Gyan and one Sarah Kwablah, a Ghanaian who both met on social media after she sent him a message, had sex in her apartment when he visited Ghana for the 2015 AFCON preparation.



The lady who had a camera hidden in her room, recorded the sexual encounter, in which she later used in threatening the striker in order to extort money from him.



She accused Asamoah Gyan of forcefully sleeping with her when he had not proposed love to her.



Sarah, and Osafo Anthony, a journalist and Chris Handler who's a blogger, were arrested and charged with conspiring to extort money from Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of Asamoah Gyan, while popular reggae musician Lester Ekow Micah, was slapped with the charge of abatement.



The four persons were tried for allegedly extorting GH¢25,000 from Addo by means of a threat to release the sex video.



In an interview with Delay on 'Delay Show', the Shanghai SIPG striker revealed what went down between him and Sarah Kwablah.



'She sent me a message on social media and we became friends, so after 2015 AFCON tournament, I came to Ghana and we met at STC where I train and because I’m married I introduce her as friend to my colleagues and after the training we drove in my dirty training kits to her house and we had sex" he explained.



Although the captain confessed to having had sex with Sarah, he denied raping her



“I will not deny sleeping with Sarah Kwablah, we both enjoyed the love making but she twisted the story and accused me of raping her, we had a good time”.



According to him, the lady and her family made those accusations up in order to extort money from him



Gyan also revealed that he told his wife with whom he has three children about it when the news started making rounds online.



“I told her the whole truth about the whole incident. She understood me because she knows I will not lie and forgave me. I would not have held a grudge against her if she decided to file for divorce over the incident”, he revealed.



His problem 4 Likes

is this guy normal 4 Likes

Truly she's an opportunist like someone said.



Meanwhile gyan for cheating on ur wife 6 Likes 1 Share



Bosses

please i want to start blogging biz fully on July 1,2017 and i'm contemplating on which niche i should blog about between tech blog or entertainment blog.



Please, Which one can you recommend for me to start?



But some guys no dey try. No excuse for cheating, but if u want to at least, d person u r cheating on shouldn't be more beautiful, sexy, classy than the person u r cheating with. See fine wife nah. The cheating partner looks like a maid sef. Some men can sleep with monkey sef.

I dey shame for some men sha. 14 Likes

isn't not this idiot that missed a world cup penalty that would have brought Africa to the semi-finals in 2010? So he knows how to play away match against his wife but can't score penalty abi. 9 Likes 1 Share

Hmmnnn....Kwantinu

Ashawo jam Agbero 9 Likes

Women hmm, fear women oo.

That's why if a girl visits me and i tried touching her and she refuses. I go just leave am jeje. Before you hear "HE RAPED ME" 4 Likes



nigeria newspaper The two opposite sex will always enjoy it, since she didn't shout while they were having sex. This girl na Ghana olosho.

Gyan's wife after the news broke out 13 Likes

No comment

wetin concern me







Amarachi ooo!!!..... techno

See her beans head. She is an opportunist.

That's how some ladies would be thinking that they're doing guys a favour when they let him in, as if their body is wood and they're not enjoying the something. Mtschew

The girl is not serious, it is an obvious lie to milk money from Gyan but seriously guys have to learn to control themselves it would save us from lots of stress. 4 Likes 1 Share

Beetches claiming rape to part with some of our hard earn cash.....spits



they enjoyed the sex more than men yet claimed rape. Assault and what not.



Who lies like dead wood screaming harder harder harder? Ans. Women



who usually formed when they see small gutter that they cant cross it yet spread their legs very wide, one to australia another to venezuela so that their puissay can receive all the girth and length of a deeeek?

Ans. Women



who grabs our pe.nis and put it straight into their mouth. Sucking it tirelessly like it was a chocolate bar, even swallowing the sperm that comes out of it?



Ans. Women



who always turn their back for men to penetrate through their behind when they are over enjoying deeeks from men?



Ans. Women



so asamoah gyan you are herby free from all forms of sexual allegation by this beetch.



Go and enjoy ur life





me self wan to fvck this night. Iz nat eazy. Where my landlord pikin dey sef? 11 Likes 4 Shares

ashewoboy comes to mind 2 Likes 1 Share

Hello Guy Man

If u must "bleep", 'Bleep UP" not "down", its called 'bleep up' for a reason. How can a man have 'Frid rice and chicken' at home and go for concotion rice 2 Likes

Sleeping with a married person, man or woman is a No No!!! 1 Like

Set up

This is a warning to all guyz

Always think with your head and not your dickk.

Imagine the first meeting with a woman and you penetrate her!! !

some men can't even control their sexual urge at the sight of a woman.

lust towards the opposite sex is one among the four things that destroy a man easily. the remaining three are greed, pride and anger.

And the worse part of it is that 80% of men do not know that the body of a woman is overrated. the pleasure men derive from sex is not from the body of a woman. it is as a result of the movement of sperm in our body(pen*s)

that is why immediately a man ejaculate after sexual intercourse then the so called sexy and curvy woman beside him becomes like a wood. he will not feel anything for the woman until a little sperm is restored in the epididemis of his di*ck after some minutes before the sexual urge comes back.

A man can stay without sex for some time but a woman can't stay without sex but because women can surpress the urge when it comes it now seem as if Men are the one needing It most.

Women Want, love and enjoy sex more than us. But they make us seem as if we are the one looking for it

Imagine Your ear and cotton bud. The ear always need scratching and picking. The ear always feel this sweet sensation when you insert a cotton bud into it.

So the Virgina and dickk is like the ear and cotton bud. The Virgina need to be picked, stimulated and scratched by the cotton bud(dickk)

Just try to have sex with a woman who have been sex starved Or the one in her ovulation period and watch the way she will eat and tear You to pieces with excitement. She will beg you for more 6 Likes



hmmmmm

If a lady visit a guy, i dont think its right to call that a rape. Imagine a lady visit me yesterday, as i welcome her into my room, she seat on my bed, when i already offer her chair to seat. Thank God i dont even move closer to her, but that really make me wonder why did she seat on my bed when i have 2 chairs in my room..... Women 1 Like

See as he disgraced his wife...rape accusation? All for how many minutes pleasure?



Worst thing is, the moment they cum...their brains reset.

These hoes are not loyal, they will do anything to tarnish your image, if need be. Stay with your wives oo, they won't hear!!! 5 Likes

Who is the lady in blue? and why is there a Nigerian flag in the background of the picture ?

Bad market.

Is that all

That was a smart move, instead of crumbing to blackmail. Tell the truth, and break d story ahead of them. 2 Likes

So he has a very beautiful wife and cheated on her with something that looks like vomit. Smh for we men 3 Likes 1 Share