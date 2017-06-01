Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k (3490 Views)

It was gathered that the suspects Chinonye Okere, Joy Ama, Eucheria Amadi, Pauline Uzoamaka and Nnenne Okere, who sold the boy who was rescued in Lagos, accused a police officer identified as Felix, who is currently facing an orderly room trial and would be dismissed and charged to the court if found guilty of being part of the child-trafficking syndicate, of being part of their gang.



According to Punch, the prime suspect, Okere, who allegedly stole the child at a funeral ceremony confessed to the crime, but claimed that one police man, Felix, planned and executed the criminal act with her. .



She said that her husband and one other person she named as being part of the crime, Rose, were on the run. The alleged buyer, 55-year-old Uzoamaka, said she bought the child for N600,000 from 54 year-old Mrs. Amadi in Nnewi, Anambra State in April.



Na dem

heartless set of people

baby factory 6 Likes

Silly

Ok

Police is your friend indeed



They are your worst nightmare



Friend them at your detriment 3 Likes

? Is this news from the east 2 Likes



awon olori pelebe bi obe morlar What can't they sellawon olori pelebe bi obe morlar 7 Likes

Just too bad

Damn.

They are all on wrappers....

question: why is the crime rate on the increase? answer: failed APC government





free2ryhme:

Imagine selling person 9 months for 600k



Poverty na bastard

I hope you are not trying to justify 'the criminal instinct' with the "poverty" excuse?



Last time I checked over 10million people in Nigeria are poor... Lol our mothers don't want to be left behind...as our brothers say "this can only happen in the zoo"I hope you are not trying to justify 'the criminal instinct' with the "poverty" excuse?Last time I checked over 10million people in Nigeria are poor...

Nawao

Na dem oooo





People from the rising poto poto 1 Like

Naija which way self

jesu. mothers kwa.as if they never carry child for 9 months before. ife n'eme .charge them to court ASAP

Imagine selling person 9 months for 600k



Poverty na bastard 1 Share

emefav:

The alleged buyer, 55-year-old Uzoamaka, said she bought the child for N600,000 from 54 year-old Mrs. Amadi in Nnewi, Anambra State in April.

Nnewi again? This place shouldn't be in the news for only bad news na... Nnewi again? This place shouldn't be in the news for only bad news na...

Hunger in the land. And our people are losing commonsense ......

Na them! South yeast! Flatino! Our dilector no go talk now ooo 3 Likes

Na so the recession don reach? Grand mothers now kidnapping their grand children to sell and make money What's the different between them and Evans now kwanu Anywer am speechless Let them go and enjoy their old age in jail.

56r

Hmm evil women,see as the tie rapper,police arrest them joor make them take slimming tea for inside prison,look at their fatty body

Story!





Kedu k'ordi....



Nyem miri.... Evans's people..Kedu k'ordi....Nyem miri.... 2 Likes

i rest my case on these so called kidnappers. i think capital punishment show resolve all these.

oheni:

Na so the recession don reach?

Grand mothers now kidnapping their grand children to sell and make money

What's the different between them and Evans now kwanu

Anywer am speechless

Let them go and enjoy their old age in jail.



I wonder. One kidnap for ransom, the other kidnaps to sell .......

Nnewi, Anambra state again !!!

Evans, the dreaded kidnapper is from Nnewi, and now these baby factory merchants are also from Anambra.



Me I do tire for this biafuro people. Abeg make these people do make dey con dey go biafuro 1 Like

They should just allow these people to go, I am sick and tired of their atrocities male or female, kidnapping, drugs, counterfeiting even armed robbery you name it. At least Nigeria will have some credibility restored to her name, home and abroad and most importantly there will be some checks at the point of entry for them 2 Likes 1 Share

only God knows how long they have been in this trade

pathetic