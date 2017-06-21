Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 5 Annoying Things Every Nigerian Phone Users Has Experienced (2157 Views)

7 Types Of Phone Users / How To Resume Expired Download Link On UC Browser For Android Phone Users. / 10 Annoying Things People Do In A Whatsapp Group (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerians have embraced the mobile phones since they came out in the early 2000’s.The advent of GSM phones came with many newwahalafor the average Nigerian. If you’ve been using a phone in Nigeria, you’ve probably experienced the following things:

You won something scam





Most times, you get a call from someone claiming to be a representative of one big company claiming you’ve won. Telling you to send some money or recharge card to redeem your prize. Allnascam. 1 Share

Getting an SMS telling you to activate BVN





This one has become so common. You get a text from someone claiming to represent your bank, telling you to send your details to the number. 3 Likes 1 Share

Your network provider adverts



In the past, people fell for the “Dear customer, do you want caller tune” routine because they didn’t know better. Then people started blocking network providers’ short code numbers. The network switched to using regular numbers for their ads. Naija people had to get smarter too. 1 Like 1 Share

Someone calling you and claiming to be a long lost friend





this person will call you and claim they know you from some weird place.And you admit to knowing the name the person used, they will give you a sob story and ask you to send them money. Many Nigerians now know better than to believe a sad story told over the phone 1 Like 1 Share

Low battery alert 4 Likes

The Hausa wrong number





this is the most annoying of the five





this is probably in the network providers’ starter packs. Every Nigerian has at one point or the other being called by a man/woman speaking Hausa. Even after repeatedly telling them it’s a wrong number, they will keep calling.



What other thing have you experienced as a mobile phone user in Nigeria?





lalasticlala mynd44 30 Likes 1 Share

A Fuckedd up Network provider that won't let you join HALLELUJAH CHALLENGE...



Is that no evil? 8 Likes

sommyblaze:

A Fuckedd up Network provider that won't let you join HALLELUJAH CHALLENGE...





Is that no evil? which one is hallelujah challenge bayii? which one is hallelujah challenge bayii?

The BVN SMS own, I got d SMS yesterday night and I was like



see these G boys , na only una sabi scam



Me too dey run Street o 2 Likes

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

Walahi if GLO do u strong thing u go nearly brake your phone 2 Likes

How many times? Not experienced any...

The disturbing 5700 messages from MTN 3 Likes

4ward:

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM



Space booker oshi Space booker oshi 2 Likes

Ok

ak33n:

The Hausa wrong number





this is the most annoying of the five





this is probably in the network providers’ starter packs. Every Nigerian has at one point or the other being called by a man/woman speaking Hausa. Even after repeatedly telling them it’s a wrong number, they will keep calling.



What other thing have you experienced as a mobile phone user in Nigeria?





lalasticlala mynd44



This one is worse lol



I even dey receive the hausa guy bank alert and debit with access bank. This one is worse lolI even dey receive the hausa guy bank alert and debit with access bank.

Debit alert

Network providers sending Flash messages....



If you click ok multiples of N50 or N100 will be deducted from your account



Worst still if your phone dey pocket when the message enter e come press ok 1 Like

Lmaooooo! I thought I was the only person who has experienced the Hausa caller

ok

Lol...

Life in naija ...

No forget to add



Yello 50# has been deducted for caller tune charges.....

And u go de like ,,,jesu o, wen I ever subscribe ,,,

To worsen matters check the tune dem say u subscribe to ....

MtN sha 2 Likes

To move any of your topic to FP, Text LALA to 131.

.

To move a topic about Python to FP, Text SNAKE to 777

.

Texting is FREE to ALL NETWORK 1 Like 1 Share

Accidents. Hate it when one is driving and making a call

Let me tell u 5 every Day an can truly relate.



Nepa allowing your battery drain. 1 Like

ak33n:

which one is hallelujah challenge bayii?

Stay woke guy you're dulling Stay woke guy you're dulling

That Hausa wrong number thing is one very annoying thing. am still getting the call now .

Na Glo worse pass... you get just see your phone dey Ring... you go think say na better person... only to find out say na machine dey talk...





if I had a naira for every useless text I have received from MTN I would be a billionaire 1 Like 1 Share

ak33n:

The Hausa wrong number





this is the most annoying of the five





this is probably in the network providers’ starter packs. Every Nigerian has at one point or the other being called by a man/woman speaking Hausa. Even after repeatedly telling them it’s a wrong number, they will keep calling.



What other thing have you experienced as a mobile phone user in Nigeria?





lalasticlala mynd44

I just experienced this yesterday.



The guy was just saying "Hello Muhammed, inane?" I was like, I am not Muhammed and I don't know any Mohammed apart from the one who departed for London some days ago"



Why is it only Hausa people that always dial the wrong number? I just experienced this yesterday.The guy was just saying "Hello Muhammed, inane?" I was like, I am not Muhammed and I don't know any Mohammed apart from the one who departed for London some days ago"Why is it only Hausa people that always dial the wrong number?