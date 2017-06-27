₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by oluwatoba400: 6:25am
Rivers State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old man for raping a 9-year-old girl in the Rumuor lumeni area of Port Harcourt. In the video,the suspect, who hails from Abia State confessed to having repeatedly defiled the minor and is pleading for leniency.
Watch the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeO1HBRfdM4
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/video-rivers-state-police-arrest-20-yr-old-man-for-defiling-a-9-year-old-girl-ask-for-forgiveness/
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by 24sqm: 6:26am
Na Wa o
Rape again.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by cutepaul(m): 6:27am
End time rape
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by phenase(m): 6:28am
Bad people everywhere.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by MediumStout(m): 6:47am
Cut off his dick and throw into a crocodile river
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:59am
Use ho iron on his evil tool before asking him questions first
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:59am
Use hot iron on his evil tool before asking him questions first
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by lofty900(m): 7:18am
Boleyndynasty2:lolz people are not smiling
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by goodlifehyd(m): 8:42am
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by MadCow1: 8:43am
Is this true
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by Omotayor123(f): 8:44am
The Man must be High on Sambisa weed. He's crazy!
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by wristbangle(m): 8:44am
Pure form of wickedness. Useless paedophile
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by SeniorZato(m): 8:45am
My blood don dry finish for this mata
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by maxiuc(m): 8:46am
Fool na this small pikin you dey quench
That's poo
Abeg
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by KingLennon(m): 8:47am
I hate paedophiles. A 9 yr old girl?
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by TrumpDonald2(m): 8:47am
LionDeLeo:
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by Nma27(f): 8:49am
Bastard Filer... Mtcheeew.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by AnonyNymous(m): 8:49am
Correction: "I've been doing it to her for a very long time."
She is a KID for crying out loud, I'm pretty sure she had no idea what was going on
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by anyebedgreat: 8:49am
NCAN
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by seangy4konji: 8:50am
he likes is fresh....soup weh never done finish na him deh sweet pass..
Just pass him baton go Askira uba prison make he go deh cool off...
Am sure those nigga dere will do a good job for his anus by the time he is back with a lot of stds ad hiv..
Stupid nigga.
ashewo cost just 1k...
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 8:50am
See as mumu dey talk about 'rape' like say he dey send "Xmas shoutout", "we have been doing it for a long time' Mr Man that girl is just '9', i dont gerrit!! The suppose give am big tattoo for hin forehead that reads "RAPIST"
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Who Defiled A 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Rivers State (Video) by ibkkk(f): 8:52am
Oloriburuku. They should cut that your "thing" to prepare "ofe nsala".
