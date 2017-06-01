₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Dumaknesset(m): 7:51am
Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, yesterday told New Telegraph reasons why he did not operate in South-West states apart from Lagos.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/06/didnt-operate-yoruba-states-evans/
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:52am
oga mi lala come hear Evans again ooo
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Camlot000007: 7:52am
Ok
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by SirJeffry(m): 7:57am
Hang this coward already. His mates work hard to make it but he preferred a soft landing. Coward.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Tellemall: 8:12am
Why is this guy given so much preferential treatment, so much so that he gets to dispel rumors and paint it as something glorious he was doing?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by dayo2me(m): 8:12am
"I Have Never Operated In Yoruba States, never operated in Oyo State, Lagos Is My State, I Came From Anambra state".
This guy sef, wan kil person with laughter
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ShobayoEmma(m): 8:22am
The guy fear yoruba juju die. Well, anyway na your way jare.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by burkingx(f): 8:34am
ABEG MAKE UNA CLEAR FOR MY FRONT! I WAN HAIL COMMANDER. .....
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by NextGovernor(m): 8:34am
I can bet you that 98% of all these news report on Evans are all false......
Just to sell papers.
Dumaknesset:
So Lagos na your state? lol.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by NwaNimo1(m): 8:34am
Evans knows Lagos is not a Yoruba state..... its no mans land!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by burkingx(f): 8:34am
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by burkingx(f): 8:34am
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by fkpboss: 8:34am
Nawa o. This
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by HRich(m): 8:35am
Old News,
meanwhile Lagos is not A Yoruba State
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by maestrojay(m): 8:35am
But for oyibo film wey we dey watch oo..
Hardened criminals of this calibre no dey gree confess no matter d torture,
I no come understand this Evans oo, hin just dey confess anihow, even join tings wey hin no do
Abi dem dey knack am talk-true for head??
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ABJDOT(m): 8:35am
OK
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by coolesmile: 8:35am
This man too dey talk! . I wonder wetin dem do am.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by wintersnow(m): 8:35am
E never do! Haba am fcking tired of this Evans stuff ni
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ednut1(m): 8:35am
Does this fabricated news make any sense
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by inosend: 8:36am
It is well.
Nawaoo
I am weak and tired of evans stories. They are making a mountain out of a molehill.
Nawaoo
I am weak and tired of evans stories. They are making a mountain out of a molehill.
Anyway see below for data shaa.
See testimonies too..
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Lescalier: 8:36am
No money there
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by mikkypel(m): 8:36am
That's how they dragged saraki till they free him
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by DWJOBScom(m): 8:37am
This guy still dey talk
am even beginning to enjoy the long commercials
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by liftedhigh: 8:37am
O boy
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Lalas247(f): 8:37am
Fear yorubas !!! Fear us
We for end Evans career nonsense
Why is he still breathing
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by obembet(m): 8:37am
You never operate in Yoruba land... Lagos and Oyo na Biafra land abi... Cow
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ifyain: 8:37am
Same rubbish story everyday. please get a life.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by pesinfada(m): 8:38am
Evans is back
I can help u earn $10 daily
|Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by MadCow1: 8:38am
ok
