₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,909 members, 3,608,426 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 02:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown (3819 Views)
Ngozi Nwosu: “I Will Marry When It Is Right Time” — 53 Year Old Veteran Actress / Bukky Ajayi's Death: 10 Things To Know About Late Veteran Actress / Beautiful Selfie Of Actress Joke Silva (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by Jeus: 12:11pm
Veteran Nollywood Actress, Joke Silva looks so young and pretty in Black Gown.
Check picture below
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/veteran-actress-joke-silva-dazzles-in.html?m=1
5 Likes
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by swiz123(m): 12:12pm
Beautiful Creature
2 Likes
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by Preca(f): 12:25pm
old mama youngie
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by elmagnifo(m): 12:29pm
Beautiful woman
P.S - To all those Nigerian girls waiting for a ready-made man, oya una see una life
1 Like
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by dollytino4real(f): 12:30pm
ever young
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by nerodenero: 12:31pm
Olu Jacob's bae is a class.
Legendary status and respect are well earned and deserved by Olu and Joke
4 Likes
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by NwaAmaikpe: 1:30pm
Age makes every woman look decent.
But we know this woman's dirty promiscuous past in the 70s with Bode Osanyin
Agbaya.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by BroZuma: 1:31pm
Wawuu!
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by Sirpaul(m): 1:31pm
Beauty
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by loluadebayo: 1:31pm
beautiful. def of a milf. lol
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by DatLagboi: 1:31pm
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:31pm
Ageless Beauty.
Beautiful.
Pretty.
Lovely.
Fresh. Mom:
That is what a Happy family and a good Barbecue do to you!!
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by Hadeehart101(f): 1:32pm
She looks like she hasn't aged a bit. Beautiful woman...
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by toxxnoni(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by muller101(m): 1:33pm
Who moved this nonsense topic to FP
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by YINKS89(m): 1:33pm
kk.
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by dessz(m): 1:34pm
muller101:someone who is making money from the views while u are there helping him make d money.
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by dessz(m): 1:37pm
loluadebayo:u know milf means mom I'd love to fvck...just saying choose ur words carefully
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by brunofarad(m): 1:38pm
This woman is ageless. I love her.
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by muller101(m): 1:40pm
dessz:Evans jnr. Na only money de ur mind
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by GagaBrother291(m): 1:41pm
so? make I wear skirt?
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by Sweetguy25: 1:42pm
I'll smash
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by ukelament(m): 1:43pm
Carry Go! Aunty Joke
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by dessz(m): 1:43pm
muller101:
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by Dicedpineapple(f): 1:50pm
lukn nice
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by adeshinacute(m): 1:53pm
If you in kwara state (UK used) I phone 6 (16gig) for sale @ 119k check my Signature for my contact or come to our shop @ challenge in ilorin
|Re: Joke Silva Dazzles In Black Gown by Sharon6(f): 2:01pm
Wow! She's pretty, classy, a mother, a wife, and an actress.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
(0) (Reply)
Promiscous Nollywood actresses / Rihanna & Nicki Minaj Lesbians? [grab Their Butts In Public] / AFRIMMA 2014: Full Winners List
Viewing this topic: Nyntynplus, Patheos(m), SquarePants(m), miller0093(m), igbodefender, davodyguy, hasnet, Corzy, Faseyi17(m), Chibokgame, unlimitedsoundz(m), deskhal(m), Gleefreak125(m), akannishemilore and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14