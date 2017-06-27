Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) (10651 Views)

Suspected Badoo Member Killed In Lagos By Angry Mob (Graphic Photos) / Nigerian Drug Traffickers Caught In Malaysia And Interrogated On Camera (video) / Real Body Of Dr. Oji Allwell Recovered By Police In Lagos (Graphic Video, Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch the video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iz8TuI-Vzxw



http://www.enzyhub.com/badoo-member-caught-at-maya-ikorodu-interrogated-and-confessed-video-pics/ A member of the Notorious Badoo gang, that specialized in terrorizing people of Ikorodu has been caught at Maya Ikorodu by some group of young men.

Ok

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE BADOO GUY here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/badoo-member-caught-at-maya-ikorodu-interrogated-and-confessed-video-pics/

good for him.



if i tell you wetin dey my mind, mynd44 go block me.



but they should make sure his life never remain the same 1 Like



Is the man eating puff puff...



Why the man dey talk like dis? Make dem give the guy correct beating



Wicked soul! Ope ooo!Is the man eating puff puff...Why the man dey talk like dis? Make dem give the guy correct beatingWicked soul! 1 Like 1 Share

Good make them give am one cup of torture first and a delicate mark he will never forget in life before the hand him over to police

Make them break atleast 10 coconuts for him head

Oladimejyy:

Make them break atleast 10 coconuts for him head

easy bro! easy bro! 2 Likes

Oladimejyy:

Make them break atleast 10 coconuts for him head 9 Likes

Yes that's him ...

Na so them take dey start ooo

Good

This badoo members no dey finish?

abeg make them no kill ham na my broda,make them just put broom inside him joystick hole them put coconut inside him anus

Na dem.

that men is a Liberian Men....abeg make them free the guy. He don wake wrong waka,enter wrong lane...God have mercy on his soul. 2 Likes

Please guys check out my blog https://gracieonojeta.blogspot.com , I just created it. Thanks in advance.

better news nr de ever come from that Ikorodu sef





*modified if you can't comprehend wah I typed, don't bother quoting me

Hmmn

I sight am

Where is the KILL SWITCH!

tonysony59:

better news nr de ever come from that Ikorodu sef



So it is bad news that a criminal was caught? So it is bad news that a criminal was caught? 3 Likes

He speaks like a foreigner and I did not hear him confessing anything 4 Likes

Those guys get no chill at all. They have no sympathy for anyone. Their sponsors should be unraveled.

Is he really a badoo member

na Maya itele nla I dey live ohhh... God help me!

ds baddo group sha,dem no dey finish ni.Olamide come and caution yr pple oo

when they caughted him what did they did to him?

Then no the finish oh. The more then catch the more then the come.

Why our government know want better thing like this?