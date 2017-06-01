Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kelechi Iheanacho Arrives Imo, Hosted At The State Government House. Photos (9443 Views)

Protesting Sunshine FC Shutdown Ondo Government House Over Unpaid Salaries / Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup / Weeds Overtake Rashidi Yekini’s House (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Manchester City Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was spotted chilling with his friend and brother at the Imo state government house in Owerri. The 20-year-old Super Eagles player from Ohaji - who is set to leave the Manchester City after falling down the coach Guardioa's pecking order, also met with the Imo Chief of Staff Ugwumba Uche Nwosu...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/kelechi-iheanacho-arrives-imo-hosted-state-government-house-photos.html 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

God bless Biafra. 15 Likes 1 Share

All Those drinks wey dem put there, shey Na only them go drink am or more people still dey come? 27 Likes 3 Shares

Lala... I mean Lacasera...



Are dey doing sacrifice ... what sort of diabetic drinks are this





Where is d moet, Andre and others..



Even if na green bottles at least make e look like say na men sit down 15 Likes

HeOrShe:

Lala... I mean lacasera...



Are dey doing advert. what sort of diabetic drink is dis...





Where is d moet and Andre.. I just tire my Brother..



Which kind Mammy water drink dem be this sef....? I just tire my Brother..Which kind Mammy water drink dem be this sef....? 2 Likes

coke, fanta,sprite,eva water. which kind people be all these one coke, fanta,sprite,eva water. which kind people be all these one 3 Likes

20yrs.............continue 3 Likes

In the fullness of time, I shall be celebrated. 3 Likes







Bigflamie:

God bless Biafra.

Smh. Must you people always shout Biafra on every thread?



Gosh seun just create a platform for these guys so they can be masturbating there about this thing because now it's starting to suck. Or maybe y'all should just create



Even If an Eastern governor invites Osama Bin Laden you'll still type "God bless biafra"



Smh 20 year old strikerSmh. Must you people always shout Biafra on every thread?Gosh seun just create a platform for these guys so they can be masturbating there about this thing because now it's starting to suck. Or maybe y'all should just createEven If an Eastern governor invites Osama Bin Laden you'll still type "God bless biafra"Smh 15 Likes 1 Share

Waste of public funds. What do Imolites stand to gain from this coke and fanta carnival? 1 Like

Marriage no be by force biko.. 8 Likes 2 Shares

nice one

Power of money!

20 yrs old Manchester city striker 20 yrs old Manchester city striker 2 Likes

Before where dem for host am?

Nwa biafra

Ah

ok baba God help me o because all I see there is money........... no one respect u when u gat no money see how d man shake am self chai money good o







when money is speaking, any idea just have to wait.





you no get money u dey tell me say Idea dey mtchewwww 1 Like

Lol. La casera, coke and and fanta

Success has many friends ,









But failure is a loner.







Work hard anywhere you are



One day ,pay day will be tomorrow

Make Evans boys no go claim am o



NB : Forex plenty to pay ransom

His 20 years that means his brother should be 18 or 17.

And maybe he's not the one am seeing.



All this baby drink and Jedi jedi drinks that am seeing .

Okay oooh

I'm really tasty and need sth chilled now

Big Boi Big Boi

The dude looks like Benji Nzeako of former Spartans Football Club of Owerri.

Welcome home

Ok

k

See their ugly hair

H