The American-Nigerian has teamed with the Red-Blacks and is looking forward to helping the club progress over the next season



Sophia Omidiji has completed a move to Dutch topflight side S.B.V Excelsior, Rotterdam.



The 20-year-old forward left Belgian side KAA Gent to seek bigger challenges – as she targets a place in Nigeria squad for the 2019 Fifa World Cup, France.



Sophia, whose brother, Lateef Omidiji Jnr., plays for the US U-14 football team and is currently with Feyenoord, trained with the Nigeria U20 Women team enroute 2016 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup staged in Papua New Guinea.





"It feels great to be part of women football revolution in Rotterdam and the Netherlands as a whole,'' Omidiji told Goal.



''Excelsior are a great and historic club with a rich history, amazing coaching staff and great organisation - while I know it's a challenge because it's a new team playing division 1 against established teams like Ajax, PSV and FC Twente.



''With Coach Sander Luiten - we are going to give our all for the people of Rotterdam. For me it's a step towards the 2019 World Cup in France.''



Sophia Omidiji training with Falcons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMtRjG8B_i0 her video

All the best to you Sophia.

Pretty cool & I bet she's good at it

Welcome home, make you no forget marry naija man join...

Beautiful Lady, all the very best. 1 Like

beautiful lady.............best of luck

This is a great achievement for her. I wish her the best.

