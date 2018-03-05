Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / The Only Type Of Partners Who Enjoy The Best Marriage. (12560 Views)

Yes in any marriage there are basic status quo that needs to be maintained and certain lines that should not be crossed to avoid discord but as they say...no human is perfect.



That you are romantic,caring, sexy, educated,charming, endowed, homely, responsible, God fearing....does not translate to a good romantic affair or marriage.





The best marriage is not between two romantic or compatible partners but between two forgivers.



Before you venture into any marriage,develop the habbit of forgiving and you will have the best marriage you can ever imagine. 43 Likes 5 Shares

To forgive is divine. Its not always easy but its necessary. 4 Likes

It is not true, u will soon get tired of forgiving. The best type of marriage exist between two people who apply the law of nature "do not do unto others what u will not like them do to u" 71 Likes 9 Shares

Marriage is so annoyingly overrated. Can't people just have random fvcks for fun, make babies if necessary and go their separate ways? Why do I have to live with one woman, who would eventually nag and complain over stupid matters, and stay loyal to her for the rest of my life? There will be less problem in this world if people stop seeing marriage as a necessity for adults. 6 Likes

Marriage is so annoyingly overrated. Can't people just have random fvcks for fun, make babies if necessary and go their separate ways? Why do I have to live with one woman, who would eventually nag and complain over stupid matters, and stay loyal to her for the rest of my life? There will be less problem in this world if people stop seeing marriage as a necessity for adults. How do you tend to groom these children you birth after proliferating if you'd both have to go your separate ways?. Single parenting has negative effect on kids. How do you tend to groom these children you birth after proliferating if you'd both have to go your separate ways?. Single parenting has negative effect on kids. 11 Likes

There will come a time when u will get tired. Op u re right but then again, for how long will u keep forgivingThere will come a time when u will get tired. 1 Like

Benita27:

How do you tend to groom these children you birth after proliferating if you'd both have to go your separate ways?. Single parenting has negative effect on kids. That's why I added a clause "if necessary". To raise kids, you must have the means to train them (that's money and time) and there has to be a mutual agreement between you and your partner.



If people stop getting married, the pains and trauma caused by infidelity will be defeated.



The world has evolved to a stage where marriage is no longer necessary but religion keeps pulling us back. I can have kids and still be a responsible father to them without marriage. That's why I added a clause "if necessary". To raise kids, you must have the means to train them (that's money and time) and there has to be a mutual agreement between you and your partner.The world has evolved to a stage where marriage is no longer necessary but religion keeps pulling us back. I can have kids and still be a responsible father to them without marriage. 3 Likes

Op u re right but then again, for how long will u keep forgiving



There will come a time when u will get tired.

Jesus said we should forgive 70 x 7 times a day so as long as the partner asks for forgiveness...we should forgive. ...even sometimes when they don't ask for forgiveness. Jesus said we should forgive 70 x 7 times a day so as long as the partner asks for forgiveness...we should forgive. ...even sometimes when they don't ask for forgiveness.

Na lie .. why do guys already bring up the issue of forgiveness ..

so can you tell me what offences we should forgive ? Pls note forgiving means the other person did something terrible ..



So how many I'm sorry should we take Excuse me Mr OpNa lie .. why do guys already bring up the issue of forgiveness ..so can you tell me what offences we should forgive ? Pls note forgiving means the other person did something terrible ..So how many I'm sorry should we take

