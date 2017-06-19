





The singer was earlier this month arrested for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud, and identity theft and was jailed at the Miami-Dade County Corrections.



He was later released after he met his bond requirement and will appear this Friday for a courthearing with his defense attorney, Courtney Erik.





Dammy Krane’s alleged co-conspirator Ilochonwu, Gabriel Chukwuebuka has a rap sheet/criminal history. Court documents revealed that he was arrested in April 2017 and later released on a felony bond





Ilochonwu’s is expected to appear in court on June 22, 2017.



