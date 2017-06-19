₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by dre11(m): 7:07pm On Jun 19
www.fotor_.com-2017-06-19-12-05-33.png">
www.tuko_.co_.ke-2017-06-19-12-06-52.png">
http://punchng.com/policeman-beats-girlfriend-posts-her-nude-photos-on-social-media/
Pics credits: http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/police-officer-allegedly-disfigures-girlfriends-face-posts-nude-facebook-broke.html
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by NwaAmaikpe: 7:28pm On Jun 19
Her face even looked battered before the beating.
I wonder how some men cope with ugly women
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by auntysimbiat(f): 7:30pm On Jun 19
Hmmm... Wey pictures? Lol
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Mhissgaga(f): 7:50pm On Jun 19
Men that can't control their temper
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by okoyemekun: 8:10pm On Jun 19
Police is not your friend ooooooooo. #istandagainstkadunadeclaration
One love to Ken saro wiwa,sanni abacha and kudirat abiola.
If you desire to verify your 3rd party account like okpay.com,cubits.com, and other online paying account and have issues,contact okoyemekun on 08118059298
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by ijustdey: 9:04pm On Jun 19
the face of the police officer self looks scary
how did this pretty babe end up with him
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by cherr: 9:05pm On Jun 19
It's like they recruit most police men from psychiatric hospital
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by mynuel(m): 9:12pm On Jun 19
As long as is kenya the land of strange news......lala lala lala
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by doublewisdom: 10:15pm On Jun 19
Both of them look funny.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by ijustdey: 7:54am
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Blackfire(m): 8:57am
Police is your friend....
First to comment.
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by deb303(f): 9:01am
the guy is certainly demon.... see his face
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Lakside1955: 9:02am
Honestly, I just don't understand how girls of nowadays behave with this immoral conduct by sending their nude pictures out
That's how one purposely send me hers yesterday night without even asking to do so, despite the fact that we just met at the bank on last Friday and I gave her a ride to her destination
N: B if anybody quote me like: pics of her or I don't believe it, I will just strike the person left yanch with spiritual cane
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Liamm(m): 9:02am
He posted the nude photos for people to see. Are nairalanders not people?
13 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Brymo: 9:04am
The ladies folks, we still go on sharing their nudes around, lk d her DHL courier. D Don't hear word.
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by elmessiahs(m): 9:04am
Where is the nude sef,i will love to c it
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Oyindidi(f): 9:05am
Wahala everywhere
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Abfinest007(m): 9:05am
this police man need a hot slap
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:06am
hahahahaha
so even for Kenya "Police is not your friend" statement holds sway... dat nigah fukub.
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by jieta: 9:07am
the pictures are not bright.
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by kaziblake(f): 9:07am
NwaAmaikpe:You are obviously sick.
9 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by uaassai42(m): 9:07am
shameless he goat
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by kygo(m): 9:08am
Nothing konsign me o.when them dey straff,them tell us? When he carry her go shopping,e tell us? Abeg make them shift
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Justdare: 9:08am
NwaAmaikpe:Are we looking at the same pictures
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by Jiang(m): 9:08am
soo women still give them boyfriends nudes, despite all the leaks some women are still dunce
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by emmabest2000(m): 9:09am
NwaAmaikpe:
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by MARYchiells(f): 9:10am
NwaAmaikpe:
If such a pretty face looked battered to you then talk no more. You need to consult your doctor for a special lens.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Policeman Batters Girlfriend, Posts Her Nude Photos On Social Media by brunofarad(m): 9:11am
