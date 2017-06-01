Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG (6525 Views)

Teachers Registration Council Of Nigeria (TRCN) Registration Procedures / Federal Govt To Sack Teachers Not Registered With TRCN This Year / Study In Benin Republic-cotonou and Earn an International Certificate. NO JAMB. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

NO TRCN CERTIFICATE, NO TEACHING JOB – FG





The federal government has vowed not to employ persons without the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) certificate and license in her bid to professionalize teaching in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the three-day workshop on implementation of professional standards for Nigerian teachers and code of conduct held at the University of Ibadan.



The communiqué which was signed by the Registrar resolved that TRCN certificate and license should be used as part of the requirements for the employment of teachers in all states in the country.



According to the reports gathered by Eyes Of Lagos, Ajiboye informed that the meeting resolved that there should be periodic examination of teachers to validate their licenses in such a way that teachers who do not meet the criteria could be allowed to undergo in-service, in-house training or even a full-time programme and those who are unable to cope should be shown the way out of the classroom.



The communiqué pointed out that the TRCN boss recommended to federal and state governments to ensure that only registered teachers are those making policies on education to ensure that relevant policies that will ensure the growth and development of the profession are formulated.



While recognizing the reluctance of lecturers in tertiary institutions from registering with TRCN, Ajiboye added that Lecturers with Doctoral degrees in tertiary institutions are enjoined to enrol for Post-doctoral Diploma in Education (PDDE).



source: source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/06/no-trcn-certificate-no-teaching-job-fg.html

So I heard...

Is it only applicable to public sch or both public n private. Wat are d procedures for d registratn

Kemmystar:

Is it only applicable to public sch or both public n private. Wat are d procedures for d registratn

Both.. Both..

Hmmmm





Somebody should please help me tell the Presidency that the FG is confused





Does what I wrote even make any sense.?

Somebody should please help me tell the Presidency that the FG is confusedDoes what I wrote even make any sense.? 3 Likes 1 Share

What?

Private school proprietors be like this one no concern us oo

Nice move by the FG 1 Like

I hope it's not just a story.

To favour only the SW

It is not as if dey are going to be well paid..- dis country just taya me ni!.. 7 Likes

D









U want dem to have certificate wen the Missing One has no certificate







Wich kain YEYE country be this......







See If I bite Buhari Old BLOKUS EHN.......











HE GO AFFECT AISHA GIGOLO I dnt understand......U want dem to have certificate wen the Missing One has no certificateWich kain YEYE country be this......See If I bite Buhari Old BLOKUS EHN.......HE GO AFFECT AISHA GIGOLO 5 Likes

What about those that are already working?

babadanzo63:

Are you Tired of being scammed by Fake Ponzi schemes.



There are very few Genuine once out there that still Pays well.



Join ROCHEEP TODAY



ITS 4 months old and counting.



Works both on BTC AND NAIRA



TECHNICAL FEATURES

✔Works with USD($/BTC ) and Naira currency

✔Robust servers to hold more than 5 million users.

✔Very Active Customer service.

✔Secured Personal Office against hackers.

✔LIVE CHAT

✔VERIFICATION SYSTEM

✔BLACKPAGE



TRANSACTION FEATURES

✔30% IN 15days for Naira and 50% in 15days for $/BTC

✔10% referral bonus.

✔5% speed bonus

✔5K and $10 registration bonus for Naira and BTC respectively (PH > or = 20k)(June bonus only)





HOW IT WORKS



1. Goto rocheep website and click on register. (sponsor name=rotimi)



2. After registration, verify your email by clicking the sent link in your email inbox/spam folder and Then login to your Dashboard.



3. Click the ledger button. Make a ledger payment. Eg. 5k(N) or $20(BTC). Wait to be matched quickly. Note: Ledger can be paid only once.

Ledger payment is 10% of your intending Ph



4. After Confirmation of Ledger, Click provide help and enter your amount. Note:you can't PH more than 100% OF your ledger fee. Eg. Ledger fee of 5k, you can't PH more than 50k.



5. Wait to be matched and make payment. If there are any task, do it



6. Get Help after 15 days



Repeat step 4 - 6 again.







HURRY NOW AND RECOVER ALL YOUR LOST FUNDS AND BE FINANCIALLY STABLE





Hurry Today mr man...hope u have recoverd urs...if not,gerrara here mr man...hope u have recoverd urs...if not,gerrara here 1 Like

FAYOSE ova to u

Ok

oya,,, gbasibe......

Who certificates help? 1 Like

good moves but there are more pressing issue like unemployment, poor power supply etc

At the end, they don't even need any certificate to be employed as long as there is a godfather. What a funny country

.

Oya!

Over here, only students who are in faculty of education are allowed to do TRCN.

Good move at the wrong time..Only God knows the war ad the kind of money it will cost one to get one.

So you expect the professors and PhD holders to go back to school for more teaching certificate. Who will teach who?

Well, the youths will suffer for this. Cos no Prof will accept this. Rubbish. 1 Like