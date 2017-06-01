Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A Robber Was Caught Stealing In A Church In Warri & He Was Prayed For (Pics) (5837 Views)

Source: According to reports,the armed robber pictured below was caught stealing at Baptist church in Warri.Unlike the jungle justices we hear when robbers are caught by people who take laws in their hands,he was prayed for.Possibly he will repent from thereSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/a-robber-was-caught-stealing-in-church.html?m=1 2 Likes

he need food.He'll go elsewhere they'll finally kee him.i can bet that he need food.He'll go elsewhere they'll finally kee him.i can bet that 5 Likes 1 Share

Jungle justice Niggas be like 18 Likes 1 Share

the way that nigga ground am make him for no tear race while the prayer is on. kikikiki





Dem first don knack that niccur before dem pray for am...



#JoylessNigerians #JoylessNigerians 8 Likes 1 Share





He is so lucky...



Now he has a spiritual cover atleast, meaning he will never be caught again...his guardian angel will be more vigilant after this prayer session. He is so lucky...Now he has a spiritual cover atleast, meaning he will never be caught again...his guardian angel will be more vigilant after this prayer session. 3 Likes 1 Share

everything belong to God and he is a son of God 1 Like

THIS IS TRUE CHRISTIANITY!!



NOT ONE PASTOR THAT ARRESTED AUNTIE KEMI AND HIS GULLIBLE FOLLOWERS WERE HAILING HIM 4 Likes

lol

Lol.. nairaland and fake news. He looks like someone that ran mad

This happened in Warri of all places? He's really a lucky fella that jungle justice wasn't metted out on him!



Jesus saves!

after you don nak am beating

you now pray

ROBBER CAUGHT



Pastor: We will pray for him and set him free



Jungle Justice: ? Pastor: We will pray for him and set him freeJungle Justice: 3 Likes

COOL

He only repented cuz he was caught.

Blessed are d merciful for they shall b shown Mercy. 2 Likes

We should have done same for Prof. Evans.



Let's all carry placards to call for the immediate release of Evans after which he shld be sent to MFM for deliverance. ..

#picksrace We should have done same for Prof. Evans.Let's all carry placards to call for the immediate release of Evans after which he shld be sent to MFM for deliverance. ..#picksrace 2 Likes

I hope he was handed over to the police afterwards? Prayer for him does not absolve him of theft; Africans should stop 'godifying' everything...let the thief continue his salvation process in jail. 2 Likes

Our God is a merciful God unlike the other religion

he's a thief and not a robber,(meaning he is just hungry)



hope they give him water to bathe and some money 2 Likes

Looks like this type of prayers to me. 3 Likes

Thank you jare my dear! We just spiritualise everything in this country! Thank you jare my dear! We just spiritualise everything in this country!

Don't sha try this in Computer village or Alaba market

Go and sin no more

This one weak me

I love this



go and sin nomore

That the right thing to do,forgiving spirit, God bless their noble heart.