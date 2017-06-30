A 300 level student of the department of pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University lost his life yesterday after drowning in a swimming pool at Hilton Hotel.



He's identified as Fatile Emmanuel. The tragic incident happened when Emmanuel went to the hotel to swim with two of his friends.



A source who addressed that the deceased drown in the swimming pool of the inn because of inaccessibility of life jacket when the incident happened.



Baba Faros, the Public Relations Officer Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria Students was cited saying: "I was called around 4:30pm yesterday by one Dr. Akinwale that my attention was urgently needed at the OAUTHC, on arriving there, I was advised to affirm Emmanuel's death before taking his body to the morgue. We left the hospital around 10:30pm the previous evening ", he said.



In the mean time, the columnist was told the policemen from Moore have captured the worker who is in charge of life jacket of the inn and the other two OAU students who went with the deceased to swim at the hotel.



"Currently, we are at Moore police headquarters to bail the other two students, there are bits of gossip that police announced the case as a murder case. The team will be grilled today," the source unveiled.

