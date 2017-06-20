₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by oluwatosin400: 4:03pm
Tyson Fury blast Heavy weight Champion Anthony Joshua for calling him a boring Fighter.
Tyson Fury Further Says I'm more Nigerian than you, I'll fly the Nigerian flag when I fight you.
Watch video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDvTom8DefE
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/20/video-im-more-nigerian-than-you-tyson-fury-blasts-anthony-joshua-for-calling-him-a-boring-fighter/
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by adetoroamos(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by YOUNGrapha(m): 4:05pm
thunder scatter una mouth there!!! una dey theredey drag who be more Nigerian....make come suffer us here na then we go knw who be more naija
201 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Kobicove(m): 4:09pm
Wareva
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Nbote(m): 4:11pm
Dem don release am from their own yaba left? Obviously him Neva well finish
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by axortedbabe(f): 4:17pm
Anthony Joshua I know.tyson whatever I dunno
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Afonjashapmouth: 4:17pm
Scam talk to sha push the boy to fight
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Homeboiy(m): 4:24pm
We don't know d two
anyone can claim to be a nigerian
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Homeboiy(m): 4:25pm
We don't know d two
anyone can claim to be a nigerian
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Clemsworld(m): 4:56pm
When we have over 10,000,000 people in Kano alone, how can we say he's not a Nigerian.
When Benin girls are traveling Everyday, how can we say he's not a Nigerian.
When ur president spend more days outside his country since taking over office, how can we say he's not a Nigerian.
When Nigeria don't even have the correct figure or date of its citizens - how can we say he's not a nigeria.
When Igbos are isrealites, Fulani's are from Niger, Calabars are Camerounians - how. Can we say he's not a Nigerian.
167 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by jieta: 5:06pm
very soon it shall come to pass when foreigners will be fighting to have Nigeria visa.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Chidexter(m): 5:21pm
Tyson and his mind games. If only Anthony Joshua had stayed for long here in Nigeria him go just channel all the frustration of government for one blow take knockout tyson. Like that joke pic. Lol
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by foladj(m): 6:21pm
jieta:
lol
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Yeligray(m): 6:39pm
See this people una d brag who be more Nigerian wen me i d find way to leave the country
17 Likes
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by NwaAmaikpe: 6:40pm
Are these two grown men fools?
Why fight over Nigerian citizenship when I will glady give you people my own.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by myjobsfinder(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by marooh(m): 6:40pm
Am Not understanding this article
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Caustics: 6:41pm
wtf is he
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by phlamesG(m): 6:41pm
Can't wait for this fight
It's gonna be sooo epic!!!
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
Wetin dey do dem these ones
Nigerians know who is real and who is fake
Make una no disturb us
14 Likes
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by donkenny(m): 6:41pm
Dem wan wash naija indirectly
1 Like
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by jeeqaa7(m): 6:41pm
What is possible is in our minds. This post speaks different to me in different ways. As a country. Nigerians should focus on selling us as a brand. We should make money from other countries. Off other countries. Why fight when we are stronger together
#Nigeriafirst #strongertogether
5 Likes
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Topestbilly(m): 6:42pm
"I'm more Nigerian than you!"
14 Likes
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by BininEmpire: 6:42pm
MEANWHILE THE REAL NIGERIANS ARE HERE SUFFERING
2 Likes
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Miraxzeebility(m): 6:42pm
Tyson Fury we don't know.
Anthony Joshua we know ( nwa Ogun).
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by SUNNEXY007: 6:42pm
Which Nigeria are they boasting of? The one unemployed are greater than the employed or a Country that has nothing for the Youth? smmh
1 Like
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by KKKWHITE(m): 6:43pm
We shall see how the story ends
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by Pvin: 6:43pm
see paining
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by emerituzprof(m): 6:43pm
.
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by 4dor: 6:43pm
There's only one way to settle this, both of them should come and fight in Oshodi.
13 Likes
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by oshe11(m): 6:43pm
see me see wahala ooo
see as dese two mofos dey drag being a Nigerian wen our President dey stay london in oda to be british...
una beta come take my citizenshp n gimme una own ooo
Dis fury wit im head wen d hair for im bia bia many pass
I no blame una two sha
4 Likes
|Re: Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" by dakuni: 6:44pm
jeeqaa7:
