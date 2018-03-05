₦airaland Forum

The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:19pm On Jun 22, 2017
Yes in any marriage there are basic status quo that needs to be maintained and certain lines that should not be crossed to avoid discord but as they say...no human is perfect.

That you are romantic,caring, sexy, educated,charming, endowed, homely, responsible, God fearing....does not translate to a good romantic affair or marriage.


The best marriage is not between two romantic or compatible partners but between two forgivers.

Before you venture into any marriage,develop the habbit of forgiving and you will have the best marriage you can ever imagine.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by dingbang(m): 7:22pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks go and marry oooo.... Hian

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:24pm On Jun 22, 2017
dingbang:
Toks go and marry oooo.... Hian

Aproko
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by dingbang(m): 7:26pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:


Aproko
lol u know u need to get married

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by simpul(m): 7:27pm On Jun 22, 2017
To forgive is divine. Its not always easy but its necessary.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:29pm On Jun 22, 2017
dingbang:
lol u know u need to get married

I'm married to Jesus.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Nobody: 7:30pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:


I'm married to Jesus
Are you gay?

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:32pm On Jun 22, 2017
Jacksparr0w127:
Are you gay?
lol! you no well.
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Safiaa(f): 7:32pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:


I'm married to Jesus
please we do not need your advice on marriage anymore. Make good use of your own advice and settle down. Haba

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Nobody: 7:32pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:


lol! you no well.
cheesy cheesy
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:33pm On Jun 22, 2017
Safiaa:
please we do not need your advice on marriage anymore. Make good use of your own advice and settle down. Haba

They have landed.

Esteem member of T.A.N(Trolls association of nairaland).

You are most welcome madam.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by goodmorning40: 7:37pm On Jun 22, 2017
It is not true, u will soon get tired of forgiving. The best type of marriage exist between two people who apply the law of nature "do not do unto others what u will not like them do to u"

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by PrickGetSize(m): 7:37pm On Jun 22, 2017
Marriage is so annoyingly overrated. Can't people just have random fvcks for fun, make babies if necessary and go their separate ways? Why do I have to live with one woman, who would eventually nag and complain over stupid matters, and stay loyal to her for the rest of my life? There will be less problem in this world if people stop seeing marriage as a necessity for adults.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Safiaa(f): 7:41pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:


They have landed.

Esteem member of T.A.N(Trolls association of nairaland).

You are most welcome madam.
you don't classify someone being honest with you as a troll. I'm not purposely trying to insult you, im just being truthful. You're online all day giving out marriage advice yet you're in your 40s with no wife and kids. Isn't it an irony? Its clearly not by choice, so theres definitely something wrong somewhere . It's like a single woman giving constant advice to married women with kids. It just doesn't really make sense.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Benita27(f): 7:42pm On Jun 22, 2017
PrickGetSize:
Marriage is so annoyingly overrated. Can't people just have random fvcks for fun, make babies if necessary and go their separate ways? Why do I have to live with one woman, who would eventually nag and complain over stupid matters, and stay loyal to her for the rest of my life? There will be less problem in this world if people stop seeing marriage as a necessity for adults.
How do you tend to groom these children you birth after proliferating if you'd both have to go your separate ways?. Single parenting has negative effect on kids.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:42pm On Jun 22, 2017
PrickGetSize:
Marriage is so annoyingly overrated. Can't people just have random fvcks for fun, make babies if necessary and go their separate ways? Why do I have to live with one woman, who would eventually nag and complain over stupid matters, and stay loyal to her for the rest of my life? There will be less problem in this world if people stop seeing marriage as a necessity for adults.

My guy you make serious sense but that is a big No for believers in christ which I'm proudly one.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:47pm On Jun 22, 2017
Safiaa:
you don't classify someone being honest with you as a troll. I'm not purposely trying to insult you, im just being truthful. You're online all day giving out marriage advice yet you're in your 40s with no wife and kids. Isn't it an irony? Its clearly not by choice, so theres definitely something wrong somewhere . It's like a single woman giving constant advice to married women with kids. It just doesn't really make sense.

Soro niyen?
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:48pm On Jun 22, 2017
Benita27:
How do you tend to groom these children you birth after proliferating if you'd both have to go your separate ways?. Single parenting has negative effect on kids.

