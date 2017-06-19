₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,052 members, 3,608,898 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup (3002 Views)
Asisat Oshoala Joins Super Falcons For Last Training Session In Abuja. Photos / "The New Super Eagles Thread: Russia 2018, 2019 AFCON and The Dawn of a New Era" / Falconet Player Sophia Omotola Omidiji: National U-20 Women (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by robosky02(m): 3:23pm
'A step towards 2019 Women’s World Cup' – Sophia Omidiji signs for S.B.V Excelsior
The American-Nigerian has teamed with the Red-Blacks and is looking forward to helping the club progress over the next season
Sophia Omidiji has completed a move to Dutch topflight side S.B.V Excelsior, Rotterdam.
The 20-year-old forward left Belgian side KAA Gent to seek bigger challenges – as she targets a place in Nigeria squad for the 2019 Fifa World Cup, France.
Sophia, whose brother, Lateef Omidiji Jnr., plays for the US U-14 football team and is currently with Feyenoord, trained with the Nigeria U20 Women team enroute 2016 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup staged in Papua New Guinea.
"It feels great to be part of women football revolution in Rotterdam and the Netherlands as a whole,'' Omidiji told Goal.
''Excelsior are a great and historic club with a rich history, amazing coaching staff and great organisation - while I know it's a challenge because it's a new team playing division 1 against established teams like Ajax, PSV and FC Twente.
''With Coach Sander Luiten - we are going to give our all for the people of Rotterdam. For me it's a step towards the 2019 World Cup in France.''
http://www.goal.com/en-ng/news/4102/transfer-zone/2017/06/19/36478832/a-step-towards-2019-womens-world-cup-sophia-omidiji-signs?ICID=HP_HN_4
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by robosky02(m): 4:02pm
Sophia Omidiji training with Falcons
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by sukkot: 4:49pm
awon ti oduduwa ni yen
9 Likes
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Sunofgod(m): 4:49pm
Lubbish....and de girl dey resemble Chinko self,
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Oladelson(m): 4:50pm
hmmmm...
when 9ja (buhari Led admin) show her pepper this is what she will look like...
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by sod09(m): 4:50pm
na chinko afonja
3 Likes
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by eliwa47: 4:50pm
honestly this gal no be like Yoruba oo! this one na real fong kong! from Korea!!!
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by neoShinto(m): 4:51pm
sod09:
Sunofgod:
This is not a thread about Cannibalism, Drug trafficking or Cucumber
Asian-look or not, Yorùbás accept their blood regardless of what they look like
We are not hateful like pathetic and anti-social flatiyeasterners who scorn everybody
Congrats Sophia
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by chinex276(m): 4:51pm
them go just use jaZZ nak dis.one now
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by robosky02(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:52pm
All the best to you Sophia.
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by arabaribiti: 4:52pm
Omo wa ni eje ose
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Dainikel(m): 4:53pm
Pretty cool & I bet she's good at it
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by dinggle: 4:53pm
Welcome home, make you no forget marry naija man join...
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by victorazy(m): 4:55pm
I love her courage because nobody want to associate with that name of country again
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by thurllyboy: 4:55pm
What's her motivation? Nigeriaaaa??
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by DirewolfofStark(m): 4:57pm
Half Chinese is better than no Chinese. Trapqueen this is what your kids will look like if you eventually marry a Nigerian.
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Kakamorufu(m): 4:58pm
Sunofgod:yes. she was adopted. it's possible
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Oyana11: 5:00pm
Selling On Your Site Made Easy. Get Fully Functional E-commerce Website (DETAILS)
Ecommerce is no longer a luxury for today’s businesses. It’s a necessity. Without ecommerce, you’re limiting the potential for growth.
With increasing demand for online purchasing, more and more businesses are moving to e-store from brick and mortar stores. In the Nigeria, more than 30% of people are purchasing goods online from the comfort of their home and this figure is increasing constantly (any proverbial doubting Thomases can ask Konga, Jumia, Zubbah, and other well managed and marketed ecommerce websites).
That is why your E-commerce Website development can’t afford to be handled by 'Web-Quacks’
What we will deploy for your E-commerce website:
User-friendly interface
Add, edit & delete products
Create product categories & sub-categories
Control item quantities & stock
Hold sales & display featured items
Cross sell by displaying related products
Powerful catalogue search options
Account Registration & Login
Password protection of any page
Search engine compatibility
Inventory tracking and reporting
Securely sell documents and software
Accept credit cards
Real-time shipping calculations
View Order Status
Multiple Shipping Options
One year web hosting & domain name registration
Unlimited email addresses
SEO friendly web pages
Free technical support for one month
Free Online Marketing Campaign for 1 week
Digital Media Marketing Consultancy
DIY Image upload tutorials
DIY blog training FREE
Banner designs created for your use for online Media Campaign
Plus much more
Check our signature for contacts
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by robosky02(m): 5:00pm
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by oshe11(m): 5:01pm
see as her face round like ThoNorth
she belike like person wen dem use lashing bleach
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by ademoladeji(m): 5:01pm
sukkot:
Let's borrow her to our Blodas
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:01pm
Beautiful Lady, all the very best.
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Kamelot77(m): 5:09pm
beautiful lady.............best of luck
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by sukkot: 5:10pm
ademoladeji:hehehe
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by sod09(m): 5:11pm
neoShinto:easy bluffing y ur blood day hot, I'm just suprise at her facial look.i was expecting a dark beauty
Btw,I'm an afonja too
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by nototribalist: 5:11pm
Afonjas can have this chinko
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by bossrillboss: 5:17pm
abeg make una gv me her link,I wan tell her smthng o...choi..
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by Kelvinortabo: 5:17pm
robosky02:
She's bleepable
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by trendy34: 5:26pm
This is a great achievement for her. I wish her the best. How to apply for Lagos state university recruitment 2017
http://trendyupdates.com.ng/apply-lagos-state-university-recruitment-2017-academic-staff/
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by robosky02(m): 5:26pm
Kelvinortabo:
stop planning evil
|Re: Sophia Omidiji Signs For S.B.V Excelsior Target Super Falcons For 2019 World Cup by incrediblepraise: 5:29pm
That her litle brother latif omodiji jnr...
Is the next okocha.... The boy is something ealse...i just hope he does not end up playing for us national team..
Adriano Or Ronaldo, Who Should Be Brazil's 9 In Germany? / Nigerian Fathered Nhl (ice-hockey) Player Jarome Iginla / My Life As A Young Thug- MIKE TYSON
Viewing this topic: Daverytimes(m), paulharry, diehard(m), bigblangston, igwegeorgiano(m), chiefhead007, Kusibe77(m), ScepticalPyrrho, Lawlan, seniorboy1, vickydevoka, gwhizy283(m), nwakibe, Umunede, Lwafu, Mopiket, pagorino(m), nevilbot, fatunbiadedolapo and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34