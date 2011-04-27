Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / How True Is Pele And The Nigerian Civil War Story? (Photo) (10898 Views)

How True Is Jamb Reprint Tomorrow? / How True Is This About Mathematics Teachers? Very Funny / Missing OAU Law Student: Reasons to Doubt Her Claim of being an Oau Law Student

I was going through twitter yersterday, when i stumbled upon some certain conspiracy theories. but this particular one keeps me wondering.



so what are opinions nairalanders? 1 Like 1 Share

yes it happened. In 1967, the two factions involved in the Nigerian Civil War agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire so they could watch Pelé play an exhibition game in Lagos . source Wikipedia 13 Likes 1 Share

Wow!

This is enlightening. Didn't know our soldiers had the knowledge of ceasefire which they even adhered to...

Football is not just a game that unites Nigeria but our way of life. 16 Likes 3 Shares

this should make FP asap ... Evans news don do abeg 6 Likes 3 Shares

Football!!! what would the world be without you?!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow Wow 3 Likes 2 Shares

Siren or ambulance? Siren or ambulance? 58 Likes 1 Share

, so e don dey wey we love football like this my girlfriend must hear this, ordinary to stop telemmodo make i watch 90mins match she go dey vex, in case u are reading this Madam A War was halted for 48hrs because of a football match yea...i heard it too, so e don dey wey we love football like this my girlfriend must hear this, ordinary to stop telemmodo make i watch 90mins match she go dey vex, in case u are reading this Madam A War was halted for 48hrs because of a football match 54 Likes 1 Share

Hilarious. Hilarious. 12 Likes 1 Share

an elderly man told me long ago and I failed to believe...I love football as a young lady, he added " Pele played for the two teams that day and scored for both side (opposition) " 5 Likes 2 Shares

Yeah thanks for the reminders guys



Pele is a great man>>>> **modified**Yeah thanks for the reminders guysPele is a great man>>>> http://edtimes.in/2016/02/football-pele-war/ Like this comment when it gets to frontpage 6 Likes 1 Share

so what are opinions nairalanders? As IPOB saga intensify, so shall they ceasefire to observe a minute of silence for the dullard of Daura. As IPOB saga intensify, so shall they ceasefire to observe a minute of silence for the dullard of Daura. 4 Likes 1 Share

i think some thing similar also happen in ivory coast when drogba took there world cup qualifier to a city were two tribe were fighting. 7 Likes 1 Share

Heard it too.. .. 1 Like 1 Share

Happened but wrongly reported. The war was going on in the east and not Lagos. Real cease fire wud only make sense assuming he played in onitisha ,umuahia or PH 25 Likes

You just had to spoil it for everyone didn't you ? You just had to spoil it for everyone didn't you ? 51 Likes 2 Shares

why Mr ednut why Mr ednut 2 Likes

Of course we love to play and watch football in peace but not live in peace. After the war, we'll rather wish they rest in peace, the same people that couldn't live in peace. 1 Like

I think something similar happened during the 2nd world war..

Wow datz gud tho





The Nigerian Ceasefire Legend



So did Pelé’s visit really cause a pause in hostilities in the Nigerian civil war? And if not, where did this story come from?



There are several versions of the ceasefire story on the Internet. One version states that the match took place in 1967 while another claims it was in 1969. There are reports that the match was played in Lagos and there are also accounts that it was played in Benin.



The ceasefire story is a myth, despite the reports of this story on websites like CNN, Time, The Guardian, The Telegraph, Goal.com, Wikipedia, Globoesporte.com, etc. There is no reported Nigerian evidence of this story. Two key Nigerian newspapers – Nigerian Daily Times (Lagos) and Nigerian Observer (Benin) – were researched for this piece. There was no mention of a civil war ceasefire for a Santos match in the 1969 issues of these two newspapers. Both papers extensively covered Santos’ two matches in Nigeria thus making them credible sources.



