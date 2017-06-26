₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Is This The Highest Score In The Ongoing 2017 JAMB? / WAEC RESULT: What This Girl Got In Her Waec Will Shock You, Unbelievable / The Worst Punishment You Ever Got In School And Why?
|What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Dammytrager(m): 1:06pm
As an undergraduate in a University, there are moments we feel like the whole world is against us and there are moments when we feel on top of the world.
One of such events that can create such moments is the release of a result. We have heard cases where students break down in tears or in a worse case commit suicide on seeing a result.
But on this thread we are going to look at the positive side of seeing a result. Yeah! that moment you see the result of one of your courses and you're like 'damn! I rule the world'
So in this thread we're gonna be sharing the highest score we ever got in a course as an undergraduate.
to get the ball rolling, I'll start
My highest was in Engineering Thermodynamics(CHE201), 97A
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Oluwapresley(m): 1:12pm
This might just hit front page.. brb
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Afriifa(m): 1:13pm
year one first semester
Principle of Economics-93. although am an Economics student.
Intro to Psychology -90
intro to sociology-91.
use of English GST101 Bleep dat course. 88.
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Afriifa(m): 1:14pm
Oluwapresley:u wey EFCC full ur result.
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by sanyahkod(m): 1:16pm
Mine is 90 in a 400level course. #FUNAAB
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 1:18pm
Use of English 121- 96/100.
The lecturer went to lift questions from a textbook called "One-time success in Jamb".
I already read the whole textbook back and front while preparing for the Jamb the previous year.
It was such a sweet exam... and all my guys enjoyed from our planned formation!
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by newyorks(m): 1:18pm
Afriifa:aw does it stop him 4rm gotten atleast an A throughout his stay at Uni bro. he may ve mistakenly scored like 92 in one of the courses.
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by skillful01: 1:20pm
brb
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Afriifa(m): 1:20pm
newyorks:thank God u put d word 'mistakenly'
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Dammytrager(m): 1:22pm
sanyahkod:lets know the name of the course na, who knows it might be an elective
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Afriifa(m): 1:24pm
Dammytrager:man some electives wicked pass core courses oooh
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by ifex370(m): 1:24pm
CVE 121 - 95
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by MedicalSamwise(m): 1:45pm
Afriifa:
The guy right now
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Geofavor(m): 1:52pm
Mth112 100
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Antonblack(m): 1:53pm
Afriifa:I tell u some na result destroyer sent by your village people
Afriifa:I tell u some na result destroyer sent by your village people
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by durentchigozie(m): 1:55pm
Highest was 67. MAT316
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by demo4show(m): 4:58pm
Got a couple of nice grades...
GNS 102 98A
CHM 222 97A
PHY 103 94A
PHY 104 95A
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by otodeluxe(m): 5:06pm
A 75 in computer applications
My score earned me the name "system man" in my department
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by NairalandSARS: 5:11pm
99 in coordinate geometry in 100L and again in engineering mathematics II in 200L
I scored perfect 100's, but my school gives a maximum of 99
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by agadez007(m): 5:18pm
Does it matter?
For my school 70 na A,98 na Still the same A
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Dammytrager(m): 5:22pm
demo4show:
Geofavor:
NairalandSARS:
These guys should be worshipped
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Xceptznal: 5:29pm
80 GLT 121
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by ibroh22(m): 5:37pm
98A
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by naturalwaves: 6:00pm
70 A. I consider this my highest because I missed the test and scored 0/30. I approached the lecturer and he sent me out of his office. I decided to deal with him in the exam. I so much massacred that exam that none of my marks could be deducted. So, I scored 70/ 70 in the exam. He later sent for me after the release of the results and he was so astonished. It was a course in statistics, 200 level....Unaab....2007 or thereabout.
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by brandonobi(m): 6:21pm
CIT101 - 91A
MAC232 - 97A
MAC314 - 93A
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Yhemit(m): 7:20pm
see Aw ppl dey blast 90+.....
Use of English - 81 A
part 1
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by DanXplore(m): 7:58pm
96/100 in engineering mathematics
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Caspian22(m): 8:09pm
I got 90 in Metab, MBC 211
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by Traveller11: 8:11pm
If I hear say anybody gets above 75 in a biochemistry course
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by phrezzz: 8:26pm
MTH222 Ordinary differential equation scored 94 UNN.
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by softy(m): 8:38pm
When I remember those days, I smile very well, then Praise God deep down my heart.
Among many, I will humbly mention few.
FIELD THEORY 97
Power System 95
Engineering Mathematics II, 97
Control III, 95
Electrical Machines 96
Electrical/Electronics Engineering (POWER OPTION)
In my ND days, I got 4.0/4.0 as GP in first semester, ND1 or 100L.
Most courses scores were 94 and above.
Glory be to God who made it possible.
|Re: What's The Highest Score You Ever Got In A Course As An Undergraduate? by mictima(m): 8:49pm
me ehn, I jus pam seventy five for mathematics.
but all other courses are just there...
hard to score extremely high marks in theory (essay) exams!
