300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Klare(f): 5:06pm
A 300 level student of the department of pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University lost his life yesterday after drowning in a swimming pool at Hilton Hotel.

He's identified as Fatile Emmanuel. The tragic incident happened when Emmanuel went to the hotel to swim with two of his friends.

A source who addressed that the deceased drown in the swimming pool of the inn because of inaccessibility of life jacket when the incident happened.

Baba Faros, the Public Relations Officer Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria Students was cited saying: "I was called around 4:30pm yesterday by one Dr. Akinwale that my attention was urgently needed at the OAUTHC, on arriving there, I was advised to affirm Emmanuel's death before taking his body to the morgue. We left the hospital around 10:30pm the previous evening ", he said.

In the mean time, the columnist was told the policemen from Moore have captured the worker who is in charge of life jacket of the inn and the other two OAU students who went with the deceased to swim at the hotel.

"Currently, we are at Moore police headquarters to bail the other two students, there are bits of gossip that police announced the case as a murder case. The team will be grilled today," the source unveiled.

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by 88natzy(m): 5:10pm
Rip
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Klare(f): 5:10pm
Cc Lalasticlala
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:22pm
So sad! RIP.
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by oshe11(m): 8:44pm
Why wud U swim wen U knw say U be COIN inside water....ehn





Nw U av made the lady dat is supose to Marry U a Widow even without seeing U......




No wonder the ratio of Girls to Boys keep increasing....

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by cr7rooney10(m): 8:44pm
Ayeeeooo
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by gradeA(m): 8:44pm
chai
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Evablizin(f): 8:44pm
My Lord,students should focus more on their studies than having fun,rip tears

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Kingxway: 8:44pm
What is with students and coppers dying this year? embarassed God protect us in this country cry


RIP to the dead

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by aktolly54(m): 8:44pm
Hmm
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by deepwater(f): 8:45pm
R.I.P Great Ife
So sad i typed this....

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Freiden(m): 8:45pm
I tire ooo

If you cant swim...stay away from the pool/any water body.

Is that hard to do

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by OVI75(m): 8:45pm
RIP to him
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by solasoulmusic(f): 8:45pm
RIP
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by ourkobo(m): 8:45pm
rip
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by LexngtonSteele: 8:45pm
Swimming is a skill very useful to be learnt. ..but it's better if there are safeguards in place.

His watch has ended. RIP!

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by jeeqaa7(m): 8:45pm
na wa
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by YonkijiSappo: 8:45pm
You no fit swim, but you enter pool... is that not foolishness?

After drowning, people are now blaming the person in charge of life jackets. Life jackets are just a secondary protective measure to help, bitches.

RIP though.

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by DieBuhari: 8:46pm
Afonja Ritualists at it again

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by man4power(m): 8:46pm
This should stop
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Amanhasnoname: 8:46pm
Result of DARE GAMES nd TRYING NEW STROKES
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by LoveJesus87(m): 8:46pm
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by kayc0(m): 8:46pm
so watin com concern d two frnds now? RIP though
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Tenno(m): 8:46pm
RIP

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Amosjaj(m): 8:47pm
Rip,,
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by klassykute(m): 8:48pm
Lol lemmie jus laf jare. U cannot swim nd u go try urself..
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by gwmlogistic: 8:48pm
Jesus
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by oshe11(m): 8:48pm
cr7rooney10:
Ayeeeooo


Y U DEY SHOUT "AYEs"


DEM TELL U SAY NA CULTUSTS KILL AM undecided


LoveJesus87:
N




N-POWER

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Ishilove: 8:49pm
Kweeeke... Chukwu a ju ife ojo cry

Father Lord, I will not bury my children, in the name Jesus sad

Why did he enter the pool if he couldn't swim?

Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by johnstar(m): 8:49pm
Hmm na wao Hilton hotel??


Dm don use d guy d sacrifice


Cus d owner of d hotel na ogboni man
Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by kolnel: 8:49pm
Pathetic
Such a promising young man

I pity his parents

