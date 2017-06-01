₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by sar33: 12:37pm
According to reports,the armed robber pictured below was caught stealing at Baptist church in Warri.Unlike the jungle justices we hear when robbers are caught by people who take laws in their hands,he was prayed for.Possibly he will repent from there
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/a-robber-was-caught-stealing-in-church.html?m=1
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by sar33: 12:38pm
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by aspiliqueta(m): 12:40pm
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 12:40pm
he need food.He'll go elsewhere they'll finally kee him.i can bet that
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by alade112(m): 12:51pm
Jungle justice Niggas be like
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by newyorks(m): 1:24pm
the way that nigga ground am make him for no tear race while the prayer is on. kikikiki
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by BroZuma: 1:54pm
Dem first don knack that niccur before dem pray for am...
#JoylessNigerians
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by madridguy(m): 1:54pm
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:55pm
He is so lucky...
Now he has a spiritual cover atleast, meaning he will never be caught again...his guardian angel will be more vigilant after this prayer session.
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by coolexy2: 1:55pm
everything belong to God and he is a son of God
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by StephDamielola(f): 1:55pm
THIS IS TRUE CHRISTIANITY!!
NOT ONE PASTOR THAT ARRESTED AUNTIE KEMI AND HIS GULLIBLE FOLLOWERS WERE HAILING HIM
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by love23401: 1:55pm
lol
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by fergusen(m): 1:55pm
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by virus05(m): 1:55pm
Lol.. nairaland and fake news. He looks like someone that ran mad
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:56pm
This happened in Warri of all places? He's really a lucky fella that jungle justice wasn't metted out on him!
Jesus saves!
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Sirpaul(m): 1:57pm
after you don nak am beating
you now pray
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by StephDamielola(f): 1:57pm
ROBBER CAUGHT
Pastor: We will pray for him and set him free
Jungle Justice: ?
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 1:57pm
COOL
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by cinoedhunter: 1:58pm
He only repented cuz he was caught.
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Nma27(f): 1:58pm
Blessed are d merciful for they shall b shown Mercy.
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by ademoladeji(m): 1:58pm
StephDamielola:
We should have done same for Prof. Evans.
Let's all carry placards to call for the immediate release of Evans after which he shld be sent to MFM for deliverance. ..
#picksrace
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by bloodwashed: 1:58pm
I hope he was handed over to the police afterwards? Prayer for him does not absolve him of theft; Africans should stop 'godifying' everything...let the thief continue his salvation process in jail.
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by martphreak(m): 1:58pm
Our God is a merciful God unlike the other religion
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by mumihaja(f): 1:59pm
he's a thief and not a robber,(meaning he is just hungry)
hope they give him water to bathe and some money
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by MadCow1: 2:00pm
Looks like this type of prayers to me.
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by bloodwashed: 2:01pm
ademoladeji:
Thank you jare my dear! We just spiritualise everything in this country!
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 2:01pm
Don't sha try this in Computer village or Alaba market
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Yinabim(f): 2:01pm
Go and sin no more
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Loba19: 2:01pm
This one weak me
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by iliyande(m): 2:02pm
I love this
go and sin nomore
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by thestevens: 2:02pm
That the right thing to do,forgiving spirit, God bless their noble heart.
|Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by positivelord: 2:02pm
look these people should not encourage bad things....law should take its course simple.
Prayer ko party ni
