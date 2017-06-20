Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Tyson Fury Blasts Anthony Joshua: Says "I'm More Nigerian Than You" (26291 Views)

Tyson Fury Further Says I'm more Nigerian than you, I'll fly the Nigerian flag when I fight you.





Watch video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDvTom8DefE



thunder scatter una mouth there!!! una dey theredey drag who be more Nigerian....make come suffer us here na then we go knw who be more naija 201 Likes 5 Shares

Wareva 2 Likes 2 Shares

Dem don release am from their own yaba left? Obviously him Neva well finish 10 Likes 2 Shares

Anthony Joshua I know.tyson whatever I dunno 27 Likes 1 Share

Scam talk to sha push the boy to fight 1 Like 1 Share

We don't know d two



anyone can claim to be a nigerian

When we have over 10,000,000 people in Kano alone, how can we say he's not a Nigerian.



When Benin girls are traveling Everyday, how can we say he's not a Nigerian.



When ur president spend more days outside his country since taking over office, how can we say he's not a Nigerian.



When Nigeria don't even have the correct figure or date of its citizens - how can we say he's not a nigeria.



When Igbos are isrealites, Fulani's are from Niger, Calabars are Camerounians - how. Can we say he's not a Nigerian. 167 Likes 5 Shares

very soon it shall come to pass when foreigners will be fighting to have Nigeria visa. 16 Likes 1 Share

Tyson and his mind games. If only Anthony Joshua had stayed for long here in Nigeria him go just channel all the frustration of government for one blow take knockout tyson. Like that joke pic. Lol 51 Likes 1 Share

lol lol

See this people una d brag who be more Nigerian wen me i d find way to leave the country 17 Likes





Are these two grown men fools?





Am Not understanding this article

wtf is he





It's gonna be sooo epic!!! Can't wait for this fightIt's gonna be sooo epic!!!

Wetin dey do dem these ones



Nigerians know who is real and who is fake



Make una no disturb us 14 Likes

Dem wan wash naija indirectly 1 Like

What is possible is in our minds. This post speaks different to me in different ways. As a country. Nigerians should focus on selling us as a brand. We should make money from other countries. Off other countries. Why fight when we are stronger together



#Nigeriafirst #strongertogether 5 Likes

"I'm more Nigerian than you!" 14 Likes

MEANWHILE THE REAL NIGERIANS ARE HERE SUFFERING 2 Likes

Tyson Fury we don't know.



Anthony Joshua we know ( nwa Ogun). 5 Likes 1 Share

Which Nigeria are they boasting of? The one unemployed are greater than the employed or a Country that has nothing for the Youth? smmh 1 Like

We shall see how the story ends

see paining

.

There's only one way to settle this, both of them should come and fight in Oshodi. 13 Likes







see as dese two mofos dey drag being a Nigerian wen our President dey stay london in oda to be british...





una beta come take my citizenshp n gimme una own ooo





Dis fury wit im head wen d hair for im bia bia many pass







I no blame una two sha see me see wahala ooosee as dese two mofos dey drag being a Nigerian wen our President dey stay london in oda to be british...una beta come take my citizenshp n gimme una own oooDis fury wit im head wen d hair for im bia bia many passI no blame una two sha 4 Likes