₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,907 members, 3,608,425 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 02:32 PM

A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) (5837 Views)

Civil Defence Officer Caught Stealing In Rivers State (Photos) / APC And PDP Supporters Parked Their Cars In Church In Benin Today / Lady Spotted VP Yemi Osinbajo At An Eatery And This Happened... (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by sar33: 12:37pm
According to reports,the armed robber pictured below was caught stealing at Baptist church in Warri.Unlike the jungle justices we hear when robbers are caught by people who take laws in their hands,he was prayed for.Possibly he will repent from there


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/a-robber-was-caught-stealing-in-church.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by sar33: 12:38pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/a-robber-was-caught-stealing-in-church.html?m=1

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by aspiliqueta(m): 12:40pm
4
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 12:40pm
sad he need food.He'll go elsewhere they'll finally kee him.i can bet that

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by alade112(m): 12:51pm
Jungle justice Niggas be like shocked undecided

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by newyorks(m): 1:24pm
the way that nigga ground am make him for no tear race while the prayer is on. kikikiki
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by BroZuma: 1:54pm
grin grin grin grin

Dem first don knack that niccur before dem pray for am...

#JoylessNigerians

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by madridguy(m): 1:54pm
tongue
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:55pm
shocked

He is so lucky...

Now he has a spiritual cover atleast, meaning he will never be caught again...his guardian angel will be more vigilant after this prayer session.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by coolexy2: 1:55pm
everything belong to God and he is a son of God

1 Like

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by StephDamielola(f): 1:55pm
THIS IS TRUE CHRISTIANITY!!

NOT ONE PASTOR THAT ARRESTED AUNTIE KEMI AND HIS GULLIBLE FOLLOWERS WERE HAILING HIM

4 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by love23401: 1:55pm
lol
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by fergusen(m): 1:55pm
grin
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by virus05(m): 1:55pm
Lol.. nairaland and fake news. He looks like someone that ran mad
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:56pm
This happened in Warri of all places? He's really a lucky fella that jungle justice wasn't metted out on him!

Jesus saves!
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Sirpaul(m): 1:57pm
after you don nak am beating
you now pray
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by StephDamielola(f): 1:57pm
ROBBER CAUGHT

Pastor: We will pray for him and set him free

Jungle Justice: ?

3 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 1:57pm
COOL
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by cinoedhunter: 1:58pm
He only repented cuz he was caught.
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Nma27(f): 1:58pm
Blessed are d merciful for they shall b shown Mercy.

2 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by ademoladeji(m): 1:58pm
StephDamielola:
THIS IS TRUE CHRISTIANITY!!

NOT ONE PASTOR THAT ARRESTED AUNTIE KEMI AND HIS GULLIBLE FOLLOWERS WERE HAILING HIM

We should have done same for Prof. Evans.

Let's all carry placards to call for the immediate release of Evans after which he shld be sent to MFM for deliverance. ..
#picksrace

2 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by bloodwashed: 1:58pm
I hope he was handed over to the police afterwards? Prayer for him does not absolve him of theft; Africans should stop 'godifying' everything...let the thief continue his salvation process in jail.

2 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by martphreak(m): 1:58pm
Our God is a merciful God unlike the other religion
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by mumihaja(f): 1:59pm
he's a thief and not a robber,(meaning he is just hungry)

hope they give him water to bathe and some money

2 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by MadCow1: 2:00pm
Looks like this type of prayers to me. grin

3 Likes

Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by bloodwashed: 2:01pm
ademoladeji:


We should have done same for Prof. Evans.

Let's all carry placards to call for the immediate release of Evans after which he shld be sent to MFM for deliverance. ..
#picksrace


Thank you jare my dear! We just spiritualise everything in this country!
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 2:01pm
Don't sha try this in Computer village or Alaba market
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Yinabim(f): 2:01pm
Go and sin no more
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by Loba19: 2:01pm
This one weak me
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by iliyande(m): 2:02pm
I love this

go and sin nomore
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by thestevens: 2:02pm
That the right thing to do,forgiving spirit, God bless their noble heart.
Re: A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) by positivelord: 2:02pm
look these people should not encourage bad things....law should take its course simple.

Prayer ko party ni

(0) (1) (Reply)

Former Policeman Kills Indian Girlfriend / Masquerade & 4 Others Nabbed For Robbery In Ekiti / Militancy In Nigeria

Viewing this topic: abedammy, Damitism(m), Kenon9, Airell, ukotmi, onadana, KingHenry2, EMEKA1MILLION(m), emtel4sure, bobbyslim(m), Achile1515, suzzyprima, chayoski, agya1, GOFON(m), aleeyus(m), Agewithgrace(f), NwaAmaikpe, afokenny, ceejayluv(m), dhscam, Inspectorsuga(m), dyangprof(m), valen2ony(m), jerryadigun, sunnyside16(m), Winnow, mykh01(m), mysticalbj(m), Demex40(m), showerses, teechedah, Goovo(m), donisaiah, rollydex, jimwest(m), femoomo, ismailibnbashir, blaqroy, Omojymoh(m), FRONTPAGE, ipex(m), amnwa(m), amiibaby(f), pogolowa1, eneez(m), mspee(f), DONSMITH123(m), kayzeesoft(m), Maltaleeza(f) and 102 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.