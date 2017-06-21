₦airaland Forum

5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by ak33n(m): 7:49am
Nigerians have embraced the mobile phones since they came out in the early 2000’s.The advent of GSM phones came with many newwahalafor the average Nigerian. If you’ve been using a phone in Nigeria, you’ve probably experienced the following things:

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by ak33n(m): 7:52am
You won something scam


Most times, you get a call from someone claiming to be a representative of one big company claiming you’ve won. Telling you to send some money or recharge card to redeem your prize. Allnascam.

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by ak33n(m): 7:53am
Getting an SMS telling you to activate BVN


This one has become so common. You get a text from someone claiming to represent your bank, telling you to send your details to the number.

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by ak33n(m): 7:55am
Your network provider adverts

In the past, people fell for the “Dear customer, do you want caller tune” routine because they didn’t know better. Then people started blocking network providers’ short code numbers. The network switched to using regular numbers for their ads. Naija people had to get smarter too.

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by ak33n(m): 7:56am
Someone calling you and claiming to be a long lost friend


this person will call you and claim they know you from some weird place.And you admit to knowing the name the person used, they will give you a sob story and ask you to send them money. Many Nigerians now know better than to believe a sad story told over the phone

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by Kondomatic(m): 7:58am
Low battery alert

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by ak33n(m): 7:59am
The Hausa wrong number


this is the most annoying of the five


this is probably in the network providers’ starter packs. Every Nigerian has at one point or the other being called by a man/woman speaking Hausa. Even after repeatedly telling them it’s a wrong number, they will keep calling.

What other thing have you experienced as a mobile phone user in Nigeria?


lalasticlala mynd44

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by sommyblaze(m): 8:03am
A Fuckedd up Network provider that won't let you join HALLELUJAH CHALLENGE...

Is that no evil?

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by ak33n(m): 8:04am
sommyblaze:
A Fuckedd up Network provider that won't let you join HALLELUJAH CHALLENGE...


Is that no evil?
which one is hallelujah challenge bayii? grin
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by Homeboiy(m): 8:19am
The BVN SMS own, I got d SMS yesterday night and I was like

see these G boys , na only una sabi scam

Me too dey run Street o

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by 4ward(m): 10:52am
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by yeyeboi(m): 10:52am
Walahi if GLO do u strong thing u go nearly brake your phone

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by klins4213(m): 10:52am
How many times? Not experienced any...
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by nurex01(m): 10:53am
The disturbing 5700 messages from MTN

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by NwaAmaikpe: 10:53am
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by yeyeboi(m): 10:53am
4ward:
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM


Space booker oshi

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by seuncyber(m): 10:53am
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:53am
ak33n:
The Hausa wrong number


this is the most annoying of the five


this is probably in the network providers’ starter packs. Every Nigerian has at one point or the other being called by a man/woman speaking Hausa. Even after repeatedly telling them it’s a wrong number, they will keep calling.

What other thing have you experienced as a mobile phone user in Nigeria?


lalasticlala mynd44


This one is worse lol

I even dey receive the hausa guy bank alert and debit with access bank.
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by GJames(m): 10:54am
Debit alert
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by kpaofame: 10:54am
Network providers sending Flash messages....

If you click ok multiples of N50 or N100 will be deducted from your account grin grin

Worst still if your phone dey pocket when the message enter e come press ok lipsrsealed undecided

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by homesteady(m): 10:55am
Lmaooooo! I thought I was the only person who has experienced the Hausa caller grin grin
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by slawomir: 10:55am
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by Jtmanager(m): 10:55am
Lol...
Life in naija ...
No forget to add

Yello 50# has been deducted for caller tune charges.....
And u go de like ,,,jesu o, wen I ever subscribe ,,,
To worsen matters check the tune dem say u subscribe to ....
MtN sha

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by Olasco93: 10:55am
To move any of your topic to FP, Text LALA to 131.
.
To move a topic about Python to FP, Text SNAKE to 777
.
Texting is FREE to ALL NETWORK

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by Nma27(f): 10:56am
Accidents. Hate it when one is driving and making a call
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by killos11(f): 10:56am
Let me tell u 5 every Day an can truly relate.

Nepa allowing your battery drain.

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by refreshrate: 10:57am
ak33n:
which one is hallelujah challenge bayii? grin

Stay woke guy you're dulling
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by fungle(m): 10:57am
That Hausa wrong number thing is one very annoying thing. am still getting the call now .
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by HolyHero: 10:57am
Na Glo worse pass... you get just see your phone dey Ring... you go think say na better person... only to find out say na machine dey talk...


if I had a naira for every useless text I have received from MTN I would be a billionaire

Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by eleojo23: 10:58am
ak33n:
The Hausa wrong number


this is the most annoying of the five


this is probably in the network providers’ starter packs. Every Nigerian has at one point or the other being called by a man/woman speaking Hausa. Even after repeatedly telling them it’s a wrong number, they will keep calling.

What other thing have you experienced as a mobile phone user in Nigeria?


lalasticlala mynd44

I just experienced this yesterday.

The guy was just saying "Hello Muhammed, inane?" I was like, I am not Muhammed and I don't know any Mohammed apart from the one who departed for London some days ago" sad

Why is it only Hausa people that always dial the wrong number? sad
Re: 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced by Cornerstone001: 10:59am
This is very true, especially with Airtel, I stopped using two of my sim card because the moment I inserted it, call just kept coming in from another Hausa user cheesy cheesy

ak33n:
The Hausa wrong number


this is the most annoying of the five


this is probably in the network providers’ starter packs. Every Nigerian has at one point or the other being called by a man/woman speaking Hausa. Even after repeatedly telling them it’s a wrong number, they will keep calling.

What other thing have you experienced as a mobile phone user in Nigeria?


