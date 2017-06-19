₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by oluwasegun400: 7:04pm
Embattled Singer, Dammy Krane was today pictured in a recording studio as he prepares to appear in court on Friday for his alleged theft and fraud case in Maimi.
The singer was earlier this month arrested for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud, and identity theft and was jailed at the Miami-Dade County Corrections.
He was later released after he met his bond requirement and will appear this Friday for a courthearing with his defense attorney, Courtney Erik.
Dammy Krane’s alleged co-conspirator Ilochonwu, Gabriel Chukwuebuka has a rap sheet/criminal history. Court documents revealed that he was arrested in April 2017 and later released on a felony bond
Ilochonwu’s is expected to appear in court on June 22, 2017.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/19/singer-dammy-krane-pictured-in-studio-in-maimi-as-he-prepares-to-appear-in-court/
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by NwaAmaikpe: 7:06pm
He should be jailed quick...so his ass will be ripped like that jean he is wearing.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Iloveafrica: 7:40pm
..
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by oluwasegun400: 7:52pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Addicted2Women: 8:07pm
Ee
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Doctorfitz(m): 8:07pm
Me ryt now!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by wellmax(m): 8:07pm
Nothing do you crane.
Go there and clear your name.
All the best bro.
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by brunofarad(m): 8:07pm
Bob Marley composed redemption song
This one go compose detention shaa
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Mhissgaga(f): 8:07pm
ok
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by DBossNG(m): 8:08pm
Hmm..... I see..
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by wurabecca(f): 8:08pm
*Crusing in a RR Phatom*
Grand Theft Auto.....Pon Pon
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Howmon: 8:08pm
FreeKrane campaign loading, like say him buy me iphone
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by tellwisdom: 8:09pm
Thought he was supposed to be in a private jet??
1 Like
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Quaba: 8:09pm
Hmm
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by 2shure: 8:09pm
Credit card fraud poor user.
U going to jail bro.
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by back2sender: 8:09pm
Is Dammy krane playing the piano or is the piano playing him. He looks pathetic
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by ghettowriter(m): 8:09pm
Dammy Crane for the girls...though you f..up but still we all ain't perfect...do ur things.
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Camlot000007: 8:09pm
Dem pepper gang
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by shininglight78(m): 8:09pm
After all these years of hard work. No job. No life. Nothing. Good bye life. Sorry I could not continue.
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by soleexx(m): 8:10pm
Im happy for u dammy... not because of any tribal stuff... but u ma nigga.... real nigga
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by Robbin7(m): 8:10pm
I just dey observe.
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by SeniorZato(m): 8:10pm
Hahahahaha the guy wan flex the small time way him get before him go jail
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by SalamRushdie: 8:11pm
Thief
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by lanreroland: 8:12pm
Dammy KreditCard.
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by hilroy: 8:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by tetula123(m): 8:12pm
don't even know what to comment.The whole story tire me
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by veacea: 8:13pm
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by mars123(m): 8:14pm
shininglight78:na suffer you wan go continue for hell fire
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by highrise07: 8:14pm
hmm
|Re: Dammy Krane Pictured In Studio In Maimi As He Prepares To Appear In Court by talk2saintify(m): 8:14pm
POOR BOY
IT DIDNT TURN OUT THE WAY HE EXPECTED
