|Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by CastedDude: 8:05pm On Jun 19
Manchester City Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was spotted chilling with his friend and brother at the Imo state government house in Owerri. The 20-year-old Super Eagles player from Ohaji - who is set to leave the Manchester City after falling down the coach Guardioa's pecking order, also met with the Imo Chief of Staff Ugwumba Uche Nwosu...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/kelechi-iheanacho-arrives-imo-hosted-state-government-house-photos.html
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by CastedDude: 8:07pm On Jun 19
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Bigflamie(m): 8:18pm On Jun 19
God bless Biafra.
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Chidexter(m): 8:27pm On Jun 19
All Those drinks wey dem put there, shey Na only them go drink am or more people still dey come?
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by HeOrShe: 8:32pm On Jun 19
Lala... I mean Lacasera...
Are dey doing sacrifice ... what sort of diabetic drinks are this
Where is d moet, Andre and others..
Even if na green bottles at least make e look like say na men sit down
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by EVILFOREST: 8:52pm On Jun 19
HeOrShe:I just tire my Brother..
Which kind Mammy water drink dem be this sef....?
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Jostico: 9:38pm On Jun 19
coke, fanta,sprite,eva water. which kind people be all these one
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Kamelot77(m): 10:29pm On Jun 19
20yrs.............continue
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Koval12: 10:56pm On Jun 19
In the fullness of time, I shall be celebrated.
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by mayorjosh(m): 10:56pm On Jun 19
20 year old striker
Bigflamie:
Smh. Must you people always shout Biafra on every thread?
Gosh seun just create a platform for these guys so they can be masturbating there about this thing because now it's starting to suck. Or maybe y'all should just create
Even If an Eastern governor invites Osama Bin Laden you'll still type "God bless biafra"
Smh
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by adisabarber(m): 10:57pm On Jun 19
Waste of public funds. What do Imolites stand to gain from this coke and fanta carnival?
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Randyhot(m): 10:57pm On Jun 19
Marriage no be by force biko..
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by spartan117(m): 10:57pm On Jun 19
nice one
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by ChuzzyBlog: 10:58pm On Jun 19
Power of money!
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by mmmustapha(m): 10:58pm On Jun 19
20 yrs old Manchester city striker
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by takenadoh: 10:58pm On Jun 19
Before where dem for host am?
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Integrityfarms(m): 10:58pm On Jun 19
Nwa biafra
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Dbrainiac1(m): 10:58pm On Jun 19
Ah
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by personal59(m): 10:58pm On Jun 19
ok baba God help me o because all I see there is money........... no one respect u when u gat no money see how d man shake am self chai money good o
when money is speaking, any idea just have to wait.
you no get money u dey tell me say Idea dey mtchewwww
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by oppybouy(m): 10:58pm On Jun 19
Lol. La casera, coke and and fanta
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by brunofarad(m): 10:58pm On Jun 19
Success has many friends ,
But failure is a loner.
Work hard anywhere you are
One day ,pay day will be tomorrow
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Lexusgs430: 10:59pm On Jun 19
Make Evans boys no go claim am o
NB : Forex plenty to pay ransom
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Nnwannsukka(m): 10:59pm On Jun 19
His 20 years that means his brother should be 18 or 17.
And maybe he's not the one am seeing.
All this baby drink and Jedi jedi drinks that am seeing .
Okay oooh
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by cinoedhunter: 10:59pm On Jun 19
I'm really tasty and need sth chilled now
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by crackerspub: 10:59pm On Jun 19
Big Boi
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Nightshift(m): 10:59pm On Jun 19
The dude looks like Benji Nzeako of former Spartans Football Club of Owerri.
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Ppresh2017(f): 10:59pm On Jun 19
Welcome home
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by chukslawrence(m): 11:00pm On Jun 19
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by femo86(m): 11:00pm On Jun 19
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by Nma27(f): 11:00pm On Jun 19
See their ugly hair
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by ademega(m): 11:00pm On Jun 19
|Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos by OMOTOWO(m): 11:00pm On Jun 19
See drinks of life
