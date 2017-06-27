Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) (8347 Views)

Watch the video below:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeO1HBRfdM4



Na Wa o







Rape again.

End time rape

Bad people everywhere.

Cut off his dick and throw into a crocodile river 5 Likes

Use ho iron on his evil tool before asking him questions first

Use hot iron on his evil tool before asking him questions first 1 Like 1 Share

Boleyndynasty2:

Use ho iron on his evil tool before asking him questions first lolz people are not smiling lolz people are not smiling

Is this true Is this true

The Man must be High on Sambisa weed. He's crazy!

Pure form of wickedness. Useless paedophile

My blood don dry finish for this mata

Fool na this small pikin you dey quench





That's poo



Abeg

I hate paedophiles. A 9 yr old girl?

LionDeLeo:

the suspect, who hails from Abia State -South Yeast.





Ipobs are rapists on the loose 5 Likes

Bastard Filer... Mtcheeew. 1 Like

Correction: "I've been doing it to her for a very long time."





She is a KID for crying out loud, I'm pretty sure she had no idea what was going on 1 Like

NCAN

he likes is fresh....soup weh never done finish na him deh sweet pass..



Just pass him baton go Askira uba prison make he go deh cool off...



Am sure those nigga dere will do a good job for his anus by the time he is back with a lot of stds ad hiv..



Stupid nigga.



ashewo cost just 1k...

See as mumu dey talk about 'rape' like say he dey send "Xmas shoutout", "we have been doing it for a long time' Mr Man that girl is just '9', i dont gerrit!! The suppose give am big tattoo for hin forehead that reads "RAPIST" 1 Like