Very true.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Papiikush: 7:50pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:


Soro niyen?
Learn to ignore. No be all comments person dey reply. Same thing goes out to tosyne2much.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by shinarlaura(f): 7:53pm On Jun 22, 2017
Op u re right but then again, for how long will u keep forgiving undecided

There will come a time when u will get tired.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:56pm On Jun 22, 2017
Papiikush:

Learn to ignore. No be all comments person dey reply. Same thing goes out to tosyne2much.
lol! e never reach that level...I'm very social and I know exactly when to ignore
thanks all the same.
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by PrickGetSize(m): 7:57pm On Jun 22, 2017
Benita27:
How do you tend to groom these children you birth after proliferating if you'd both have to go your separate ways?. Single parenting has negative effect on kids.
That's why I added a clause "if necessary". To raise kids, you must have the means to train them (that's money and time) and there has to be a mutual agreement between you and your partner.

If people stop getting married, the pains and trauma caused by infidelity will be defeated.

The world has evolved to a stage where marriage is no longer necessary but religion keeps pulling us back. I can have kids and still be a responsible father to them without marriage.

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Toks2008(m): 7:58pm On Jun 22, 2017
shinarlaura:
Op u re right but then again, for how long will u keep forgiving undecided

There will come a time when u will get tired.

Jesus said we should forgive 70 x 7 times a day so as long as the partner asks for forgiveness...we should forgive. ...even sometimes when they don't ask for forgiveness.
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Lalas247(f): 8:01pm On Jun 22, 2017
Jacksparr0w127:
Are you gay?
Epp me ask him o
Toks don fall grin
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Lalas247(f): 8:03pm On Jun 22, 2017
Excuse me Mr Op
Na lie .. why do guys already bring up the issue of forgiveness ..
so can you tell me what offences we should forgive ? Pls note forgiving means the other person did something terrible ..

So how many I'm sorry should we take sad
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Oluwaremythe(m): 8:08pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:


My guy you make serious sense but that is a big No for believers in christ which I'm proudly one.
one sense like dis,e no make abeg swerve jo
see as yu dey give hope to a mediocrity comment

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by DanXplore(m): 8:12pm On Jun 22, 2017
Toks2008:
That you are romantic,caring, sexy,educated or uneducated,charming,endowed,homely,responsible,God fearing....does not translate to a good romantic affair or marriage. The best marriage is not between two romantic or compatible partners.

Yes in any marriage there are basic status quo that needs to be maintained and certain lines that should not be crossed to avoid discord but as they say...no human is perfect.


in view of this,i would gladly conclude that the best marriage can only exist between two forgivers.

Before you venture into any marriage,develop the habit of forgiving.

welldone. Chief Theoretical Adviser
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by tosyne2much(m): 8:12pm On Jun 22, 2017
Papiikush:

Learn to ignore. No be all comments person dey reply. Same thing goes out to tosyne2much.
That's true sha
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by tosyne2much(m): 8:15pm On Jun 22, 2017
I know that team "Toks go and marry will soon Strom this thread" cheesy
Back to the topic, I think you're right to a very large extent.
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by midehill(m): 8:17pm On Jun 22, 2017
PrickGetSize:
Marriage is so annoyingly overrated. Can't people just have random fvcks for fun, make babies if necessary and go their separate ways? Why do I have to live with one woman, who would eventually nag and complain over stupid matters, and stay loyal to her for the rest of my life? There will be less problem in this world if people stop seeing marriage as a necessity for adults.

shey diz one na talk

Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Nobody: 8:18pm On Jun 22, 2017
Lalas247:

Epp me ask him o
Toks don fall grin
he wan marry Jesus shocked shocked shocked
Re: The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. by Nobody: 8:20pm On Jun 22, 2017
PrickGetSize:
Marriage is so annoyingly overrated. Can't people just have random fvcks for fun, make babies if necessary and go their separate ways? Why do I have to live with one woman, who would eventually nag and complain over stupid matters, and stay loyal to her for the rest of my life? There will be less problem in this world if people stop seeing marriage as a necessity for adults.
IamSINZ where is that approval seal? This shït here is the real deal

