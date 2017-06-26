



What are we doing wrong ?.Let us find out



1.Hanging On Trains

Most Nigerians like anything free ,I see a lot of people hanging on trains . There are so many sometimes , you would think they are more than the people in the train.



This is not safe,your life is worth more than the 300 Naira you are trying to save .



If you don’t have money,ask !,even if you get embarrased you would still get help.



Your life is important !.



2.Selling On Railway Lines

My mum told me of a story that happened years ago at Tejuosho ,how a woman couldn’t pack her goods on time before getting torn into pieces.



I know you are trying to make your daily bread,but who would you feed with the bread if you are no more.



Stay Safe !.



3.Walking Too Close To The Railway

When a train is passing by, stay as far away as possible .



The train is wider than the tracks , you could get hooked up and dragged along .



You could get hit by debris as the train passes by,this could lead to serious injuries or even death.



Remember Goliath ?



4.Waiting On The Railway Line

You shouldn’t stand on the railway line for any reason .



You can easily get carried away and forget where you are standing .



Did I hear you say “the horn is loud enough” ?,Are you fast enough ?.



Thats if you even hear it ,the human mind can easily shut out our other senses when one is focused ,for example ,pressing your phone and smiling sheepishly at Nkechi’s profile picture.



5.Driving Over In A Traffic Jam

This is a very very dangerous thing some drivers do during a traffic jam.I noticed this especially at Jibowu.



Always leave enough space and make sure your front is clear enough before you proceed.



You could get stuck and it might be too late .Never stay on the tracks !.



Enjoyed this ?



Which of these are you guilty of ?



Let’s hear from you



Kindly share and comment



By Donald3d