The reason why some versions of the supposed ceasefire story state 1967 could be attributed to an error in Pelé’s 1977 autobiography My Life and the Beautiful Game. He said in the book that he visited Lagos in 1967 with Santos, but he and Santos didn’t visit Lagos until 1969. Pelé travelled a lot with Santos in the sixties so it is no surprise that he got the dates mixed up. It is interesting that Pelé didn’t mention the supposed ceasefire story in his 1977 book and yet, he does in his 2007 autobiography Pelé: The Autobiography. He recalls the match taking place at Lagos in 1969. The Benin match isn’t mentioned in either of the books.



It is also assumed in some ceasefire accounts that the Midwest Governor, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Ogbemudia, opened the SaPelé Bridge to enable Biafrans travel from Biafra into Benin to watch the match. Actually, the toll bridge was specifically opened on match day so that fans wouldn’t have to incur extra charges to watch the match not for Biafrans to have access to the match.



It is unlikely that any Biafran would have dared to travel from Biafra (south-east of Nigeria) to any of the two Santos matches. The fear of detention or execution by Federal soldiers would have deterred even the most passionate Biafran football fan. It also didn’t help that four days before the Benin match, a Biafran aircraft bombed a village, Obagie, eight miles from Benin. Four farmers were killed in the air raid and several were injured. This Midwest bombing would have made any ceasefire truce between the Nigerian Government and Biafra unlikely for Santos’ match in Benin. The Midwest Governor didn’t mention a ceasefire with Biafra in his account about the Benin match written in his ‘Eighteen Months of Stewardship’ report. This was published a month after the match.



Guilherme Guarche, Santos historian and Coordinator of Santos’ Memory and Statistics Centre, stated on the club’s website in early 2015 that the original source of the 1969 ceasefire story was a 1990 Placar magazine article on Pelé by Michel Laurence, a French-Brazilian journalist. This story is mentioned briefly in the article as one of the interesting incidents that occurred during Pelé’s football career.



“I’m not sure it’s completely true,” Pelé said in his 2007 book about the 48-hour ceasefire story, “But the Nigerians certainly made sure the Biafrans wouldn’t invade Lagos while we were there.” He recalled “a huge military presence on the streets” and protection by the army and police during their stay in Nigeria.



He also said in his book that the Santos’ business manager assured the players that the Nigerian civil war would be stopped for their exhibition match and it wouldn’t be a problem for the authorities.



Pelé, however, doesn’t raise his doubts about the ceasefire story during his 2011 interview with CNN. He reinforced the ceasefire legend in this interview.





Aired April 27, 2011



Excerpted interview transcript:



Pelé: Yes, that’s — I feel proud of that. Because, you know, with my team, Santos — this you have in the film, my biography — we stop war. Because the people were so crazy for football — they love football, they stop the war to see Santos play in Africa.



COREN: Yes, you are referring to 1967, when the cease-fire —



Pelé: Exactly.



COREN: — was announced in Nigeria for 48 hours so that both warring factions could watch you play in Lagos. I mean, that is just phenomenal.



Pelé: All the Africans play — It is different — because we didn’t expect that. The same what I used to say, when we travel, where we stay, we try to give always good message. You know? This is a big responsibility, but I trust God.



Pelé’s global status, as well as the location of the incident (a civil war ravaged African country – Nigeria), made the ceasefire story believable. If any sports personality could stop a civil war in an African country in the sixties then it would be Pelé.



The only problem with Pelé’s Nigerian civil war ceasefire story is that it isn’t true.



