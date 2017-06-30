₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Klare(f): 5:06pm
A 300 level student of the department of pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University lost his life yesterday after drowning in a swimming pool at Hilton Hotel.
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/06/300-level-oau-pharmacy-student-drowns.html?m=1
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by 88natzy(m): 5:10pm
Rip
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Klare(f): 5:10pm
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:22pm
So sad! RIP.
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by oshe11(m): 8:44pm
Why wud U swim wen U knw say U be COIN inside water....ehn
Nw U av made the lady dat is supose to Marry U a Widow even without seeing U......
No wonder the ratio of Girls to Boys keep increasing....
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by cr7rooney10(m): 8:44pm
Ayeeeooo
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by gradeA(m): 8:44pm
chai
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Evablizin(f): 8:44pm
My Lord,students should focus more on their studies than having fun,rip tears
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Kingxway: 8:44pm
What is with students and coppers dying this year? God protect us in this country
RIP to the dead
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by aktolly54(m): 8:44pm
Hmm
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by deepwater(f): 8:45pm
R.I.P Great Ife
So sad i typed this....
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Freiden(m): 8:45pm
I tire ooo
If you cant swim...stay away from the pool/any water body.
Is that hard to do
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by OVI75(m): 8:45pm
RIP to him
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by solasoulmusic(f): 8:45pm
RIP
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by ourkobo(m): 8:45pm
rip
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by LexngtonSteele: 8:45pm
Swimming is a skill very useful to be learnt. ..but it's better if there are safeguards in place.
His watch has ended. RIP!
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by jeeqaa7(m): 8:45pm
na wa
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by YonkijiSappo: 8:45pm
You no fit swim, but you enter pool... is that not foolishness?
After drowning, people are now blaming the person in charge of life jackets. Life jackets are just a secondary protective measure to help, bitches.
RIP though.
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by DieBuhari: 8:46pm
Afonja Ritualists at it again
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by man4power(m): 8:46pm
This should stop
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Amanhasnoname: 8:46pm
Result of DARE GAMES nd TRYING NEW STROKES
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by LoveJesus87(m): 8:46pm
N
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by kayc0(m): 8:46pm
so watin com concern d two frnds now? RIP though
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Tenno(m): 8:46pm
RIP
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Amosjaj(m): 8:47pm
Rip,,
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by klassykute(m): 8:48pm
Lol lemmie jus laf jare. U cannot swim nd u go try urself..
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by gwmlogistic: 8:48pm
Jesus
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by oshe11(m): 8:48pm
cr7rooney10:
Y U DEY SHOUT "AYEs"
DEM TELL U SAY NA CULTUSTS KILL AM
LoveJesus87:
N-POWER
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by Ishilove: 8:49pm
Kweeeke... Chukwu a ju ife ojo
Father Lord, I will not bury my children, in the name Jesus
Why did he enter the pool if he couldn't swim?
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by johnstar(m): 8:49pm
Hmm na wao Hilton hotel??
Dm don use d guy d sacrifice
Cus d owner of d hotel na ogboni man
|Re: 300Level OAU Pharmacy Student Drowns, Dies Inside Hotel Swimming Pool by kolnel: 8:49pm
Pathetic
Such a promising young man
I pity his parents
