|No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by voiceoftheupcom: 7:55am
NO TRCN CERTIFICATE, NO TEACHING JOB – FG
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/06/no-trcn-certificate-no-teaching-job-fg.html
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by adekanmbi1986(m): 3:24pm
So I heard...
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Kemmystar: 7:38pm
Is it only applicable to public sch or both public n private. Wat are d procedures for d registratn
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:30pm
Kemmystar:
Both..
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by brunofarad(m): 9:29pm
Hmmmm
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by DICKtator: 9:30pm
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by NwaAmaikpe: 9:30pm
Somebody should please help me tell the Presidency that the FG is confused
Does what I wrote even make any sense.?
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Slai1: 9:30pm
What?
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by SalamRushdie: 9:30pm
Private school proprietors be like this one no concern us oo
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by solendad(m): 9:31pm
Nice move by the FG
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by marxist88: 9:31pm
I hope it's not just a story.
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:32pm
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Keneking: 9:33pm
To favour only the SW
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:33pm
It is not as if dey are going to be well paid..- dis country just taya me ni!..
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by menwongo(m): 9:33pm
D
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by oshe11(m): 9:33pm
I dnt understand......
U want dem to have certificate wen the Missing One has no certificate
Wich kain YEYE country be this......
See If I bite Buhari Old BLOKUS EHN.......
HE GO AFFECT AISHA GIGOLO
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by moneylords(m): 9:36pm
What about those that are already working?
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:37pm
babadanzo63:mr man...hope u have recoverd urs...if not,gerrara here
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Abalado: 9:37pm
FAYOSE ova to u
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Flexherbal(m): 9:37pm
Ok
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Abalado: 9:38pm
oya,,, gbasibe......
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by RRhrry: 9:39pm
Who certificates help?
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Abfinest007(m): 9:39pm
good moves but there are more pressing issue like unemployment, poor power supply etc
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by IMASTEX: 9:42pm
At the end, they don't even need any certificate to be employed as long as there is a godfather. What a funny country
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Rayfield: 9:45pm
.
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by DBossNG(m): 9:45pm
Oya!
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by Realist2: 9:47pm
Over here, only students who are in faculty of education are allowed to do TRCN.
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by SIRmanjar(m): 9:48pm
Good move at the wrong time..Only God knows the war ad the kind of money it will cost one to get one.
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by milkytins(m): 9:53pm
So you expect the professors and PhD holders to go back to school for more teaching certificate. Who will teach who?
Well, the youths will suffer for this. Cos no Prof will accept this. Rubbish.
|Re: No TRCN Certificate, No Teaching Job – FG by emusmithy(m): 9:53pm
ugochukwufrenzy:
As in enh, even with the 20k they are running their mouth...smh
