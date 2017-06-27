₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by PropertiesNaija: 6:40am On Jun 24
To address the recurring incidence of building collapse in the country, the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), South-West Zone has urged the government to sanction any developer, builder or landlord who is associated with any of these collapse buildings. The group disassociated its members from all buildings or development involved in the series of collapse, advised the government to ensure that a
close and strict monitoring of all ongoing projects in Lagos State is ensured.
In a statement signed by the chairman, Taiwo Ogunbodede on behalf of the executive committee and members of zone, REDAN noted that construction/development business is a serious business and as such appropriate human resources should be deployed, the body said only professionals and certified engineers should be contracted in any building projects. To avoid future collapse of buildings, REDAN advised that quacks and non-building professional should not be used building projects, while contractors should ensure constant and adequate education and professional development of its members which will help them upgrade their skills and knowledge.
“Building contractors should ensure that their designs are reviewed and approved by the appropriate authorities before commencing any major building project. So many developers / contractors don’t engage the services of qualified building engineers”, it noted. REDAN further queried the lackadaisical attitude of most building contractors, which if not properly dealt with may continue to pose a problem in the construction industry.
According to it, proper maintenance culture must be cultivated for the avoidance of building as even the best constructed buildings needs to be maintained properly. REDAN further called for passage of the National Building Code into law.The absence of a National Building Code, it noted has been responsible for the reoccurrence of building collapse, since it regulates the conduct and operations of professionals and
stakeholders in the construction industry. According to the group, the passage of the code into law will regulate and stop the use of non-professionals and quacks in the building and construction industry.
Ogunbodede stressed that the association is aware of the recent cases of building collapse in Lagos State within the last two months and commiserated with the Lagos State Government and the families of those whose lives were lost in these incidents. The group condemned the action or inaction, negligence, lack of professionalism that led to the series of collapses advised builders and developers to adhere strictly to the use of quality building materials to fore stall building collapse.
According to him, one of the major causes of building collapse is the failure of builders or developers to stick strictly to the right quantity and quality of building materials.
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by Redoil: 6:54am On Jun 24
They will bribe their way out the poo
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by ReverseEngineer: 7:20am
Welcome development.
This would help us with structures that are safe to inhabit.
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by wayne4loan: 7:21am
private developers - a.k.a Ipob Yoot
2 Likes
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by Joachian: 7:21am
I hope this will work out
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by dfrost: 7:31am
Living in a storey building in Lagos is a no-no for me. Crazy developers.
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by dfrost: 7:36am
PropertiesNaija:
Only you book four spaces on top your own thread. Guy fear God nah.
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by whirlwind7(m): 7:39am
All noise, nil action. Even when actions are taken and penalties get implemented, it will only be for a short period.
This is Nigeria.
|Re: Penalties For Private Developers Over Building Collapse by money121(m): 7:42am
Ok
