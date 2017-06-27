₦airaland Forum

Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by fingard02k(m): 1:48pm
A member of the Notorious Badoo gang, that specialized in terrorizing people of Ikorodu has been caught at Maya Ikorodu by some group of young men.

Watch the video below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iz8TuI-Vzxw

http://www.enzyhub.com/badoo-member-caught-at-maya-ikorodu-interrogated-and-confessed-video-pics/
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by ademasta(m): 1:49pm
Ok
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by fingard02k(m): 1:49pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE BADOO GUY here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/badoo-member-caught-at-maya-ikorodu-interrogated-and-confessed-video-pics/

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by EastGold(m): 1:55pm
good for him.

if i tell you wetin dey my mind, mynd44 go block me.

but they should make sure his life never remain the same

1 Like

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by OrestesDante: 2:03pm
Ope ooo!
Is the man eating puff puff... grin

Why the man dey talk like dis? Make dem give the guy correct beating

Wicked soul!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by Evablizin(f): 2:11pm
Good make them give am one cup of torture first and a delicate mark he will never forget in life before the hand him over to police
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by Oladimejyy(m): 2:16pm
Make them break atleast 10 coconuts for him head
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by OrestesDante: 2:20pm
Oladimejyy:
Make them break atleast 10 coconuts for him head

easy bro!

2 Likes

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by dessz(m): 2:37pm
Oladimejyy:
Make them break atleast 10 coconuts for him head

9 Likes

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by john4reala(m): 3:05pm
Yes that's him ...

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by owelspinn: 3:05pm
Na so them take dey start ooo
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by itiswellandwell: 3:05pm
Good
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:06pm
This badoo members no dey finish?
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by gunners160(m): 3:06pm
abeg make them no kill ham na my broda,make them just put broom inside him joystick hole them put coconut inside him anus
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by LionDeLeo: 3:07pm
Na dem.
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by ochardbaby(m): 3:07pm
that men is a Liberian Men....abeg make them free the guy. He don wake wrong waka,enter wrong lane...God have mercy on his soul.

2 Likes

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by Mhizgracie01(f): 3:08pm
Please guys check out my blog https://gracieonojeta.blogspot.com , I just created it. Thanks in advance.
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by tonysony59(m): 3:08pm
better news nr de ever come from that Ikorodu sef


*modified if you can't comprehend wah I typed, don't bother quoting me
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by haibe(m): 3:09pm
Hmmn
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by etinanguy(m): 3:09pm
I sight am

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by BigBrother9ja: 3:09pm
Where is the KILL SWITCH!
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by haibe(m): 3:10pm
tonysony59:
better news nr de ever come from that Ikorodu sef

So it is bad news that a criminal was caught?

3 Likes

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by Krak(m): 3:10pm
He speaks like a foreigner and I did not hear him confessing anything

4 Likes

Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by Zico5(m): 3:11pm
Those guys get no chill at all. They have no sympathy for anyone. Their sponsors should be unraveled.
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by sibepoc(m): 3:11pm
Is he really a badoo member
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by Dopeluiz(m): 3:11pm
na Maya itele nla I dey live ohhh... God help me!
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by banjeezay(m): 3:12pm
ds baddo group sha,dem no dey finish ni.Olamide come and caution yr pple oo
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by enemyofprogress: 3:13pm
when they caughted him what did they did to him?
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by ekensi01(m): 3:13pm
Then no the finish oh. The more then catch the more then the come.
Why our government know want better thing like this?
Re: Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) by NCANTaskForce: 3:13pm
Afonjas & Killing

Flatinos & Crime

Zombies & Begging

grin cheesy grin

