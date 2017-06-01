₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,465 members, 3,620,718 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 10:01 AM

Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" (18761 Views)

This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze / Evans: I Gave My Father N3m, SUV And A Hilux Van; Why I Didn't Enjoy My Money / Pickpocketing: Comparison Of How They Operate In Abuja And Lagos With Experience (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Dumaknesset(m): 7:51am
Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, yesterday told New Telegraph reasons why he did not operate in South-West states apart from Lagos.

This was even the police yesterday said the suspect would soon be charged to court on charges of alleged murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Evans said he preferred to operate in Enugu, Abia, Lagos and Edo states. But, according to him, since he is from Anambra State, he decided not to carry out robbery or kidnapping operations in the state.

He said: “Police tracking located me in Anambra State, but it was not because I committed robbery or even kidnapped anyone there.

If I kidnapped someone in Lagos, I sometimes go to Anambra State to collect the ransom, just to avoid detention.”

Challenged that he once carried out simultaneous robbery operations in Oyo State in 2010, where three banks were raided, Evans shrugged.

“No! I have never operated in any Yoruba state, let alone Oyo State. I have never operated there; Lagos is my state. I mostly operated from Lagos.

Moreover, I also didn’t like operating in Yoruba states because I don’t know my way around there. I don’t know the terrains.

It is not right to go where you don’t know, except you have someone that can lead you,” he said.

Evans also seized the opportunity of speaking with New Telegraph to dispel outrageous ‘lies’ being peddled in social media and online sites.

He said: “There was never a time I said I got victims from Facebook or that my wife used to collect ransom on my behalf. I did not also say there are important personalities working with me in the East.”

Yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said investigations into the alleged crimes against Evans and his gang members had reached advanced stages.



He added that the judicial process for his conviction or otherwise, will “soon begin before a court of competent jurisdiction”.

Moshood said: “Evans is going to be taken to court very soon, on completion of investigation.”

When asked where the billionaire suspect would be tried, in view of the fact that he had committed the alleged offences in different states.

Moshood responded: “He will be tried before a court of competent jurisdiction.”


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/06/didnt-operate-yoruba-states-evans/

1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:52am
oga mi lala come hear Evans again ooo

3 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Camlot000007: 7:52am
Ok
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by SirJeffry(m): 7:57am
Hang this coward already. His mates work hard to make it but he preferred a soft landing. Coward.

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Tellemall: 8:12am
Why is this guy given so much preferential treatment, so much so that he gets to dispel rumors and paint it as something glorious he was doing?

10 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by dayo2me(m): 8:12am
"I Have Never Operated In Yoruba States, never operated in Oyo State, Lagos Is My State, I Came From Anambra state".
This guy sef, wan kil person with laughter

3 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ShobayoEmma(m): 8:22am
The guy fear yoruba juju die. Well, anyway na your way jare.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by burkingx(f): 8:34am
grin ABEG MAKE UNA CLEAR FOR MY FRONT! I WAN HAIL COMMANDER. .....

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by NextGovernor(m): 8:34am
I can bet you that 98% of all these news report on Evans are all false......

Just to sell papers.

Dumaknesset:


“No! I have never operated in any Yoruba state, let alone Oyo State. I have never operated there; Lagos is my state. I mostly operated from Lagos.

So Lagos na your state? lol.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by NwaNimo1(m): 8:34am
Evans knows Lagos is not a Yoruba state..... its no mans land! grin

21 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by burkingx(f): 8:34am
cool
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by burkingx(f): 8:34am
tongue
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by fkpboss: 8:34am
Nawa o. This celebrity kidnapper matter again ?

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by HRich(m): 8:35am
Old News,
meanwhile Lagos is not A Yoruba State

10 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by maestrojay(m): 8:35am
But for oyibo film wey we dey watch oo..
Hardened criminals of this calibre no dey gree confess no matter d torture,

I no come understand this Evans oo, hin just dey confess anihow, even join tings wey hin no do

Abi dem dey knack am talk-true for head??

