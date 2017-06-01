₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by emefav: 8:09am
A five-woman gang who specialize in child trafficking, have been busted by the officers of the Imo State Police Command, after they reportedly sold a 3- year-old boy in Ngor Okpala LGA of the state for N600,000 abducted from a burial ceremony.
It was gathered that the suspects Chinonye Okere, Joy Ama, Eucheria Amadi, Pauline Uzoamaka and Nnenne Okere, who sold the boy who was rescued in Lagos, accused a police officer identified as Felix, who is currently facing an orderly room trial and would be dismissed and charged to the court if found guilty of being part of the child-trafficking syndicate, of being part of their gang.
According to Punch, the prime suspect, Okere, who allegedly stole the child at a funeral ceremony confessed to the crime, but claimed that one police man, Felix, planned and executed the criminal act with her. .
She said that her husband and one other person she named as being part of the crime, Rose, were on the run. The alleged buyer, 55-year-old Uzoamaka, said she bought the child for N600,000 from 54 year-old Mrs. Amadi in Nnewi, Anambra State in April.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/5-women-police-officer-sell-3-yr-old-boy-stolen-burial-ceremony-600k.html
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by kasheemawo(m): 9:19am
Na dem
heartless set of people
baby factory
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by adadioranmah(f): 11:09am
Silly
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Riptider(m): 11:10am
Ok
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by free2ryhme: 11:10am
Police is your friend indeed
They are your worst nightmare
Friend them at your detriment
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:10am
Is this news from the east?
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by tyson99(m): 11:10am
What can't they sell
awon olori pelebe bi obe morlar
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Riptider(m): 11:10am
Just too bad
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by jeffizy(m): 11:10am
Damn.
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Synord: 11:10am
They are all on wrappers....
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by DLuciano: 11:11am
question: why is the crime rate on the increase? answer: failed APC government
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by NLPsychologist: 11:11am
Lol our mothers don't want to be left behind...as our brothers say "this can only happen in the zoo"
free2ryhme:
I hope you are not trying to justify 'the criminal instinct' with the "poverty" excuse?
Last time I checked over 10million people in Nigeria are poor...
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by tossie101(f): 11:11am
Nawao
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by free2ryhme: 11:11am
Na dem oooo
People from the rising poto poto
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by IRobot7(m): 11:11am
Naija which way self
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by nell4: 11:12am
jesu. mothers kwa.as if they never carry child for 9 months before. ife n'eme .charge them to court ASAP
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by free2ryhme: 11:12am
Imagine selling person 9 months for 600k
Poverty na bastard
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Hadeehart101(f): 11:13am
emefav:Nnewi again? This place shouldn't be in the news for only bad news na...
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Lexusgs430: 11:13am
Hunger in the land. And our people are losing commonsense ......
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by alabosian(m): 11:13am
Na them! South yeast! Flatino! Our dilector no go talk now ooo
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by oheni(f): 11:13am
Na so the recession don reach? Grand mothers now kidnapping their grand children to sell and make money What's the different between them and Evans now kwanu Anywer am speechless Let them go and enjoy their old age in jail.
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by brainpulse: 11:13am
56r
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Evablizin(f): 11:14am
Hmm evil women,see as the tie rapper,police arrest them joor make them take slimming tea for inside prison,look at their fatty body
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Divined619: 11:14am
Story!
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by adecz: 11:14am
Evans's people..
Kedu k'ordi....
Nyem miri....
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by titiforever: 11:14am
i rest my case on these so called kidnappers. i think capital punishment show resolve all these.
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by Lexusgs430: 11:15am
oheni:
I wonder. One kidnap for ransom, the other kidnaps to sell .......
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 11:15am
Nnewi, Anambra state again !!!
Evans, the dreaded kidnapper is from Nnewi, and now these baby factory merchants are also from Anambra.
Me I do tire for this biafuro people. Abeg make these people do make dey con dey go biafuro
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by semyman: 11:16am
They should just allow these people to go, I am sick and tired of their atrocities male or female, kidnapping, drugs, counterfeiting even armed robbery you name it. At least Nigeria will have some credibility restored to her name, home and abroad and most importantly there will be some checks at the point of entry for them
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by karlz(m): 11:16am
only God knows how long they have been in this trade
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by gokay11(m): 11:16am
pathetic
|Re: 5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k by bengoodcreature: 11:16am
Odi kwa very risky oo
