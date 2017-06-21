₦airaland Forum

Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by toba400: 8:57am
Singer Runtown and his U.S based girlfriend, Selena Leath, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zamar. In a post via Instagram today, Runtown disclosed that his lifestyle has changed with the birth of his child...using an example of himself now shopping for matching father-son outfits.

Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/21/fatherly-duties-singer-runtowns-goes-shopping-for-his-new-born-baby-photo/

Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by praizephoto(m): 9:01am
na normal tin nah

Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by kagari: 11:07am
Nice one
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by richinvestor: 11:08am
grin
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:08am
shocked

This baby is so ugly...


Runtown should have hidden the baby's face na...

Gosh..if I was close to this baby...I'd hide him in a basket and abandon him by the river just like they did to Moses in the Bible.
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by brainbox1000(m): 11:08am
Weldon sir
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by pagorino(m): 11:08am
nice one.. but mk we no hear bad news like divorce soon oo.. #goodluck
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by danishdon(m): 11:08am
i hear you...weh don
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by Edopesin(m): 11:08am
hugging transformer thnz on point
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by aktolly54(m): 11:09am
Good
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by yeyeboi(m): 11:09am
So how this one take epp my life na angry


Op take your time o
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by preccy69(f): 11:09am
please get married
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by CheezyCharles(m): 11:09am
the way these celebrities post every single sh-t they do ehn. one day una go get notification from instagram " Davido started a live video,watch it before it ends" and when u click it u go just dey hear " ah david, yes daddy! harder! harder !" Awon oloshi.
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by Tenim47(m): 11:10am
If not that faint is now expensive i would have fainted 5times. ¤ how can she say the opposite of miniMUM is miniDAD
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by drtee247(m): 11:12am
pagorino:
nice one.. but mk we no hear bad news like divorce soon oo.. #goodluck

Can someone divorce his Girlfriend? undecided
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by Lilnikee(m): 11:13am
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by maliee82: 11:14am
Dis baby resemble one breed of anim,still dey try remember d name.
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by unlimitedsoundz(m): 11:17am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This baby is so ugly...


Runtown should have hidden the baby's face na...

Gosh..if this was my baby...I'd hide him in a basket and abandon him by the river just like they did to Moses in the Bible.
Go and buy sense angry angry

Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by NubiLove(m): 11:19am
congrats to him.
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by heckymaicon(m): 11:24am
NwaAmaikpe never disappoints

Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by pagorino(m): 11:25am
lipsrsealed
drtee247:


Can someone divorce his Girlfriend? undecided
grin
drtee247:


Can someone divorce his Girlfriend? undecided
consult ifa
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by markati003: 11:26am
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by queenitee(f): 11:33am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This baby is so ugly...


Runtown should have hidden the baby's face na...

Gosh..if I was close to this baby...I'd hide him in a basket and abandon him by the river just like they did to Moses in the Bible.
Because you obviously don't know the worth of that little boy.
Re: Runtown Shopping For His New Born Baby (photo) by arukwe123: 11:33am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This baby is so ugly...


Runtown should have hidden the baby's face na...

Gosh..if I was close to this baby...I'd hide him in a basket and abandon him by the river just like they did to Moses in the Bible.


This guy always sounding stupid.

