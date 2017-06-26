Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? (4261 Views)

One of such events that can create such moments is the release of a result. We have heard cases where students break down in tears or in a worse case commit suicide on seeing a result.



But on this thread we are going to look at the positive side of seeing a result. Yeah! that moment you see the result of one of your courses and you're like 'damn! I rule the world'



So in this thread we're gonna be sharing the highest score we ever got in a course as an undergraduate.



to get the ball rolling, I'll start



My highest was in Engineering Thermodynamics(CHE201), 97A



This might just hit front page.. brb

year one first semester



Principle of Economics-93. although am an Economics student.



Intro to Psychology -90



intro to sociology-91.



use of English GST101 Bleep dat course. 88.

Oluwapresley:

u wey EFCC full ur result.

Mine is 90 in a 400level course. #FUNAAB 8 Likes 2 Shares





The lecturer went to lift questions from a textbook called "One-time success in Jamb".



I already read the whole textbook back and front while preparing for the Jamb the previous year.



Use of English 121- 96/100.
The lecturer went to lift questions from a textbook called "One-time success in Jamb".
I already read the whole textbook back and front while preparing for the Jamb the previous year.
It was such a sweet exam... and all my guys enjoyed from our planned formation!

Afriifa:

aw does it stop him 4rm gotten atleast an A throughout his stay at Uni bro. he may ve mistakenly scored like 92 in one of the courses.

brb

newyorks:

thank God u put d word 'mistakenly'

sanyahkod:

Mine is 90 in a 400level course. #FUNAAB lets know the name of the course na, who knows it might be an elective

lets know the name of the course na, who knows it might be an elective

Dammytrager:

lets know the name of the course na, who knows it might be an elective

man some electives wicked pass core courses oooh

CVE 121 - 95

Afriifa:

u wey EFCC full ur result.

The guy right now

Mth112 100

Afriifa:

man some electives wicked pass core courses oooh I tell u some na result destroyer sent by your village people Afriifa:

I tell u some na result destroyer sent by your village people

Highest was 67. MAT316

Got a couple of nice grades...



GNS 102 98A

CHM 222 97A

PHY 103 94A

PHY 104 95A 2 Likes

A 75 in computer applications

My score earned me the name "system man" in my department

99 in coordinate geometry in 100L and again in engineering mathematics II in 200L



I scored perfect 100's, but my school gives a maximum of 99

Does it matter?



Does it matter?

For my school 70 na A,98 na Still the same A

demo4show:

Got a couple of nice grades...



GNS 102 98A

CHM 222 97A

PHY 103 94A

PHY 104 95A

Geofavor:

Mth112 100

NairalandSARS:

99 in coordinate geometry in 100L and again in engineering mathematics II in 200L



I scored perfect 100's, but my school gives a maximum of 99

These guys should be worshipped

80 GLT 121

98A

70 A. I consider this my highest because I missed the test and scored 0/30. I approached the lecturer and he sent me out of his office. I decided to deal with him in the exam. I so much massacred that exam that none of my marks could be deducted. So, I scored 70/ 70 in the exam. He later sent for me after the release of the results and he was so astonished. It was a course in statistics, 200 level....Unaab....2007 or thereabout.

CIT101 - 91A

MAC232 - 97A

CIT101 - 91A
MAC232 - 97A
MAC314 - 93A

see Aw ppl dey blast 90+.....



Use of English - 81 A



part 1

96/100 in engineering mathematics

I got 90 in Metab, MBC 211

If I hear say anybody gets above 75 in a biochemistry course

MTH222 Ordinary differential equation scored 94 UNN.

When I remember those days, I smile very well, then Praise God deep down my heart.



Among many, I will humbly mention few.



FIELD THEORY 97

Power System 95

Engineering Mathematics II, 97

Control III, 95

Electrical Machines 96





Electrical/Electronics Engineering (POWER OPTION)





In my ND days, I got 4.0/4.0 as GP in first semester, ND1 or 100L.



Most courses scores were 94 and above.



Glory be to God who made it possible. 8 Likes