http://africasacountry.com/2015/10/when-pele-played-in-nigeria-during-its-civil-war-did-he-really-bring-a-ceasefire/ So did Pelé’s visit really cause a pause in hostilities in the Nigerian civil war? And if not, where did this story come from?There are several versions of the ceasefire story on the Internet.The reason why some versions of the supposed ceasefire story state 1967 could be attributed to an error in Pelé’s 1977 autobiography My Life and the Beautiful Game. He said in the book that he visited Lagos in 1967 with Santos, but he and Santos didn’t visit Lagos until 1969. Pelé travelled a lot with Santos in the sixties so it is no surprise that he got the dates mixed up. It is interesting that Pelé didn’t mention the supposed ceasefire story in his 1977 book and yet, he does in his 2007 autobiography Pelé: The Autobiography. He recalls the match taking place at Lagos in 1969. The Benin match isn’t mentioned in either of the books.It is also assumed in some ceasefire accounts that the Midwest Governor, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Ogbemudia, opened the SaPelé Bridge to enable Biafrans travel from Biafra into Benin to watch the match. Actually, the toll bridge was specifically opened on match day so that fans wouldn’t have to incur extra charges to watch the match not for Biafrans to have access to the match.It is unlikely that any Biafran would have dared to travel from Biafra (south-east of Nigeria) to any of the two Santos matches. The fear of detention or execution by Federal soldiers would have deterred even the most passionate Biafran football fan. It also didn’t help that four days before the Benin match, a Biafran aircraft bombed a village, Obagie, eight miles from Benin. Four farmers were killed in the air raid and several were injured. This Midwest bombing would have made any ceasefire truce between the Nigerian Government and Biafra unlikely for Santos’ match in Benin. The Midwest Governor didn’t mention a ceasefire with Biafra in his account about the Benin match written in his ‘Eighteen Months of Stewardship’ report. This was published a month after the match.Guilherme Guarche, Santos historian and Coordinator of Santos’ Memory and Statistics Centre, stated on the club’s website in early 2015 that the original source of the 1969 ceasefire story was a 1990 Placar magazine article on Pelé by Michel Laurence, a French-Brazilian journalist. This story is mentioned briefly in the article as one of the interesting incidents that occurred during Pelé’s football career., “But the Nigerians certainly made sure the Biafrans wouldn’t invade Lagos while we were there.” He recalled “a huge military presence on the streets” and protection by the army and police during their stay in Nigeria.He also said in his book that the Santos’ business manager assured the players that the Nigerian civil war would be stopped for their exhibition match and it wouldn’t be a problem for the authorities.He reinforced the ceasefire legend in this interview.Aired April 27, 2011Excerpted interview transcript:Pelé: Yes, that’s — I feel proud of that. Because, you know, with my team, Santos — this you have in the film, my biography — we stop war. Because the people were so crazy for football — they love football, they stop the war to see Santos play in Africa.COREN: Yes, you are referring to 1967, when the cease-fire —Pelé: Exactly.COREN: — was announced in Nigeria for 48 hours so that both warring factions could watch you play in Lagos. I mean, that is just phenomenal.Pelé: All the Africans play — It is different — because we didn’t expect that. The same what I used to say, when we travel, where we stay, we try to give always good message. You know? This is a big responsibility, but I trust God.Pelé’s global status, as well as the location of the incident (a civil war ravaged African country – Nigeria), made the ceasefire story believable. If any sports personality could stop a civil war in an African country in the sixties then it would be Pelé. 14 Likes 1 Share

Your widows peak fit cut person hand. Your widows peak fit cut person hand.

Nice disclaimer, history shouldn't be distorted to suit anyone, not even the GOAT. Nice disclaimer, history shouldn't be distorted to suit anyone, not even the GOAT. 5 Likes

Pele striked from an angle and the ball hit d bar, then pele caused commotion saying the post wasn't measured well,so the referee called d officials and they measured d post and found out that there was an error in length so it was adjusted to its accurate position. Pele again striked from that same angle and scored.



The referee was like,this guy u be devil.



Great player in the history of football

Nice story but it's a myth!



The civil war was fought in the East. How could the 2 factions have agreed to a ceasefire in the East in order to watch a match in Lagos? Did the Biafrans go to Lagos to watch the match during the ceasefire? Nice story but it's a myth!The civil war was fought in the East. How could the 2 factions have agreed to a ceasefire in the East in order to watch a match in Lagos? Did the Biafrans go to Lagos to watch the match during the ceasefire? 6 Likes