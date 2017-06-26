₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,197 members, 3,619,817 topics. Date: Monday, 26 June 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often (3209 Views)
Train And Trailer Collide In Aba (Photos, Video) / The New Abuja-Kaduna Train/Railway Station: See The Beauty And Comfort (video) / 5 Mistakes Nigerians Make When Booking A Flight (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by autojosh: 1:47pm
Railway or train accidents in Nigeria are close to zero ,let’s just say most people get lucky all the time .We have seen and heard of cases where people did not get lucky.
What are we doing wrong ?.Let us find out
1.Hanging On Trains
Most Nigerians like anything free ,I see a lot of people hanging on trains . There are so many sometimes , you would think they are more than the people in the train.
This is not safe,your life is worth more than the 300 Naira you are trying to save .
If you don’t have money,ask !,even if you get embarrased you would still get help.
Your life is important !.
2.Selling On Railway Lines
My mum told me of a story that happened years ago at Tejuosho ,how a woman couldn’t pack her goods on time before getting torn into pieces.
I know you are trying to make your daily bread,but who would you feed with the bread if you are no more.
Stay Safe !.
3.Walking Too Close To The Railway
When a train is passing by, stay as far away as possible .
The train is wider than the tracks , you could get hooked up and dragged along .
You could get hit by debris as the train passes by,this could lead to serious injuries or even death.
Remember Goliath ?
4.Waiting On The Railway Line
You shouldn’t stand on the railway line for any reason .
You can easily get carried away and forget where you are standing .
Did I hear you say “the horn is loud enough” ?,Are you fast enough ?.
Thats if you even hear it ,the human mind can easily shut out our other senses when one is focused ,for example ,pressing your phone and smiling sheepishly at Nkechi’s profile picture.
5.Driving Over In A Traffic Jam
This is a very very dangerous thing some drivers do during a traffic jam.I noticed this especially at Jibowu.
Always leave enough space and make sure your front is clear enough before you proceed.
You could get stuck and it might be too late .Never stay on the tracks !.
Enjoyed this ?
Which of these are you guilty of ?
Let’s hear from you
Kindly share and comment
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/5-train-railway-safety-mistakes-nigerians-make-often/
1 Like
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by jerryunit48: 6:43pm
Ha ! A country where virtually nothing works and people are hungry What do you expect?
But you are right o
1 Like
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by adorablevic(f): 6:44pm
Nigerians always looking for free things everywhere, even at the expense of their lives
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by john4reala(m): 6:44pm
We know all these things before na...
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by moscobabs(m): 6:45pm
Op thank u for this but I think u still need to blame government...
Last 2 hours I drove on railway line ati ijoko sango otta I think 10mins before a train starts horn from the terminal but as fast as I could my car could not climb the railways because the road is not smooth and bad .when i heard the horn of the train i nearly fainted bfer some good samarithians help to push the car while i drive on the rail.
Secondly i think the NRC should be checking the 1st to 3rd coach/container of the train .there are some special group of people in those containers that wont allow u to enter any of those containers even if u get there 3am they must have occupied all space for their members .they do party and any other ceremonies in those containers infact they do sex everyday inside them.
If u live in ijoko axis and use to follow train u will bear me witness.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by tundeaje35(m): 6:46pm
am I the only one who's never been to a railway station
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by twilliamx: 6:47pm
O
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by bsideboii(m): 6:48pm
When poverty is eradicated ,people will start being safety conscious.For now its pure suicide.
Same reason I don't understand why people take "night bus"
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by martyns303(m): 6:48pm
Not as bad as the issue below
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by phaphyz05(m): 6:49pm
Not guilty of any
1 Like
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by Mayorsholly(m): 6:50pm
is that all.., issokay
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by crazyABO(m): 6:50pm
No b for here Naija if dem never sit untop train dem never enter train
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by KingRabota: 6:53pm
The only thing that works in Nigeria is the Music Industry
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by TechPanda(m): 7:08pm
.
Mayorsholly:.
You Mean
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by larmu(m): 7:25pm
Whatever you do,never snap the excess people on top of the train,they will just come down and slap u...i witnessed this at ikeja along...it was very funny though
1 Like
|Re: 5 Train And Railway Safety Mistakes Nigerians Make Too Often by mekstaniac(m): 7:56pm
Guilty of all 5
In fact, I love having sex on the rail tracks ;Dck
(0) (Reply)
Us Visa Interview Appointment- Urgent Advice Needed / Death Of LASTMA Officer: Lesson For All / I Weep For My Black South African Brothers And Sisters.
Viewing this topic: Luizkid(m), damiolly(m), flexcool131(m), modestypii(m), highdefinition7, neyop85(m), johnwizey, MadFirstSon, emilygold(f), brainnny(m), hizson(m), leighzy(m), nigflue, sesther(m), AideeSheks(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20