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ABJDOT(m): 8:35am
OK
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by coolesmile: 8:35am
undecidedThis man too dey talk! . I wonder wetin dem do am.
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by wintersnow(m): 8:35am
E never do! Haba am fcking tired of this Evans stuff ni
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ednut1(m): 8:35am
Does this fabricated news make any sense
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by inosend: 8:36am
It is well.
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Partnerbiz3: 8:36am
Nawaoo

I am weak and tired of evans stories. They are making a mountain out of a molehill.


Anyway see below for data shaa.

See testimonies too..

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Lescalier: 8:36am
No money there
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by mikkypel(m): 8:36am
That's how they dragged saraki till they free him

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by DWJOBScom(m): 8:37am
This guy still dey talk

am even beginning to enjoy the long commercials
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by liftedhigh: 8:37am
O boy
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by Lalas247(f): 8:37am
Fear yorubas !!! Fear us grin
We for end Evans career nonsense

Why is he still breathing undecided

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by obembet(m): 8:37am
You never operate in Yoruba land... Lagos and Oyo na Biafra land abi... Cow

6 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by ifyain: 8:37am
Same rubbish story everyday. please get a life.
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by pesinfada(m): 8:38am
Evans is back


I can help u earn $10 daily
Re: Kidnapper Evans: "Why I Didn't Operate In Yoruba States Apart From Lagos" by MadCow1: 8:38am
ok

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Female Cultism / Kaduna Police Arrest 31 Robbery Suspects, Recover 8 Vehicles / How 3 Children Of Same Parents Allegedly Drowned In A Well In Bauchi

Viewing this topic: onlyTheTruth(m), amber222(f), Samexdx(m), Bash10(m), sabbath316(m), mohince(m), ovationfiky, Jirate(m), dtver(m), Sterlin01, coolcars8, oluwacisse, Nmaudu, themano, Gifted4all(m), ajiboye68(m), macfako(m), purplemonkey(m), Degift, winningbt, deekseen(m), bolargeez(m), ejimogu89(m), kabnafs(m), femiman007(m), Farouksenior, mbamaker, veacea, factwriter(m), 1stCitizen, kerryjossy(f), Dgreatestt, heynew, stevedeey(m), DukkyOrente(f), Rett0, beycity(m), Lifecare(m), eyostines(m), Fashek07, ASval, OJEROTEH, vips(m), lexo4real(m), Hormohtarhyour(m), Pedagogue, kmaxx(m), Rxcalculus, kayus1, donkinlos(m), terrezo2002(m), Utchgirl(f), larrymoore(m), Esmith12(m), Oladaizi(m), zuto4u(m), Thyrotransistor, wandybabe(f), bmxshop, ChukwukaChijiokeJerri(m), tlongevity(m), jonextee(m), Rapsowdee01(m), Rotimi16(m), Andking, GambaOsaka, baldone, carternkem(m), KKKWHITE(m), deedeedee1, thirdi(m), Tchinaidi(m), Tinny23, Aitee1(f), shurlar50(m), yomibabe(f), otokpamike(m), Anuoluwa2017, usmolad(m), wabkhal, Timinho23(m), hotswagg12, ozimec(m), nyben4eva, naptu2, sonymax16(m), BestDataDeals(m), Deo27, Hman92, khaykay15(f), ab11baddo, oyb(m), speedogravity(m), DammyOlu123(m), IRIENBOY(m), paulash52, gettinsdone(m), Magnitki, pacinas, zonax(m), willborhs07, holocron, omohakin, rawlings329, Airoflaw(m), lordyugo(m), kowopealajo, RALPHOW(m), stGabrielo(m), kitchen(m), Shydon(m), Infinitegrace, ADAMUdaCOWBOY, PatriotTemidayo, jaygem(m), yekparikpa(m), arowstev2000, spymaster(m), kinzodigital, pamb, trux(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, daragrams(m), chyke007(m), pochoo, oludollar(m), amokemi(m), stanilo4love(m), rummeh(m), Parable007, Musampa73(m), abijah007(m), Jidefido(m), hotomisin(m), neheholmes(m), Chris100, Horladan(m), geolabious(m), BlueRayDick, LagosUberDriver, teskie, taiyeayodeji, sydelle(f), elvisdaniels(m) and 236 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.