary institutions are enjoined to enrol for Post-doctoral Diploma in Education (PDDE).


source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/06/no-trcn-certificate-no-teaching-job-fg.html

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by adekanmbi1986(m): 3:24pm
So I heard...
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Kemmystar: 7:38pm
Is it only applicable to public sch or both public n private. Wat are d procedures for d registratn
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:30pm
Kemmystar:
Is it only applicable to public sch or both public n private. Wat are d procedures for d registratn

Both..
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by brunofarad(m): 9:29pm
Hmmmm

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by DICKtator: 9:30pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by NwaAmaikpe: 9:30pm
shocked

Somebody should please help me tell the Presidency that the FG is confused


Does what I wrote even make any sense.?
undecided

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Slai1: 9:30pm
What?
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by SalamRushdie: 9:30pm
Private school proprietors be like this one no concern us oo

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by solendad(m): 9:31pm
Nice move by the FG

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by marxist88: 9:31pm
I hope it's not just a story.
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:32pm
undecided
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Keneking: 9:33pm
To favour only the SW undecided
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:33pm
It is not as if dey are going to be well paid..- dis country just taya me ni!..

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by menwongo(m): 9:33pm
D
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by oshe11(m): 9:33pm
I dnt understand......



U want dem to have certificate wen the Missing One has no certificate



Wich kain YEYE country be this......



See If I bite Buhari Old BLOKUS EHN.......





HE GO AFFECT AISHA GIGOLO

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by moneylords(m): 9:36pm
What about those that are already working?
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:37pm
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Abalado: 9:37pm
FAYOSE ova to u

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Flexherbal(m): 9:37pm
Ok
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Abalado: 9:38pm
oya,,, gbasibe......

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by RRhrry: 9:39pm
Who certificates help?

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Abfinest007(m): 9:39pm
good moves but there are more pressing issue like unemployment, poor power supply etc
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by IMASTEX: 9:42pm
At the end, they don't even need any certificate to be employed as long as there is a godfather. What a funny country
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Rayfield: 9:45pm
.
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by DBossNG(m): 9:45pm
Oya!
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Realist2: 9:47pm
Over here, only students who are in faculty of education are allowed to do TRCN.
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by SIRmanjar(m): 9:48pm
Good move at the wrong time..Only God knows the war ad the kind of money it will cost one to get one.
Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by milkytins(m): 9:53pm
So you expect the professors and PhD holders to go back to school for more teaching certificate. Who will teach who?
Well, the youths will suffer for this. Cos no Prof will accept this. Rubbish.

Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by emusmithy(m): 9:53pm
ugochukwufrenzy:
It is not as if dey are going to be well paid..- dis country just taya me ni!..

As in enh, even with the 20k they are running their mouth...smh

